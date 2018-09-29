Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Messi on the bench

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Captain Messi on the bench for Barcelona
  2. La Liga leaders Barca beaten by Leganes in previous game
  3. Coming up: Juventus v Napoli and Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
  4. GET INVOLVED: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. KICK-OFF

    Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Finally.

    Off we go at the Nou Camp.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Someone is still having a siesta, we were supposed to kick off at 15:15 BST.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. LINE-UPS

    Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, Vidal, Dembele, Coutinho, Suarez.

    Bilbao XI: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Balenziaga, Raul Garcia, Dani Garcia, Etxeberria, Susaeta, Berchiche, Williams.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Roma ahead v Lazio

    Italian Serie A

    In the Rome derby, Lorenzo Pellegrini's goal on the stroke of half-time has given hosts Roma the lead against bitter rivals Lazio.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. No Messi

    Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Surprising team news coming in.

    Barcelona captain and star man Lionel Messi is only on the bench today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Unthinkable

    Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Ousmane Dembele
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Barcelona were up against bottom side Leganes in their last game - an easy three points for the champions, you would think.

    How wrong could you be!

    Lionel Messi and co suffered a shock loss and Real Madrid followed suit with a heavy defeat at Sevilla - the first time since 4 January 2015 that the two Spanish giants have lost on the same day.

    Both can make amends today, starting with Ernesto Valderde's side's encounter against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top