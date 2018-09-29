Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Messi on the bench

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Barcelona were up against bottom side Leganes in their last game - an easy three points for the champions, you would think.

How wrong could you be!

Lionel Messi and co suffered a shock loss and Real Madrid followed suit with a heavy defeat at Sevilla - the first time since 4 January 2015 that the two Spanish giants have lost on the same day.

Both can make amends today, starting with Ernesto Valderde's side's encounter against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.