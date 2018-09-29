Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Messi on the bench
- Captain Messi on the bench for Barcelona
- La Liga leaders Barca beaten by Leganes in previous game
- Coming up: Juventus v Napoli and Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Someone is still having a siesta, we were supposed to kick off at 15:15 BST.
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, Vidal, Dembele, Coutinho, Suarez.
Bilbao XI: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Balenziaga, Raul Garcia, Dani Garcia, Etxeberria, Susaeta, Berchiche, Williams.
No Messi
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Surprising team news coming in.
Barcelona captain and star man Lionel Messi is only on the bench today.
Unthinkable
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Barcelona were up against bottom side Leganes in their last game - an easy three points for the champions, you would think.
How wrong could you be!
Lionel Messi and co suffered a shock loss and Real Madrid followed suit with a heavy defeat at Sevilla - the first time since 4 January 2015 that the two Spanish giants have lost on the same day.
Both can make amends today, starting with Ernesto Valderde's side's encounter against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.