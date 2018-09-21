Aubameyang

Arsenal and Chelsea win in Europa League; Premier League news conference latest

Summary

  1. POAK 0-1 Chelsea - Willian with the winner
  2. Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava 4-2, Aubameyang at the double
  3. Man Utd news conference from 10:30 BST
  4. Liverpool and Wolves news conference from 13:00 BST
  5. Man City, Everton, Palace and Newcastle from 13:30 BST

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's back pages: City humbled

    The Mirror focuses on Manchester City's failings in their opening Champions League tie, and how midfielder Fernandinho says his side need to play with more 'humility'.

  2. Today's back pages: Willian on target

    The i paper has gone with Willian's winner in Chelsea's victory over Greek side POAK

  3. What the papers say

    Most back pages are dominated by Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's two goals in the Europa League.

  4. Morning!

    So it's been a good week in Europe for British clubs, generally.

    Most teams took a morale-boosting win in their respective group stage games, with Rangers scraping a draw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

    But the main talking points have been the losses for Manchester City and Tottenham in the Champions League.

    Spurs shipped two late goals away at Inter Milan to lose 2-1 and City suffered a home 2-1 defeat to Lyon.

    I'll take you through last night's Europa's League, shortly, but first up, I've got a round-up of the back pages for you.

