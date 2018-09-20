Champions League reaction & Premier League news

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

BBC Radio 5 live pundit Andy Townsend was scathing in his assessment of Manchester City last night.

"In the first half of their shock Champions League defeat by Lyon, I described Manchester City as being a "rabble" - and they really were that bad," he said.

"They were a team that appeared disorganised and did not look like they were together, which was also conceding possession unnecessarily."

And he picks out Fernandinho as a particular weak point in the City line-up.

"I was singing his praises before kick-off when I was talking about how important he is to this City side because they don't have anyone else like him to play in midfield, but this game was probably the poorest I have seen him play - he was passing the ball to thin air," he added.