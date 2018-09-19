Champions League reaction: Liverpool win, Spurs lose & Manchester clubs in action
- Manchester City v Lyon (20:00 BST)
- Young Boys v Manchester United (20:00 BST)
- Firmino scores late winner in thriller
- Inter Milan leave it late to beat Tottenham; what's wrong with Kane?
- Messi hat-trick in 4-1 Barcelona win
By Denise Evans
Steve Howes: Anyone else feel Salah may have been a 1 season wonder?
Sorry Spurs
Inter Milan 2 Tottenham 1
Tottenham were on course for a very good away win at the San Siro after Christian Eriksen put them ahead in the 53rd minute.
But Inter Milan - who were lacklustre for large periods of the match - showed great fight late in the game to turn things around and score two goals in seven minutes.
Icardi - who had drifted in and out of the game - scored the equaliser, before Vecino headed in the winner in injury time.
It was Tottenham's third consecutive defeat. Crisis?
He certainly does seem to be defying any arguments that form fades with age, Andrew
Fabulous Firmino
Liverpool 3-2 PSG
Roberto Firmino dominated the build-up to Liverpool's game with PSG after sustaining an eye injury at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp opted to start the Brazilian on the bench, with Daniel Sturridge getting his first start of the season. The Englishman scored the opener, justifying his manager's faith in him.
But It was Firmino who made sure he was the name on everybody's lips after the game, too, after scoring a brilliant effort to steal the win for Liverpool.
Read Phil McNulty's full match report
*Takes deep breath in*
So, where do we start with all that?
Do we need to starting worrying about Harry Kane and Mo Salah's goal-shy form?
What was your pick of the goal-fest at Anfield?
Is Tottenham's lack of squad-depth the problem?
Will Manchester City and Manchester United produce something just as special for us tonight?
I know you're all just chomping at the proverbial bit to let me know what you think, so don't be shy, get involved.
'Absolutely blinding'
Liverpool 3- 2 PSG
Brazilian forward Firmino shrugged off an eye injury to come off the bench to seal victory for Liverpool at a noisy Anfield.
What the papers say
Before we dissect last night's games, let's take a look at what the papers made of a dramatic opening set of fixtures for this season's Champions League.
Roberto Firmino's late, late winner dominates most back pages.
Welcome back, The Champions League!
Well, that Champions League opening day certainly delivered, didn't it?
It had a bit of everything...a last-gasp winner, a late comeback, a manager meltdown and...another Messi hat-trick.
And it was definitely a juxtaposing night for our two English clubs.