Champions League reaction: Liverpool win, Spurs lose & Manchester clubs in action

Tottenham were on course for a very good away win at the San Siro after Christian Eriksen put them ahead in the 53rd minute.

But Inter Milan - who were lacklustre for large periods of the match - showed great fight late in the game to turn things around and score two goals in seven minutes.

Icardi - who had drifted in and out of the game - scored the equaliser, before Vecino headed in the winner in injury time.

It was Tottenham's third consecutive defeat. Crisis?