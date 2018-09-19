The Etihad

Champions League reaction: Liverpool win, Spurs lose & Manchester clubs in action

Changing times in Champions League - all you need to know

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Manchester City v Lyon (20:00 BST)
  2. Young Boys v Manchester United (20:00 BST)
  3. Firmino scores late winner in thriller
  4. Inter Milan leave it late to beat Tottenham; what's wrong with Kane?
  5. Messi hat-trick in 4-1 Barcelona win
  6. Get involved - #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Steve Howes: Anyone else feel Salah may have been a 1 season wonder?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Sorry Spurs

    Inter Milan 2 Tottenham 1

    Tottenham were on course for a very good away win at the San Siro after Christian Eriksen put them ahead in the 53rd minute.

    But Inter Milan - who were lacklustre for large periods of the match - showed great fight late in the game to turn things around and score two goals in seven minutes.

    Icardi - who had drifted in and out of the game - scored the equaliser, before Vecino headed in the winner in injury time.

    It was Tottenham's third consecutive defeat. Crisis?

    Vecino
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    He certainly does seem to be defying any arguments that form fades with age, Andrew

    SMS Message: James Milner was incredible, so underrated, shame he's retired from internationals. from Andrew
    Andrew
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Fabulous Firmino

    Liverpool 3-2 PSG

    Roberto Firmino dominated the build-up to Liverpool's game with PSG after sustaining an eye injury at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp opted to start the Brazilian on the bench, with Daniel Sturridge getting his first start of the season. The Englishman scored the opener, justifying his manager's faith in him.

    But It was Firmino who made sure he was the name on everybody's lips after the game, too, after scoring a brilliant effort to steal the win for Liverpool.

    Read Phil McNulty's full match report

    Firmino winner
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    *Takes deep breath in*

    So, where do we start with all that?

    Do we need to starting worrying about Harry Kane and Mo Salah's goal-shy form?

    What was your pick of the goal-fest at Anfield?

    Is Tottenham's lack of squad-depth the problem?

    Will Manchester City and Manchester United produce something just as special for us tonight?

    I know you're all just chomping at the proverbial bit to let me know what you think, so don't be shy, get involved.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Absolutely blinding'

    Liverpool 3- 2 PSG

    Brazilian forward Firmino shrugged off an eye injury to come off the bench to seal victory for Liverpool at a noisy Anfield.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    The Times
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. What the papers say

    Before we dissect last night's games, let's take a look at what the papers made of a dramatic opening set of fixtures for this season's Champions League.

    Roberto Firmino's late, late winner dominates most back pages.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    The Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Welcome back, The Champions League!

    Well, that Champions League opening day certainly delivered, didn't it?

    It had a bit of everything...a last-gasp winner, a late comeback, a manager meltdown and...another Messi hat-trick.

    And it was definitely a juxtaposing night for our two English clubs.

    Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Liverpool players celebrate Roberto Firmino's winner
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Spurs players react to Inter Milan's injury-time winner
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top