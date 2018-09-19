Listen: Tuesday's National League commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST (unless stated)
National League
Aldershot Town v Maidstone United - BBC Surrey
Braintree Town v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London & BBC Essex
Barnet v Havant and Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent
Eastleigh v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Solent
Harrogate Town v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales