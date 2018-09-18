The Champions League is back - Liverpool & Spurs kick off English challenge

All this talk of cows and trains has got us thinking...

WE. NEED. ANSWERS!

Have you got any idea what Poch is talking about?

Do you know who the cow is?

What does the train mean?

And on that note... what other weird and wonderful comparisons have you heard before?

Let us know your thoughts using #bbcfootball on Twitter, or by dropping us a text on 81111 (UK only) - and please include your name!