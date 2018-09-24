Fifa Football Awards - 2018
Summary
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for the men's award
- Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Marta are the nominees for the women's award
- Gareth Bale is one of 10 candidates for the Fifa Puskas goal of the year
- Other awards are for the best goalkeeper, men's coach, women's coach, fan award, fair play award and Fifpro World XI
- Highlights on BBC One from 22:45 (23:45, BBC One NI)