Fifa Football Awards - 2018

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for the men's award
  2. Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Marta are the nominees for the women's award
  3. Gareth Bale is one of 10 candidates for the Fifa Puskas goal of the year
  4. Other awards are for the best goalkeeper, men's coach, women's coach, fan award, fair play award and Fifpro World XI
  5. Highlights on BBC One from 22:45 (23:45, BBC One NI)