Gareth Southgate

Reaction to England & Northern Ireland wins

England 1-0 Switzerland; England player ratings; NI 3-0 Israel; Spain 6-0 Croatia

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England beat Switzerland 1-0 at Wembley
  2. Rose says first half 'embarrassing'
  3. Rashford's second goal in two games
  4. Northern Ireland beat Israel 3-0
  5. Whyte scores with first touch on debut
  6. Tweet #bbcfootball; text 81111

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. "Embarrassing" first-half

    Danny Rose
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Now England weren't exactly pulling up any trees in the first-half of their win over Switzerland last night.

    In fact, Tottenham full-back Danny Rose said it was all rather "embarrassing" with the players not "happy with how we were playing."

    But after a few harsh words at the break it all turned out alright on the night, so to speak.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Don't think I'd be alone in thinking George Weah has added a few pounds to the frame that was so dynamic in the mid 1990s.

    This is the man who scored that famous goal for AC Milan against Verona (if you've not seen it tap it into Google) and who also has another rather proud record against a club from Kent.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    And while we're on the subject of famous goalscorers.....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Two in two for Rashford

    Marcus Rashford has nearly doubled his England goal tally in the last two matches, scoring twice to take him up to five goals overall.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Has Rashford put pressure on Sterling?

    Marcus Rashford
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Now it's fair to say there's been quite a bit of attention devoted to Marcus Rashford. And why not given he scored for England last night - for the second consecutive game.

    And BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has also turned his attention to Manchester United's 20-year-old forward.

    This rather considered piece asks if Rashford's end product has applied pressure on Raheem Sterling and his place in Gareth Southgate's first choice XI.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Top Marc

    The Daily Mirror feature...guess who again....on their back page.

    But there's also an aside about Jamie Vardy's England future.

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Perhaps a shame though that Marcus Rashford will be suspended for Manchester United's next three domestic matches.....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    The Daily Star say that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave his club manager Jose Mourinho a nudge last night.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Rash and grab

    The Daily Express focus on Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Rashford to the rescue

    The Guardian say Marcus Rashford came to the rescue for England against Switzerland.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. The back pages

    The Sun lead with a story about Paul Gascoigne and highlight England's midfield problems.

    Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    So where to start this morning - perhaps with a little look at the back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Right so this morning we'll be trawling through the international games from last night.

    And of course we'll be having a little look at England's win over Switzerland and Northern Ireland's victory over Israel.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining me.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top