Reaction to England & Northern Ireland wins
England 1-0 Switzerland; England player ratings; NI 3-0 Israel; Spain 6-0 Croatia
Summary
- England beat Switzerland 1-0 at Wembley
- Rose says first half 'embarrassing'
- Rashford's second goal in two games
- Northern Ireland beat Israel 3-0
- Whyte scores with first touch on debut
By Steve Sutcliffe
"Embarrassing" first-half
Now England weren't exactly pulling up any trees in the first-half of their win over Switzerland last night.
In fact, Tottenham full-back Danny Rose said it was all rather "embarrassing" with the players not "happy with how we were playing."
But after a few harsh words at the break it all turned out alright on the night, so to speak.
Don't think I'd be alone in thinking George Weah has added a few pounds to the frame that was so dynamic in the mid 1990s.
This is the man who scored that famous goal for AC Milan against Verona (if you've not seen it tap it into Google) and who also has another rather proud record against a club from Kent.
And while we're on the subject of famous goalscorers.....
Talking of players who know a thing or two about scoring goals......
Two in two for Rashford
Marcus Rashford has nearly doubled his England goal tally in the last two matches, scoring twice to take him up to five goals overall.
Has Rashford put pressure on Sterling?
Now it's fair to say there's been quite a bit of attention devoted to Marcus Rashford. And why not given he scored for England last night - for the second consecutive game.
And BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has also turned his attention to Manchester United's 20-year-old forward.
This rather considered piece asks if Rashford's end product has applied pressure on Raheem Sterling and his place in Gareth Southgate's first choice XI.
Top Marc
The Daily Mirror feature...guess who again....on their back page.
But there's also an aside about Jamie Vardy's England future.
Perhaps a shame though that Marcus Rashford will be suspended for Manchester United's next three domestic matches.....
The Daily Star say that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave his club manager Jose Mourinho a nudge last night.
Rash and grab
The Daily Express focus on Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.
Rashford to the rescue
The Guardian say Marcus Rashford came to the rescue for England against Switzerland.
The back pages
The Sun lead with a story about Paul Gascoigne and highlight England's midfield problems.
So where to start this morning - perhaps with a little look at the back pages.
Right so this morning we'll be trawling through the international games from last night.
And of course we'll be having a little look at England's win over Switzerland and Northern Ireland's victory over Israel.
