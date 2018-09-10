England v Switzerland: Southgate news conference

England defender Harry Maguire says the last two years have been "remarkable" after he signed for Leicester City.

"I got relegated at Hull City but then I joined a great club in Leicester and I went on to play every Premier League game last season. To reach a World Cup semi-final and to earn a new deal is great," said Maguire.

On his new deal with the Foxes, Maguire said: "The new owners wanted to reward me for a great season and a successful World Cup with England.

"There was a little bit of interest from elsewhere over the summer but it was always on my mind that I wanted to play for this club, and now I'm looking forward to the future."