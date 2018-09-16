Juventus v Sassuolo - Ronaldo looks for first Juve goal

Oooof. Now Ronaldo's first shot. It's blocked well on the edge of the area. I'll try and keep count of how many shots Ronaldo has today. His wait for a goal goes on. He swishes his arms in frustration.
By Matthew Henry
Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo
Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo
There are the first tricks and flicks from Cristiano Ronaldo. Domenico Berardi hacks him down.
Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo
It doesn't quite look to be the 4-3-3 we were expecting from Juve. This is the first time Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have started together.
It looks to be Mandzukic and Ronaldo up top with Dybala just in behind with a midfield-three further back.
That could change as we go on mind.
Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo
Juve are pressing really high early on. Sassuolo haven't had many touches but when they have they've had a Juve attacker snapping at their heels.
KICK-OFF
Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo
Away we go.
There's been a last-minute change for Juve. Joao Cancelo replaces Mattia De Sciglio at right-back.
Juventus v Sassuolo (14:00 BST)
The Allianz Stadium looks packed.
The stands are a sea of black and white shirts.
Sami Khedira is Juventus captain today with Giorgio Chiellini rested.
The German leads his side out...
LINE-UPS
Juventus v Sassuolo (14:00 BST)
Juve have named a strong line-up in their first match after the international break despite their Champions League opener coming next week.
Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala start up front.
Sassuolo's biggest threat up front could come from former Spurs and Portsmouth Kevin Prince Boateng. He has three goals from four games this season.
Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Emre Can, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo
Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Marlon, Ferrari, Rogerio; Duncan, Locatelli, Bourabia; Berardi, Boateng, Djuricic
Sassuolo have been the surprise package at the start of this Serie A season.
They are the only unbeaten team, other than Juventus who have won the last seven league titles.
Sassuolo have a bright young manager in Roberto de Zerbi who has his team playing some exciting, attacking football.
They beat Inter Milan in their opening game, drew away at Cagliari a week later and put five past Genoa last time out.
Good afternoon! Cristiano Ronaldo has played three competitive games for Juventus and hasn't scored in any of them. That's a barren spell for a man with his goal scoring record.
Today he lucks to break his Italian duck but has a tough task ahead.
Serie A's two unbeaten teams are about to meet.
Is today the day?