Premier League reaction - wins for Man Utd, Watford & Arsenal

Continuing our round-up of Sunday's games...

Romelu Lukaka scored both goals in United's win over Burnley.

But he should have had a hat-trick when one-on-one with Burnley keeper Joe Hart, but missed his opportunity.

The talk of the game was dominated by what happened in the sky before the game, with the fans' protest plane and Marcus Rashford's red card for an altercation with Phil Bardsley.

In the midst of all that, Paul Pogba saw his penalty saved, but it almost went under the radar in a frenetic few minutes at Turf Moor.