Premier League reaction - wins for Man Utd, Watford & Arsenal
Summary
- Man Utd beat Burnley 2-0; Rashford sent off
- Mourinho backs Woodward
- Watford come from behind to beat Tottenham
- Arsenal edge five-goal thriller at Cardiff
- Man City's Sterling hits Premier League form
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Pattie: Happy birthday to my birthday twin, enjoy your special day as will I! Proud to share this day with you Gareth
Anders Svensson: "I shouldn't of reacted like this" - why can't rich footballers like Rashford use some of their money to study English?
Lukaku at the double
Continuing our round-up of Sunday's games...
Romelu Lukaka scored both goals in United's win over Burnley.
But he should have had a hat-trick when one-on-one with Burnley keeper Joe Hart, but missed his opportunity.
The talk of the game was dominated by what happened in the sky before the game, with the fans' protest plane and Marcus Rashford's red card for an altercation with Phil Bardsley.
In the midst of all that, Paul Pogba saw his penalty saved, but it almost went under the radar in a frenetic few minutes at Turf Moor.
What would you get Southagte for his birthday?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Ju Birks: A ticket to @afcbournemouth to watch some of our talented young players
Adrishya: A creative midfielder
Arsenal win, evenutally
Let's have a little look at the results from Sunday, shall we?
Starting with Arsenal's trip to Cardiff in the lunchtime kick-off, with the Gunners taking the lead twice before being pegged back by cardiff.
It all lead to a brilliant finish, with Alexandre Lacazette thumping in a late winner to seal a 3-2 win for Arsenal.
Will it prove the catalyst Arsenal need to push on this season under new boss Unai Emery?
What would you get Southgate for his birthday?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Paul Schofield: A romantic meal for two at Pizza Hut
What would you get Gareth Southgate for his birthday?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
As the England manager celebrates his birthday today, it's got me wondering what the perfect gift would be?
A new tie and waistcoat combo? A signed Harry Kane shirt? A replica of the Jules Rimet?
CAAAAKE!
It's England manager Gareth Southgate's 48th birthday today!
Wonder if his family got him a new waistcoat?
Either way, I imagine this was his reaction this morning when he realised he could have cake for breakfast...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
The fans heart Mourinho
And the love at Manchester United continued into the stands as the away fans chanted Mourinho's name throughout their side's 2-0 win over Burnley.
The Portuguese repaid his fans' faith by spending time chatting and taking selfies with them after the final whistle.
Mourinho said: "I feel a bit sorry we didn't score a couple of goals in front of them because it would be magic."
Two will do Jose, two will do.
Mourinho hearts Woodward
'Ed Woodward - a specialist in failure' said a banner trailing behind a small plane as it flew over Turf Moor.
Manchester United fans bought the banner in protest against the club's executive vice-chairman.
But one person in the ground not interested in what it said, was manager Jose Mourinho.
Asked about the banner, which flew as his team were warming up and he was in the tunnel, Mourinho said: "I didn't see planes. I am not looking to the sky unless I am asking the guy for help.
"Ed Woodward won this afternoon. Ed Woodward won 2-0."
Vicarge Road will be a happy place this morning
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Just tucking into your morning tea and toast?
Arguing with the kids that they can't lie in as it's back to school today so you've taken solace in the BBC Sport app?
Already en route to work or finishing the overnight shift and checking your phone?
Whatever your reason for being here, hello...and join the conversation!
Did your team win this weekend? Do you think Rashford deserved his red card?
Don't be shy (I know you're not) and get in touch.
What do the back pages say?
Marcus Rashford's red card dominates the headlines, while Watford's remarkable turnaround against Spurs steal plenty of column inches.
Good morning!
As I witness a glorious sunrise here in Salford, it signifies a new week for our Premier League teams - and a time to reflect on just what went on at the weekend.
How different will Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United players be feeling this morning, after a positive win over Burnley, following that disaster against Tottenham at Old Trafford a week ago today?
Of course the win wasn’t without a bit of controversy, which comes as standard with the Reds it seems, with Marcus Rashford seeing red and Ed Woodward the target of a plane protest before kick-off.
Watford will be waking up to the realisation they have won the first four matches of the season in the Premier League for the first time. Extra porridge all round for Gracia’s men to celebrate?
Arsenal just about got the job done, after Cardiff pegged them back twice, Is this a turning point for Unai Emery?
And Raheem Sterling, his performances much criticised during the World Cup, looked in fine fettle as Manchester City beat Newcastle. Is this a sign his form is on the up?