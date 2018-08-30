Gareth Southgate news conference on England squad

So England are about to embark on a new tournament as they enter the first Nations League.
It may well beef up the nature of so-called friendly matches and there's promotion and relegation to worry about too. Need to know more? Watch the handy guide below.
'Not sure I'll wear a waistcoat again'
England squad announcement
Now the big question as the news conference draws to a close. What waistcoat is Gareth Southgate going to wear against Spain?
"I'm not sure I'll wear a waistcoat again," says Southgate
"We only have one option with the current sponsorship agreement. But I'll make a decision based on the weather."
'Declan has a tough decision'
England squad announcement
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Gareth Southgate discusses the future of West Ham defender Declan Rice, who has played friendly matches for the Republic of Ireland: "There are so many dual nationality players and he is a good young player. He has a really difficult decision. There is a lot of pressure on him and I am conscious there is spotlight on him. He is with Ireland at the moment and as much as we think he is a very good player, that decision has to fall to him."
'I want to see young players in the shorter term'
England squad announcement
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gareth Southgate has been asked for specifics over his conversation with Ashley Young.
The Manchester United winger turned full-back missed out this time around with teammate Luke Shaw instead being returning to the fold.
"It would be unfair to say he was happy as he wants to play but he understands I want to see some young players in the shorter term," says Southgate.
"He has been brilliant around the group and there is a leadership aspect to that but I also want to see some of the younger players take the lead in that instance.
"Ashley very clearly wants to keep playing and none of us know what the next two years will look like. They'l be 33 to 35, the three of them and the way the game is heading it will be more challenging for them.
"But if you had asked him this time last year, he wouldn't have seen himself getting back into the squad then."
'We must discuss the missing link'
England squad announcement
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gareth Southgate expands on his view that more young players need a pathway to first-team football in the Premier League: "Now we are at a stage where people are more confident in the level of coaching.
"There are so many positive things that have contributed to where we are now. But there is still this link between 17 to 21 where the bridge into first team football and the financial power of the Premier League has a a big impact as does the precarious nature of managers in the top flight in particular.
"I think it's worth us having that debate and getting people around the table to discuss that missing piece. If players are as good as any young players around the world then that opportunity needs to be there.
"If we are encouraging young players about entering academies we are selling them the dream and there's an ethical element there too.
"I can't rule out players in the Championship now as our pool is getting smaller and smaller."
'World Cup will live with us forever'
England squad announcement
Gareth Southgate is asked about being recognised more on his summer holidays.
"I got out of the country for a couple of weeks to America and you realise the impact of the tournament is worldwide," he says.
"The players did an incredible job when I look at the level of experience going into the tournament, when you look at what they did and the connection they had with the supporters.
"It was really rewarding to have that impact and that will live with us forever. It was very special for all of us.
"It's been more enjoyable than 20 years ago when I was almost as famous, when you become the England manager, with the profile of the role, it is what it is.
"I understand what goes with it, I love it and it's a privilege, we're on a cycle now where we've got two years and it could become even bigger."
'Bit early' to bring Hart back
England squad announcement
Gareth Southgate is asked about Joe Hart's omission from the latest England squad.
"It's an opportunity for Alex McCarthy, Joe is somebody who we know about," he says.
"We know what he can do and having got so close to the World Cup it's a bit early to bring him back into the fold.
"I'm sure he's got a desire to still be involved, there's four or five maximum still playing in the Premier League, obviously Jack [Butland] has dropped into the Championship and he's now going to have a challenge to stay in the squad.
"It's an area where we'd like more competition."
'Shaw has extra edge'
England squad announcement
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England boss Gareth Southgate discusses Luke Shaw's inclusion: "He has had a difficult period in adapting to a new club and a horrendous injury. I am impressed with his physical condition and he had an extra edge in recent games when it has been going against his team, looking back to his powerful best. We felt he can add that extra impetus in wide areas.
"I am really pleased for him that he looks like he is playing with confidence."
'20 games to Euro 2020'
England squad announcement
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media about Adam Lallana's inclusion in his latest squad: "Adam is a player that has had a big contribution for us. When you look at the squad I have named, all of that squad should be available in two years time. We only have 20 matches between now and the European Championship. We don't want to waste time looking at new things.
"We have to continue to progress but we are working off a slid foundation this time. Adam is one who would have been with us were he fully fit in the summer."
'We know we can call on all three'
England squad announcement
Next up Gareth Southgate outlines the situation with surrounding Gary Cahill, Jamie Vardy and Ashley Young.
"We had some conversations with Gary [Cahill], Jamie [Vardy] and Ashley [Young] over the summer and we're pleased that all three want to remain available," he says.
"All three don't have an ego and don't need to make a big announcement about retirement.
"We know that if we have big qualifiers where experience is going to be key we have all three that we can call on."
'Still concerns to deal with'
England squad announcement
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the media: "It's been a while since we have come out of a tournament and not had a root and branch review of English football. That doesn't mean everything is right. There are some real signs of progress, that's down to lots of changes in youth development and a lot of good things happening.
"One of our biggest concerns is playing time for English players. More concerning, young players that may be coming through to challenge not getting opportunities to play.
"I am delighted there is a reconnection with the national team vut there are lots of challenges ahead."
'We won't stand still'
England squad announcement
Gareth Southgate opens up by talking about continuity:
"We're coming off the back of a successful tournament so not a lot has changed," he says.
"With us only being three games into the season, I felt some continuity was important. Those who were with us in the summer deserve the right to go again.
"We wanted some continuity and we've had some mature conversations with players like Jamie Vardy, Gary Cahill and Ashley Young over the desire to look at younger players, and of course we had two injuries.
"We won't stand still. We've added young players Luke Shaw and Joe Gomez.
"We're aware of the excitement around some other young players but we think it's a bit early for them."
Post update
Here comes Gareth Southgate...
Shaw returns for England
England squad announcement
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I think Luke Shaw has been very impressive. He looks back to
his best which I’m pleased about because he’s had a tough couple of years.
Ben
Chilwell has been in and out of the Leicester team in the last couple of years
but seems to have cemented a spot for himself at this moment in time.
McCarthy the only new face
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
By my reckoning Southampton's Alex McCarthy is the only uncapped player in Gareth Southgate's first post World Cup England squad.
McCarthy, who has three England Under 21 caps, was called up to the senior squad by Roy Hodgson in 2013.
He was also named as a replacement by Sam Allardyce for his only England squad following an injury to Fraser Forster in 2016.
Main man Maguire
England squad announcement
Former Leicester defender Gerry Taggart seemingly things a certain defender - known by his peers as 'slab head' - is now a key cog in the Three Lions repertoire.
Luke Shaw's inclusion is the headline grabber but other notable selections see Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Burnley's James Tarkowski in the fold. The pair were both on standby ahead of the squad’s departure for Russia.
And Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck gets the nod for the September fixtures too.
What's your take?
England squad announced
Here's Gareth Southgate's full 23-man England squad: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).
BreakingBreaking - Luke Shaw England recall
England squad announcement
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been recalled to the England squad for September's fixtures with Spain and Switzerland.
