Gareth Southgate news conference on England squad

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has been asked for specifics over his conversation with Ashley Young.

The Manchester United winger turned full-back missed out this time around with teammate Luke Shaw instead being returning to the fold.

"It would be unfair to say he was happy as he wants to play but he understands I want to see some young players in the shorter term," says Southgate.

"He has been brilliant around the group and there is a leadership aspect to that but I also want to see some of the younger players take the lead in that instance.

"Ashley very clearly wants to keep playing and none of us know what the next two years will look like. They'l be 33 to 35, the three of them and the way the game is heading it will be more challenging for them.

"But if you had asked him this time last year, he wouldn't have seen himself getting back into the squad then."