Premier League news conferences and latest news

Now what about the ins and outs of team selection.

"We will see if we use [Issa] Diop or [Aaron] Cresswell soon," says the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini.

"We have Lucas Perez who came here two weeks ago with Carlos Sanchez, so we have a good squad, and it is impossible for them all to play when they are nearly all fit.

"I always say to them that 'I need all of you because I need the options available to me' for the whole season."

And what of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, who were left out against Bournemouth after starting against Liverpool on the opening weekend?

"We have most of the squad fit and that means some players will not play

"I don't think they played bad at Liverpool. Maybe at Arsenal I can make some changes, but there are a lot of reasons why I change the starting XI."