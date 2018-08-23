Premier League news conferences and latest news
- Seven Premier League news conferences scheduled for Thursday
- Arsenal's Unai Emery, Leicester's Claude Puel and Southampton's Mark Hughes to speak
Arsenal v West Ham (15:00 BST, Saturday 25 August)
West Ham United
Now what about the ins and outs of team selection.
"We will see if we use [Issa] Diop or [Aaron] Cresswell soon," says the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini.
"We have Lucas Perez who came here two weeks ago with Carlos Sanchez, so we have a good squad, and it is impossible for them all to play when they are nearly all fit.
"I always say to them that 'I need all of you because I need the options available to me' for the whole season."
And what of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, who were left out against Bournemouth after starting against Liverpool on the opening weekend?
"We have most of the squad fit and that means some players will not play
"I don't think they played bad at Liverpool. Maybe at Arsenal I can make some changes, but there are a lot of reasons why I change the starting XI."
'I think we have improved'
Arsenal v West Ham (15:00 BST, Saturday 25 August)
West Ham United
So what has Manuel Pellegrini made of West Ham's opening two games:
"In the first game [against Liverpool], I was disappointed with the way we played, but we were playing against a top team in their own stadium," he said.
"I think we improved a lot in the second game [against Bournemouth], especially in the first 45 minutes, when we played how I want us to play.
"When we conceded, we had a lot of fear about losing the game. I have said before that we have to change that and I think that will improve."
'His teams always play good football'
Arsenal v West Ham (15:00 BST, Saturday 25 August)
West Ham United
Next up for Manuel Pellegrini is a question about his opposite number on Saturday, Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery:
"He is a manager who has done well in Spain and in winning the UEFA Europa League," says Pellegrini.
"His teams always play good football, so I expect he will do the same at Arsenal."
'We need to improve our attacking'
Arsenal v West Ham (15:00 BST, Saturday 25 August)
West Ham United
So first up is the obligatory 'i' question. We mean injuries of course. And West Ham's Chilean boss Manuel Pellegrini gets us underway.
"We have just three players who will be injured for a couple of months more. Mark Noble has a problem with his back."
Now what about having three former Arsenal players in the West Ham squad, surely that my be useful come Saturday at 3pm?
"You never know about that. For me, the difference must be for the team and not because we are playing Arsenal.
"We need to improve as a team in our attacking and in our mentality and that's the only way to beat a team like Arsenal."
Right time to head over to West Ham's training ground at Rush Green, to hear what manager Manuel Pellegrini has to say...
Salah & Kane turn down Madrid
According to reports in Spain, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Harry Kane turned down the chance to join Real Madrid this summer.
It's in the gossip this morning, along with plenty of other juicy rumours from around the football world.
A point to prove?
Just imagine being Jack Wilshere. A Gunner turned Hammer.
I suppose it'll be like going into an old house for him at the weekend but the 26-year-old may just have a point to prove after being allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season.
“I’ve got to try and block all the emotion out,” said the new West Ham number 19.
“First of all, I’ve got to concentrate on football and I quite fancy our chances. I obviously know them really well. They’ve got a new manager, but I know the players, so hopefully it’ll be a good time to play them.
“It’s down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me.”
Not going to plan for the Hammers
It's not exactly going to plan for West Ham's new manager Manuel Pellegrini is it?
Around £100m spent on nine summer signings was meant to deliver some optimism to West Ham supporters. As well as erm...attacking football.
Well we're two games in and the Hammers have lost both conceding six goals in the process.
A starter for three at Arsenal perhaps.....? Easy. Ahem.
Pellegrini first up
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is the first manager expected to address the media today.
The Hammers are also without a point in the league so far this season, after a narrow defeat to Bournemouth followed an opening day mauling at Anfield.
It's worth remembering that Hammers' midfielder Jack Wilshere could make his return to the Emirates on Saturday after making 197 first-team appearances under Arsene Wenger.
Emery looking to get off the mark
We're expected to hear from Arsenal manager Unai Emery today, ahead of the Gunners' match with West Ham on Saturday (15:00 BST).
Arsenal are yet to register a point this season and their new boss will be keen to win his first London derby, after his side went down 3-2 at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
Is the pressure already starting to mount on the former PSG manager? Surely not...
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Premier League news conferences.
Stay with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you the thoughts of seven top-flight managers ahead of match day three.