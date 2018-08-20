Premier League reaction

It's the morning after the nightmare before for Manchester United.

While Manager Jose Mourinho refused to blame his players, captain Paul Pogba, whose late penalty wasn't enough to salvage anything for the Reds, was far more scathing of his teams' attitude in the defeat to Brighton

The fall-out from United's loss on the south cost is set to rumble on today.

However, the fortunes for reigning champions Manchester City couldn't be more opposite, as they thrashed Huddersfield 6-1.

A Happy Monday at the Etihad.

With Crystal Palace hosting Liverpool later today and the rest of the weekend's Premier League action to review, there's certainly plenty to discuss.

So join us over a Monday morning brew, why don't you.