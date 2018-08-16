Super Cup reaction & Premier League latest

A quick look at the morning papers and most lead with Kevin de Bruyne's injury...
Snippets from Spain...
The Spanish press have had their say on last night's result - and here are the best bits:
“Atletico has got rid of
malefice of European finals in the game with Real Madrid giving a start to
Lopetegui’s project with a defeat and them losing the first trophy of the
season,” El Mundo Deportivo says.
“Atletico
used the Super Cup to heal a little bit the wounds which the Champions left on
the shield after losing two finals to their most hated enemy,” El Mundo said.
“There could not have been a
worse start for Julen Lopetegui in his first official game in Real Madrid,” say El Pais.
Real target Alonso - gossip
According to reports in the Daily Star, Madrid are targeting a Chelsea player following the defeat to their local rivals - but it's not who you might think.
Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly interested in signing Spain international Marcos Alonso ahead of the new La Liga season.
Real began life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane last night - and it didn't quite go to plan.
The club's failure to sign a direct replacement for Ronaldo will remain a concern for fans, but luckily for them, there is still time. Spanish clubs have until 11.59pm on Friday, 31 August to complete any deals.
What do the European champions need between now and the end of the month? Is Eden Hazard their man? Or will they look elsewhere?
Good morning!
So it turns out Real Madrid do lose European finals after
all…
Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it
Dele Alli's new goal celebration, unveiled in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday, has got everyone trying it - with Jesse Lingard, Olly Murs and a lot of you trying to perfect the pose.
How you tried it?
New world number one
France have climbed to the top of Fifa's world rankings following their win at the World Cup.
Croatia, who were beaten 4-2 in a thrilling final, rise 16 places up to fourth, while England jump to sixth after reaching the semi-finals.
Get Involved - Grade your team's transfer business
The day has arrived for thousands of A-Level students as they find out what the future holds...
We would like to hear your thoughts on this special day, and because this is BBC Sport, we're going to give it a little bit of a twist.
We want to know how you would grade your club's transfer activity this summer.
Imagine you're a Spurs fan and you take your envelope home to your parents - would they be happy with your progress? Fulham look set for Freshers but what about Manchester United?
Have your say by tweeting #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only)... And good luck to everyone receiving their results today.
Edwin: Real took Ronaldo's 450 goals for granted. Obvious now he needs to be replaced. Cue Hazard, Chelsea fans be panting
Post update
The Champions League holders fell to a 4-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup last night – we’ll have all of the reaction from Spain.
It’s also set to be another busy weekend in the Premier League, and we’ll have updates from around the country ahead of the second match day.