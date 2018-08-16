Super Cup reaction & Premier League latest

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Reaction as Real lose in Europe
  2. Premier League news conferences from 12:30 BST
  3. Get Involved #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann and Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

  1. Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

    Dele Alli's new goal celebration, unveiled in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday, has got everyone trying it - with Jesse Lingard, Olly Murs and a lot of you trying to perfect the pose.

    How you tried it?

    Video content

    Video caption: Dele Alli's new goal celebration has got everyone having a go
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. New world number one

    France have climbed to the top of Fifa's world rankings following their win at the World Cup.

    Croatia, who were beaten 4-2 in a thrilling final, rise 16 places up to fourth, while England jump to sixth after reaching the semi-finals.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia highlights
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved - Grade your team's transfer business

    #bbcfootball, 81111 (UK only)

    The day has arrived for thousands of A-Level students as they find out what the future holds...

    We would like to hear your thoughts on this special day, and because this is BBC Sport, we're going to give it a little bit of a twist.

    We want to know how you would grade your club's transfer activity this summer.

    Imagine you're a Spurs fan and you take your envelope home to your parents - would they be happy with your progress? Fulham look set for Freshers but what about Manchester United?

    Have your say by tweeting #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only)... And good luck to everyone receiving their results today.

    Andre Schurrle
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    Edwin: Real took Ronaldo's 450 goals for granted. Obvious now he needs to be replaced. Cue Hazard, Chelsea fans be panting

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    The Times

    The Times
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: The Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star
    Copyright: The Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    The Sun

    The Sun
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    A quick look at the morning papers and most lead with Kevin de Bruyne's injury...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Snippets from Spain...

    The Spanish press have had their say on last night's result - and here are the best bits:

    “Atletico has got rid of malefice of European finals in the game with Real Madrid giving a start to Lopetegui’s project with a defeat and them losing the first trophy of the season,” El Mundo Deportivo says.

    “Atletico used the Super Cup to heal a little bit the wounds which the Champions left on the shield after losing two finals to their most hated enemy,” El Mundo said.

    “There could not have been a worse start for Julen Lopetegui in his first official game in Real Madrid,” say El Pais.

    Julen Lopetegui
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Real target Alonso - gossip

    According to reports in the Daily Star, Madrid are targeting a Chelsea player following the defeat to their local rivals - but it's not who you might think.

    Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly interested in signing Spain international Marcos Alonso ahead of the new La Liga season.

    Marcos Alonso
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Get Involved

    Real began life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane last night - and it didn't quite go to plan.

    The club's failure to sign a direct replacement for Ronaldo will remain a concern for fans, but luckily for them, there is still time. Spanish clubs have until 11.59pm on Friday, 31 August to complete any deals.

    What do the European champions need between now and the end of the month? Is Eden Hazard their man? Or will they look elsewhere?

    You can Get Involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by texting 81111

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Good morning!

    So it turns out Real Madrid do lose European finals after all…

    The Champions League holders fell to a 4-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup last night – we’ll have all of the reaction from Spain.

    It’s also set to be another busy weekend in the Premier League, and we’ll have updates from around the country ahead of the second match day.

    Atletico Madrid players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top