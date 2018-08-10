Countdown to start of new Premier League season

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been speaking about the strength of his team.

He said: "There's real competition for places and as I sit here now this could be the strongest squad I've seen at the club.

"But we do not underestimate a strong Cardiff side."

"We're going to need the home crowd heavily involved tomorrow. "Any season I'd say the same, the home fans are pivotal. We've always relied on them."