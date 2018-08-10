Countdown to start of new Premier League season
- Man Utd v Leicester in first game of new Premier League season (20:00 BST)
- Manager news conferences before weekend games
- Everton sign Mina, Gomes and Bernard on deadline day
By Shamoon Hafez
All times stated are UK
As we wait for more news conferences, let's take a quick look at the morning papers.
Strongest Cherries squad?
Bournemouth v Cardiff (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been speaking about the strength of his team.
He said: "There's real competition for places and as I sit here now this could be the strongest squad I've seen at the club.
"But we do not underestimate a strong Cardiff side."
"We're going to need the home crowd heavily involved tomorrow. "Any season I'd say the same, the home fans are pivotal. We've always relied on them."
Excited to see Lerma in action
Bournemouth v Cardiff (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been speaking about £25m club record signing Jefferson Lerma.
"Jefferson will bring a real physicality and athleticism to our midfield, he's got good experience - there's a lot to like.
"I am excited to see him play.
"We want to get Jefferson up to speed as quickly as possible.
"I'm really pleased with the three players we have recruited, the squad looks stronger now."
Difficult to let Arter go
Bournemouth v Cardiff (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been reflecting on the his side's transfer window after signing three players, including one on deadline day.
Howe said: "Deadline day was good, we trained and no major flurry of activity for us. We were content after Jefferson Lerma our business was done.
"It was very difficult to let Harry Arter go to Cardiff, his journey epitomises that of the team and the club. I can't speak highly enough of him, he desperately wanted to play."
No time for sleep on the south coast, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been for a run down the beach and is the next to face the assembled media...
Deadline day has pros and cons
Southampton v Burnley (Sun, 13:30 BST)
Southampton
Is the early deadline day a good thing?
Southampton manager Mark Hughes said: "The early transfer deadline has its pros and cons, you now know exactly what you have got. European clubs may want to take our players away but our stance is that we will say no to everybody from now on.
"As a manager, you know who you have to work with on the first day."
'I am really pleased'
Southampton v Burnley (Sun, 13:30 BST)
Southampton
Southampton were on a run of one win in 17 Premier League games when they sacked Mauricio Pellegrino and appointed Mark Hughes in March.
The Welshman led the side to safety and his deal at St Mary's was extended.
Hughes said: "Southampton's recruitment process is impressive but I have the final say, I sanction the deal when they are presented to me, the work prior to that like checks and due diligence is done beforehand. I just have to worry about if they are good enough to play for Southampton or not. I have been really pleased.
"We needed to improve our ability to create and convert chances. Stuart Armstrong scored goals from midfield so we have tried to address that. All our strikers bring different qualities and strengths. We have to start playing, winning games and scoring goals."
'We had a drink to celebrate'
Southampton v Burnley (Sun, 13:30 BST)
Southampton
More from Southampton manager Mark Hughes on new signing Danny Ings:
"It is an initial loan but that was why the negotiations took so long. It is one that we clearly wanted to do. The two clubs had to come to an arrangement with a comfortable deal and in the end it was a win-win for both clubs and more importantly for Danny. He is coming to a club he has much appreciation for and he has much to prove.
"I saw Danny late last night and had a drink to celebrate. Our owner was present too.
"Danny is available for Sunday. We will see how he is but there is enthusiasm and he wants to be part of it. He is fit and well and had gametime in pre-season."
Ings deal a win-win for all
Southampton v Burnley (Sun, 13:30 BST)
Southampton
Southampton Mark Hughes has been speaking about the deadline day move for striker Danny Ings from Liverpool: "At one point we did not think we would get the deal done but thankfully everything fell into the correct sequence and we are delighted. I am pleased with the window we had, the guys we brought in and we strengthened throughout the team. Bringing in a striker makes everyone feel a bit better."
It's so busy today I am going to have smoke coming out of my ears by this evening.
15 manager news conferences and reaction to transfer deadline day when I manage to squeeze it in.
One manager has been up bright and early and has already faced the cameras...
It's back
The World Cup already seems like a distant memory.
Today sees the return of the Premier League under the Friday night lights.
Excited?