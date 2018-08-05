FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

Summary

  1. FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
  2. Carvahal scores own goal as Juve take lead
  3. Bale hits stunning 20-yard leveller
  4. Asensio with two goals in second half

Live Reporting

By Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  1. FULL-TIME

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Juventus go close to pulling a goal back from a late free-kick but Real Madrid have the victory.

    A fine comeback win by the Spaniards.

    Thanks for your company.

    Until next time...

  2. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    The future of Real Madrid appears in good hands. Their young players - Vinicius in particular - have impressed.

  3. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Three yellow cards and now four minutes of additional time in a friendly!

    Who is this referee?

  4. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Someone in the crowd is holding up a sign which reads: Who needs Ronaldo?

  5. YELLOW CARD

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Someone needs to have a word with the referee. Three yellows in a pre-season friendly?

    Rodriguez has joined Benatia and Alex Sandro in being shown a card.

    It's a competitive game but not dirty.

  6. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Time running out for Juventus. This will be their first pre-season defeat having previously beaten Bayern Munich and then - on penalties - Benfica and the MLS All-Stars.

  7. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    There's a sense of excitement each time Vinicius touches the ball. The teenage substitute has added a few thousand new members to his fan club with his second-half performance.

  8. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Another water break as music blares out around the FedExField.

    There's 70,000 inside the ground and they all seem to be having a great time.

    The same cannot be said of Juve's players.

  9. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    More about Vinicius who has really lit up this game since coming on for Real. He cost the champions of Europe 45m euros from Brazilian club Flamengo and he looks a real bargain! The 18-year-old is full of energy and creativity. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

  10. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Giorgio Chiellini goes down clutching his leg inside the Real penalty area after forcing Lunin into a save. He looks as though he is OK. Juve are enjoying their best spell of the half.

  11. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    That's better from Juve.

    Joao Cancelo forces a save from substitute keeper Andriy Lunin who uses his legs to deflect the shot away.

  12. SUBSTITUTION

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    That's it for Wojciech Szczesny. He's replaced by new signing Mattia Perin as both teams make more changes. Perin has arrived from Genoa. Can he impress?

  13. Post update

    Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    No doubt about who is bossing this now.

    Real look a different team to the one which plodded its way through the first half.

    They look hungry for more goals. The bad news for Juve is there is another half an hour left.

  14. GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

    Marco Asensio

    A howler by Wojciech Szczesny!

    More trickery by Vinicius and Asensio is in again - unmarked inside the area. He gets his shot away and Szczesny gets something on it but the ball trickles agonisingly over the line.

    He should have kept that one out.

  15. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

    Vinicius is using his pace to cause the Juve defence all sorts of problems.

    The Brazilian is a real box of tricks.

  16. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

    Juve have not had a shot on target - an own goal putting the Italians ahead.

    Real have grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck. They're looking slicker, better and far more dangerous.

  17. GOAL - Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

    Marco Asensio

    Real have turned it around!

    A lightning quick attack ends in substitute Marco Asensio side-footing home after Juve carelessly lose possession.

    It's a super assist by Vinicius, another substitute, who picks out his team-mate with an unselfish pass.

  18. KICK-OFF

    Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus

    Back under way.

  19. Post update

    Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus

    Sergio Reguilon, one of a few youngsters handed a start in the absence of Madrid's World Cup players, has caught the eye.

    He certainly doesn't lack confidence and has come close on a couple of occasions.

    Here come the teams. The second half is moments away.

  20. Post update

    Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus

    Not long before Europe's major leagues are all up and running.

    First up for Real under new boss Julen Lopetegui in La Liga are Getafe at the Bernabeu on 19 August.

    Juve start their Serie A defence at Chievo a day earlier on 18 August.

