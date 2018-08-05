FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

Juventus go close to pulling a goal back from a late free-kick but Real Madrid have the victory.
A fine comeback win by the Spaniards.
Thanks for your company.
Until next time...
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
The future of Real Madrid appears in good hands. Their young players - Vinicius in particular - have impressed.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Three yellow cards and now four minutes of additional time in a friendly!
Who is this referee?
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Someone in the crowd is holding up a sign which reads: Who needs Ronaldo?
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Someone needs to have a word with the referee. Three yellows in a pre-season friendly?
Rodriguez has joined Benatia and Alex Sandro in being shown a card.
It's a competitive game but not dirty.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Time running out for Juventus. This will be their first pre-season defeat having previously beaten Bayern Munich and then - on penalties - Benfica and the MLS All-Stars.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
There's a sense of excitement each time Vinicius touches the ball. The teenage substitute has added a few thousand new members to his fan club with his second-half performance.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Another water break as music blares out around the FedExField.
There's 70,000 inside the ground and they all seem to be having a great time.
The same cannot be said of Juve's players.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
More about Vinicius who has really lit up this game since coming on for Real. He cost the champions of Europe 45m euros from Brazilian club Flamengo and he looks a real bargain! The 18-year-old is full of energy and creativity. Definitely one to keep an eye on.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini goes down clutching his leg inside the Real penalty area after forcing Lunin into a save. He looks as though he is OK. Juve are enjoying their best spell of the half.
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
That's better from Juve.
Joao Cancelo forces a save from substitute keeper Andriy Lunin who uses his legs to deflect the shot away.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
That's it for Wojciech Szczesny. He's replaced by new signing Mattia Perin as both teams make more changes. Perin has arrived from Genoa. Can he impress?
Post update
Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
No doubt about who is bossing this now.
Real look a different team to the one which plodded its way through the first half.
They look hungry for more goals. The bad news for Juve is there is another half an hour left.
GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Marco Asensio
A howler by Wojciech Szczesny!
More trickery by Vinicius and Asensio is in again - unmarked inside the area. He gets his shot away and Szczesny gets something on it but the ball trickles agonisingly over the line.
He should have kept that one out.
Post update
Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus
Vinicius is using his pace to cause the Juve defence all sorts of problems.
The Brazilian is a real box of tricks.
Post update
Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus
Juve have not had a shot on target - an own goal putting the Italians ahead.
Real have grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck. They're looking slicker, better and far more dangerous.
GOAL - Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus
Marco Asensio
Real have turned it around!
A lightning quick attack ends in substitute Marco Asensio side-footing home after Juve carelessly lose possession.
It's a super assist by Vinicius, another substitute, who picks out his team-mate with an unselfish pass.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Back under way.
Post update
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Sergio Reguilon, one of a few youngsters handed a start in the absence of Madrid's World Cup players, has caught the eye.
He certainly doesn't lack confidence and has come close on a couple of occasions.
Here come the teams. The second half is moments away.
Post update
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Not long before Europe's major leagues are all up and running.
First up for Real under new boss Julen Lopetegui in La Liga are Getafe at the Bernabeu on 19 August.
Juve start their Serie A defence at Chievo a day earlier on 18 August.
