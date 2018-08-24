Watch: Wales v England - Women's World Cup qualifier
Summary
- Kick-off 19:45 BST
- Watch BBC Two coverage & switch commentary to Radio Wales or Radio Cymru
- Wales top Group 1 with 17 points from seven matches
- England are one point behind with a game in hand
- The 2019 Women's World Cup will be held in France, starting 7 June