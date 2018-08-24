Wales v England

Watch: Wales v England - Women's World Cup qualifier

Scores/fixtures;Tables; Read live text commentary in Welsh

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kick-off 19:45 BST
  2. Watch BBC Two coverage & switch commentary to Radio Wales or Radio Cymru
  3. Wales top Group 1 with 17 points from seven matches
  4. England are one point behind with a game in hand
  5. The 2019 Women's World Cup will be held in France, starting 7 June