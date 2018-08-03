Listen: Tuesday's non-league football
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Barnet v Braintree Town - BBC Essex
Bromley v Dover Athletic - Radio Kent
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - Radio Surrey
Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone United - Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town - Radio Tees and Radio York
Havant & Waterlooville v Borham Wood - Radio Solent
Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United - Radio London and Radio Kent
Sutton United v Eastleigh - Radio Solent
Wrexham v AFC Fylde - Radio Wales
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United - BBC Hereford and Worcester
Nuneaton Town v Hereford - BBC Hereford and Worcester
National League South
Woking v St Albans City - Radio Surrey