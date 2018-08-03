Listen: Tuesday's non-league football

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Barnet v Braintree Town - BBC Essex

    Bromley v Dover Athletic - Radio Kent

    Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - Radio Surrey

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone United - Radio Kent

    Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town - Radio Tees and Radio York

    Havant & Waterlooville v Borham Wood - Radio Solent

    Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United - Radio London and Radio Kent

    Sutton United v Eastleigh - Radio Solent

    Wrexham v AFC Fylde - Radio Wales

    National League North

    Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United - BBC Hereford and Worcester

    Nuneaton Town v Hereford - BBC Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Woking v St Albans City - Radio Surrey

