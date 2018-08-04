Scottish Premiership - Celtic, Hearts & Kilmarnock lead
Summary
- Rogic, Edouard & Ntcham put champions Celtic clear of Livingston
- Hearts lead Hamilton; Kilmarnock goal up on St Johnstone
- Dundee level with St Mirren after missing penalty
- Inverness, Morton & Ayr all lead in Championship
- Watch Sportscene & listen to BBC Radio Scotland coverage
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
GOAL Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline
Joe Thomson
CLOSE!
Celtic 3-0 Livingston
Celtic are not letting up. From a set-piece, the ball drops to Mikael Lustig and his volley is blocked on the goal-line before Livingston eventually clear
MISSED PENALTY
St Mirren 1-1 Dundee
Craig Samson, having conceded the spot-kick, makes amends by guessing right to palm Sofien Moussa's effort wide. St Mirren still level.
PENALTY
St Mirren 1-1 Dundee
Yet another early second-half penalty! Goalkeeper Craig Samson brings down Jean Alassane Mendy and the visitors have a great chance to move ahead.
"St Mirren are all over the place right now," says ex-Celtic striker Scott McDonald on BBC Sportsound.
CLOSE!
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Johnstone
We scarcely saw Jordan Jones at all in the first half, but in the early throes of the second, the Kilmarnock winger has shown his class.
Three times, he's beaten his man up the left flank, and hared towards goal. He's fired a shot wide, seen another saved by Jamie MacDonald, and won a free-kick right on the edge of the Saints box.
Much more like it from the Northern Ireland international.
St Mirren 1-1 Dundee
Jean Alassane Mendy does the hard bit right by getting away from his man but the eventual shot is too high. Dundee have started this second half as the better side.
GOAL Hamilton 1-2 Hearts
Steven Naismith (penalty)
Steven Naismith slots the penalty neatly into the corner to give Hearts the lead.
PENALTY
Hamilton Academical 1-1 Hearts
Steven Naismith is tripped by Alex Penny and will get up to take the spot kick himself.
GOAL Celtic 3-0 Livingston
Olivier Ntcham (penalty)
Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly guesses correctly, diving to his left, but he is powerless to keep out Olivier Ntcham's well-placed spot kick.
PENALTY
Celtic 2-0 Livingston
Callum McGregor is sent sprawling as Celtic slice through the Livingston defence.
GOAL Morton 1-0 Queen of the South
Michael Tidser
A lovely, slick move from the hosts is finished off by a cool shot from Michale Tidser, who looks up and rolls the ball into the back of the net.
Dundee quick to threaten
Dundee 1-1 St Mirren
Jesse Curran's cross is oh so close to being converted by two Dundee attackers as the visitors start the second half positively.
Referees' whistles are peeping again as we re-start across the country.
Thompson & McFadden on Gerrard
Aberdeen v Rangers (Sun, 1300)
Sportscene guests James McFadden and Steven Thompson discuss the challenges ahead for the new Rangers boss.
Honest Men motoring as Shankland shines
HT: Ayr United 2-0 Partick Thistle
Kenny Crawford
BBC Sport Scotland at Somerset Park
What a fabulous start to life back in the Championship for Ayr United at a packed Somerset Park.
Lawrence Shankland up to nine goals for the season and chasing his third hat-trick of the season.
United look like they're loving playing football, with Partick Thistle so far unable to match their energy and zest for Championship life.
Boos for the ref after breathless half
HT: Hamilton Academical 1-1 Hearts
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Hope Stadium
Referee Andrew Dallas has jeers from the Accies fans ringing in his ears as he blows for half time before Dougie Imrie has the chance to take a free kick.
A thoroughly entertaining game here, the second half should be interesting.
Warm ovation for Williamson
HT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Johnstone
John Barnes
BBC Scotland at Rugby Park
It’s not been the prettiest opening first half of the season with both sides cancelling each other out. A lack of real clear-cut chances has been evident and only one important save has been made by the Saints’ goalkeeper Zander Clark. That’s was from an Alan Power shot from 20 yards after a neat one-two with Lee Erwin.
The biggest applause has come for former manager Bobby Williamson who came on the pitch to make the half time draw. Williamson, who led Killie to the. Scottish cup in 1997, has been battling cancer over the past year.
Entertainment aplenty in Paisley
HT: St Mirren 1-1 Dundee
Jonathan Sutherland
BBC Sport Scotland at the Simple Digital Arena
All square but entertainment aplenty here. Early goals and chances throughout has helped create a fantastic atmosphere.
Dundee’s new players like Ngwatala and Mendy look full of promise but there is also a real buzz about this St Mirren side. Yes, this looks like a step up for them but there are promising signs from the likes of Willock and Smith.
Open and enterprising, if this is how the Premiership will be this season then it’s absolutely fine with me.
HALF-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ayr United 2-0 Partick Thistle
Dundee Utd 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic
Falkirk 0-1 Inverness CT
Morton 0-0 Queen of the South
Ross County 0-0 Alloa Athletic
LEAGUE ONE
East Fife 0-0 Dumbarton
Forfar Athletic 1-0 Airdrieonians
Montrose 0-1 Arbroath
Stenhousemuir 1-0 Brechin City
Stranraer 0-1 Raith Rovers
LEAGUE TWO
Annan Athletic 0-0 Elgin City
Berwick Rangers 0-0 Stirling Albion
Clyde 2-0 Cowdenbeath
Edinburgh City 1-0 Albion Rovers
Peterhead 1-1 Queen's Park
HALF-TIME Hamilton Accies 1-1 Hearts
It's been a ding-dong battle at Hope Stadium and it should be more than just one apiece.
Accies started brightly and deserved their early lead through Mickel Miller.
But Hearts responded strongly and should have added to Peter Haring's quick-fire equaliser.