Champions League - Reaction as Celtic set up tie with AEK Athens

Rodgers added: "Rosenborg came to Celtic Park last year and it was 0-0, so when we came here we expected them to push. We showed a maturity and I told the players I am very proud of them. We will play better football and we need to be cleaner with our passing and build-up, but you have to show resilience and defend, and I think we did that well.

"They are all tough games no mater which round. We have got through and the first leg is at home and that is going to be very important for us. We have been really aggressive at home in my time here. If you're positive at home you can get a scoreline that will get you through, which is what happened in this tie."