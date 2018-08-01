Champions League - Reaction as Celtic set up tie with AEK Athens
Summary
- Celtic earn goalless draw to progress
- Brendan Rodgers' side to host AEK Athens on Tuesday
By Andy Campbell
Post update
That's all from me. Good night and please join us again tomorrow evening.
'It was either Athens or Cork - we are happy'
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Rodgers: "I will watch Athens now we are playing them. They are 11 human beings like us and it will be a difficult game for both sides. After this game there are another two rounds to go, but if that's what it takes to get through, then that's what we will do. It was either Athens or Cork and we are happy with Athens."
'The first leg is at home which is important'
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Rodgers added: "Rosenborg came to Celtic Park last year and it was 0-0, so when we came here we expected them to push. We showed a maturity and I told the players I am very proud of them. We will play better football and we need to be cleaner with our passing and build-up, but you have to show resilience and defend, and I think we did that well.
"They are all tough games no mater which round. We have got through and the first leg is at home and that is going to be very important for us. We have been really aggressive at home in my time here. If you're positive at home you can get a scoreline that will get you through, which is what happened in this tie."
More European action tomorrow
Three Scottish teams seek progress in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday evening.
First up is Hibernian, whose second leg against Asteras Tripolis in Greece kicks off at 19:00 BST, with Neil Lennon's Hibs holding a 3-2 lead at the midway stage.
Then, at 19:45, Aberdeen take on Burnley at Turf Moor with the sides tied at 1-1, and Rangers host Osijek, with Steven Gerrard's side 1-0 up from the first leg.
BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound will provide updates from the Hibs and Rangers ties and live commentary from Burnley v Aberdeen.
And all three games will be covered here on the BBC Sport website. Please join us then.
Rodgers satisfied as Celtic progress
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Brendan Rodgers on BBC Radio Scotland: "Rosenborg had to put risk into the game.
"We had a two-goal advantage and didn't play well in the first half. The last 15 minutes the ball was coming into the box but our centre-halves were outstanding.
"You can't always play perfect football but to keep a clean sheet is very pleasing."
On to domestic matters for Celtic
Celtic begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title on Saturday at home to promoted Livingston.
BBC Scotland will cover the opening weekend of the league season on TV, radio and online.
Hendry and Ajer shine
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
From a defensive point of view, Celtic did most things right tonight. Craig Gordon had a good game while Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer showed a good positional sense, because the threat was there from Nicklas Bendtner. They were the two best players for Celtic tonight.
Michael: Job done for Celtic. Professionally negotiated that assignment. AEK will prove a stiffer test but they are through and that’s what matters. Another good night in Europe for Scottish sides
'The job was done at home'
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
I'm sure AEK Athens will have more firepower than Rosenborg, but it's all there for them, and I'm sure it will be a great atmosphere at Celtic Park again.
Next round beckons
Celtic will host AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg next midweek, with the return leg in Greece the following week.
Post update
FT: Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Liam McLeod
BBC Sport Scotland commentator
FULL-TIME Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
It's job done as far as Celtic are concerned. They complete an aggregate victory over Rosenborg to reach the Champions League third qualifying round, where they will meet AEK Athens.
Rosenborg drop into the Europa League third qualifying round and will face Cork City.
'Celtic have had more control'
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Celtic have had much more control in the second half and they have been able to play six or seven passes, which is what you expect from them.
ADDED TIME
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Four minutes of stoppage time begin.
'Gordon has to be strong'
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Nicklas Bendtner is up and he has got his arm across Craig Gordon's head which is why a foul was given. Gordon really has to be strong there and punch it away because, on another day, the referee doesn't give him the credit.
YELLOW CARD
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Defender Kristoffer Ajer picks up Celtic's first booking of the evening.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Rosenborg are throwing more men forward as time runs out.
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon comes out to claim a cross and is met with a robust challenge by Nicklas Bendtner, whose header finds the net only for the referee to award a foul.
Post update
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Mikael Lustig replaces Kieran Tierney in Celtic's final substitution. It's Lustig's first appearance since returning from his World Cup campaign with Sweden.
Post update
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Nicklas Bendtner looks forlorn in the Rosenborg attack. He has had a very quiet night so far.
Post update
Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (agg 1-3)
Mike Jensen fouls Tom Rogic near the penalty area and Celtic have a decent free-kick opportunity.
Olivier Ntcham takes it but the midfielder's effort is deflected wide.