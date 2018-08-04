Irish Premiership live: Goal clips, audio and text
Summary
- Coleraine 2-0 Warrenpoint
- Dungannon 0-1 Ballymena
- Glenavon 0-1 Linfield
- Glentoran 1-0 Cliftonville
- Institute 1-0 Newry
Live Reporting
By Michael Morrow and Richard Petrie
All times stated are UK
Reds almost level
Glentoran 1-0 Cliftonville
Almost an equaliser in fortuitous circumstances for Cliftonville as a cross from the right ricochets off Glentoran's Calum Birney and narrowly flashes over his own crossbar.
The smile on the big defender's face illustrates that he knows how big a let-off that was.
'Happy as Lowry'
Coleraine 2-0 Warrenpoint Town
Stephen Lowry marks the first league game of his second spell with Coleraine since joining from Linfield by scoring the Bannsiders' second on the stroke of half-time.
The midfielder showed some deft footwork and executed a clinical finish at the far post to give his side some breathing space at the break.
Optimism at the Oval
Glentoran 1-0 Cliftonville
Good start for Ronnie McFall's men against their Belfast rivals
GOAL
Glentoran 1-0 Cliftonville
Glentoran's recent burst of attacking play eventually produces a reward as John McGuigan fires home a left-footed shot via the inside of the post.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Ian Parkhill puts Coleraine ahead at Ballycastle Road, hammering home the loose ball after Alexander Gawne had been denied by an excellent save from Jonny Parr after 38 minutes.
Carroll denies Sykes
Glenavon 0-1 Linfield
Stephen Murray and Andy Mitchell do well to recover a long ball and work a chance form the left, Mitchell playing the ball into the box for Mark Sykes who can't direct his effort beyond Roy Carroll.
Glens showing attacking threat
Glentoran 0-0 Cliftonville
The deadlock remains intact at the Oval but Glentoran have been more of an attacking threat in recent minutes.
First, skipper Marcus Kane flashes a header wide from a corner and then Peter McMahon bursts into the penalty area but Reds keeper Richard Brush is quickly off his line to smother the danger.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Ballymena Utd
Willie Faulkner lobs Alex Moore to put Ballymena in front at Stangmore in the 32nd minute.
Faulkner ran onto a through ball from the impressive Ryan Mayse before directing the ball over the Swifts goalkeeper, who may have got a fingertip to the ball - but not enough to keep it out.
GOAL
Glenavon 0-1 Linfield
Daniel Kearns with a goal on his league debut to put Linfield in front! Glenavon again getting in trouble from a set piece as the ball ricochets around the area before Kearns pokes it into the bottom corner beyond Tuffey.
Kearns used to play for Glenavon before moving to the League of Ireland.
CLOSE!
Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Ballymena Utd
Ryan Mayse goes close to breaking the deadlock again but his left-footed volley from the edge of the box flies wide.
Ballymena with the better of the chances so far. But still no goals.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Glenavon 0-0 Linfield
Jimmy Callacher has the ball in the back of the net but the linesman's flag saves Glenavon. Had the big centre-back timed his run just a fraction better, the visitors would be in front.
Daniels looking lively
Glenavon 0-0 Linfield
Josh Daniels is looking like the man most likely to unlock this Linfield defence and the winger breaks into the box at speed before stepping inside but his effort on goal is tame and Roy Carroll easily collects.
McCrudden makes history
Institute 1-0 Newry City
Michael McCrudden makes history with the first Irish League goal at the Brandywell since 1971 as he puts Institute a goal up against fellow promoted side Newry City.
Reds on top at Oval
Glentoran 0-0 Cliftonville
The opening quarter of the game has been played almost exclusively in the Glentoran half with Cliftonville putting the home side under plenty of pressure but the Glens have answered all the questions so far.
Neither goalkeeper has really been seriously tested thus far.
Coleraine stalemate
Coleraine 0-0 Warrenpoint Town
Plenty of endeavour on show in the early stages at Ballycastle Road but no clearcut chances for either side yet.
Coleraine's understrength team are defending the club's proud unbeaten home record - the Bannsiders have not lost in the league on their own patch since April 2017, when they went down 5-1 to Linfield.
Oran Kearney's men went through the whole of last season unbeaten at the Showgrounds.
GOAL
Institute 1-0 Newry City
An historic moment for Institute as skipper Michael McCrudden notches the first goal of the Premiership season and the first Irish League goal at the Brandywell for almost five decades.
McCrudden ghosted into the penalty area behind the Newry defence before slotting past keeper Steven Maguire.
Glenavon go close again
Glenavon 0-0 Linfield
Stephen Murray breaks down the right courtesy of a lovely touch and clips it into the back post where Josh Daniels does well to get there but can only head it back across goal where Linfield clear.
Start as you mean to go on...
Glenavon 0-0 Linfield
At least this season can only get better for Andy Mitchell.
Early cards at Mourneview
Glenavon 0-0 Linfield
Not the start David Healy was looking for as two of his defenders are in the book already. Jimmy Callacher joins Casement after he scythes down the nippy Josh Daniels.
This game is being played at a good pace and Glenavon appear to be on the front foot despite Mitchell's penalty miss.
CLOSE!
Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Ballymena Utd
Ballymena go close early on as former Swifts player Ryan Mayse is just wide with an effort after a defensive mix-up between goalkeeper Ryan Moore and Grant Hutchinson.
Almost a goalscoring return to Stangmore Park for Ryan.
Johnny McMuray then heads wide after a corner.