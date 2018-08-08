Transfer deadline - one day to go

In a resounding response, 21 of those that were asked, think Man City will successfully defend their title.
Liverpool won the other three votes as perspective title winners.
Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Will Arsenal prosper under Unai Emery? Will Chelsea come good with Sarri's leadership? Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 and share your thoughts.
Get Involved - early transfer window
Trevor: Premier League clubs agreeing to move the transfer window forward is like agreeing to not change any of your cards dealt in a game of poker, whilst you watch your rivals swap and get a better hand as time goes on. It's football suicide for all PL clubs!
Richard: People moaning about the transfer window closing early in England need to remember that clubs do have quite a lot of say in whether to sell a player or not! They can just say no. Early close lets us just get on with the football! Bring it on.
Test your deadline day knowledge?
Some last day transfers seemed as strange at the time as they do now - but can you remember your shock deadline-day moves?
Test your knowledge and answer our 12 questions here.
'We want the season to go to the last'
Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore hopes defending champions Manchester City face a stiffer challenge in the coming season.
According to reports in Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have paid the buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, for 80m euros.
In Spain a player must buy himself out of
his contract.
This is
usually done by depositing the amount of the buyout clause with La Liga -
Spain's equivalent of the Premier League - to release the player from his
contract. The league then passes the money to the selling club.
With just hours remaining, what does your club need ahead of the deadline? Do you desperately need a striker or is it a goalkeeper that you're after?
Get in touch and let us know by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by Texting 81111
Rhys: No way Pogba is leaving. United won't have a replacement ready (Who could replace him?) He'll stay and bring his France form into the new season and show the league who's boss. United needs to remember what happened when he last went.
John: Of course Pogba wants out, he’ll never fulfill his true potential playing under JM or at MUFC, with the quality that FCB or RM have. He tasted winning the biggest prize in international football now he wants the biggest club trophies
Mat: A Utd supporting mate of mine always says "There is no smoke without fire" when it comes to players rumoured to be signing for Utd (Ronaldo and Bale spring to mind) He believes the Pogba rumours are nothing but rumours. Football fans and their double standards!
Hazard scores the winning spot-kick
Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty at Stamford Bridge last night, as Chelsea overcame French side Lyon in their final pre-season friendly.
The Belgian forward found the back of the net after substitute goalkeeper Rob Green saved Lyon's fifth and final penalty, from Pape Cheikh Diop.
It was somewhat apt that Green - who replaced Polish teenager Marcin Bulka late in the game - would be the hero in a week that has focused the spotlight on goalkeepers at the Bridge.
You can read what new manager Maurizio Sarri said after the match here.
Sturridge in the goals
Liverpool concluded their pre-season preparations last night with a 3-1 win over Italian side Torino at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were on target in the first half for a strong-starting Reds XI that featured three summer signings - goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.
Torino pulled one back through Andrea Belotti's powerful close-range header, before Daniel Sturridge rounded off the scoring.
BBC pundits have their say
City sealed the title with five games to spare last term and finished 19 points ahead of second place.
"It doesn't take away from City's excellence, but we want the season to go to the last," said Scudamore.
You can read the full story here.
Burnley boost
It appears Burnley defender Ben Mee will be staying at Turf Moore this season after signing a new three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
The centre-back has been linked with speculation surrounding his future this summer, but the 28-year-old will remain in Lancashire until June 2021 at least.
Chelsea pay transfer clause - reports
Ed: I would seriously have thought Daniel Levy would get out of his rut and SIGN players before the US trip. Two days left and not one signing.
Abu: Chelsea going for a keeper called Kepa...it's worth the 71m just for all the puns...
Ben: Pleased with Bournemouth's business over the summer but would love to see a league proven CB or striker come in. That being said, I feel we’re in a great position to kick on from last year
Player watch: Harry Maguire
England defender Harry Maguire is a player that has been linked with transfer speculation this summer.
Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season.
Friday's Premier League opener between Manchester United and Leicester City could be the first time Maguire plays against his old club.
Let's see how the next few hours develop...
Pogba not after more money - and is not for sale
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Plenty of headlines about Paul Pogba today.
However, Manchester United are adamant they have no intention of selling their £89m World Cup-winning midfielder.
The source of Pogba's unease is thought to be Jose Mourinho's comments during United's recent US tour about how the Frenchman gets distracted by the commercial deals he is involved in.
Certainly it doesn't appear there is a ploy on Pogba's part to negotiate an increased contract at Old Trafford following Alexis Sanchez's big money arrival from Arsenal in January.
My understanding is that the midfielder has not asked for more money.
Premier League curtain-raiser
After all of the dealings in the transfer window, you only have to wait 27 hours before the excitement kicks in again.
Manchester United host Leicester City in the first game of the new Premier League campaign on Friday, 10 August at 20:00 BST.
Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to mount a challenge against local rivals Manchester City this season, after Pep Guardiola's men strolled to the title last term.
Remember to tune into BBC Radio 5 live for all of the build-up and full match commentary from 18:00 BST, with live text commentary also available on the BBC Sport website.
Why has the transfer window moved forward?
Usually the English summer transfer window closes at the end of August, but this year the deadline has been set at 17:00 BST on Thursday, 9 August.
The move comes after all 72 EFL clubs moved in line with the Premier League, who voted in September 2017 in favour of closing the window before their season starts.
You can read the full match report here.
Peter: This is exactly why changing the transfer window was a bad idea... we can’t sign players but they’re still having their heads turned by foreign teams for the rest of the month
Andrew: No player is bigger than the club. That was true of Beckham, Keane and even Jaap Stam. Let him go.
Chelsea target Bilbao keeper
My colleague David Ornstein says Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, for a world record fee.
The 23-year-old would be brought in as a replacement for the unsettled Thibaut Courtois.
You can read the full story here.
Remember to get in touch by sharing your thoughts on all of the big stories.
Pogba wants out - reports
According to the Daily Mail, reports coming out of Old Trafford suggest world-cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba has told his Manchester United teammates that he wants to leave the club.
The Frenchman rejoined United from Juventus two years ago, but the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's transfer news.
With just one day to go ahead of the deadline, we are expecting plenty of gossip throughout the day.
Stay with us as we bring you all of the latest comings and goings around the world of football...