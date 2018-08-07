Premier League news and transfer latest

Brighton & Hove Albion have secured the services of 20-year-old Billy Arce on a four-year deal.

However, the Ecuadorian will head straight out on loan to La Liga 2 club Extremadura UD for the 2018/19 season.

Albion’s pathway development manager David Weir, said, “We are delighted to sign Billy. He is an exciting young player with very good potential.

"We will monitor his progress over the course of the season during his time with Extremadura UD, and we hope the loan move will enable him to continue his development here in Europe.”

Arch joins Danish striker Anders Dreyer, also 20, to the Seagulls.