Premier League news and transfer latest

- Keeper Hart joins Burnley on two-year deal
- Courtois absent from Chelsea training amid Real Madrid links
- Spurs & Villa £7m apart in Grealish valuation
- Celtic reject Fulham Boyata bid
- Kroenke makes £600m offer to buy Arsenal in full
- Gossip: Pogba's agent wants Barcelona move
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Albion sign second youngster of the day
Brighton & Hove Albion have secured the services of 20-year-old Billy Arce on a four-year deal.
However, the Ecuadorian will head straight out on loan to La Liga 2 club Extremadura UD for the 2018/19 season.
Albion’s pathway development manager David Weir, said, “We are delighted to sign Billy. He is an exciting young player with very good potential.
"We will monitor his progress over the course of the season during his time with Extremadura UD, and we hope the loan move will enable him to continue his development here in Europe.”
Arch joins Danish striker Anders Dreyer, also 20, to the Seagulls.
Kepa on Chelsea's radar
Chelsea are weighing up their options as their current number one looks to force through a move to Real Madrid.
Goal understand that the Blues are considering activating Kepa Arrizabalaga’s €80 million (£71m) release clause. Spanish reports claim that Sarri is a keen admirer of the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.
A move for the 23-year old would potentially break Chelsea’s transfer record. A record only set last season after Alvaro Morata’s £58 million transfer from Real Madrid.
Mbenza would tick a lot of boxes
The Huddersfield Examiner say that Montpellier’s versatile £13.5m forward Isaac Mbenza would tick a lot of boxes for Hudderfield head coach David Wagner.
The 22-year-old, who is being linked with a move to the Terriers, has been capped by Belgium at Under-21 level, and can operate on either wing or up front.
So he's a bit like recent purchase Adama Diakhaby...then?
Chris Allen: Completely childish and disrespectful from Courtois. For the average hard-working taxpayer, this behaviour would be unthinkable, so when you're being paid as much as he is, there is no justification whatsoever in not attending training just because you want to move
Rishabh Kapoor: Going awol from training shows the commitment and character of @D_DeGea. Could have easily forced a move all these years.
Mob: Re Ian 13:30, he’s signed a contract. If he’s useless and never plays for Chelsea again, he still gets paid. That’s the pros & cons of a contract
Boateng urged 'not to join United' by Bayern team-mates
Jerome Boateng has been encouraged to shun a move to Manchester United - by his Bayern Munich team-mates.
The 29-year-old is highly thought of among the squad and left-back David Alaba said the team would "all be sad" if the defender left the club.
Boateng has played for Bayern since his switch from Manchester City in 2011.
Franck Ribery reiterated Alaba's thoughts and said: "I've been playing with Jerome for many years now,"
"I hope he'll stay with us because he's an important player. To me, he's one of the best central defenders in the world."
Celtic reject Fulham Boyata bid
Celtic have rejected a bid from Fulham for defender Dedryck Boyata, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Boyata, who is in the final year of his contract, has not played for Celtic since returning from the World Cup and is not ready for a first team return.
Rodgers says it would be "difficult to sell" Boyata.
Full story
Courtois set to be fined for playing truant
AWOL keeper Thibaut Courtois could be hit with a £200,000 fine after failing to report for Chelsea training for a second consecutive day.
The Blues have opened up disciplinary proceedings with the goalkeeper still in Belgium.
It is understood Courtois wants to push through a move to Real Madrid, where his children are based.
Andrew Neill: Be nice if, for once, a player trying to engineer a move by not showing up for work caused the interested club to back out due to unprofessionalism. Can't see it happening any time soon sadly.....
Yousuf Ali: Courtois is still under contract. If he refuses to show up for training, Chelsea should sue him for breach of contract. Enough of this nonsense.
James Harper: Joe Hart must really love the colour claret. First Torino, then West Ham, now Burnley. Next season, Aston Villa, Scunthorpe, or Trabzonspor? #clarettillidie
Burnley in for Rodriguez
They've already brought in Joe Hart and Ben Gibson but Burnley may not be done yet in this transfer window.
The Clarets have reportedly bid £18m for Jay Rodriguez.
West Brom striker Rodriguez is keen to play in the Premier League, but is also said to be content in staying put at the Hawthorns to help them get promotion back into the top tier.
"Loftus-Cheek is a fantastic player" - Hazard
There may still be question marks over his own future at Stamford Bridge, but Eden Hazard has been quick to call for team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to stay at Chelsea.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, the 27-year-old said having Loftus-Cheek in the team would be a "bonus".
"Ruben is still young, of course, but I think if we can have him in the team this season it’s a plus for everyone," the Belgian playmaker said.
“I know his quality. He is young, he is powerful. The future will be top for him.”
Loftus-Cheek, who played for England at the World Cup in Russia, spent last season at Crystal Palace on loan, but is expected to challenge for his place in the Blues' starting line-up this season.
Fosu-Mensah heading out on loan?
Talking of Manchester United and defenders. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is nearing a loan move away from the club with Hertha Berlin one of a number of options, according to ESPN.
Fosu-Mensah, 20, was part of Jose Mourinho's squad for the United States tour and the friendly defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday, but with a number of senior defenders ahead of him and Mourinho chasing a new centre-back, he is set for a move.
He spent last term in similar circumstances at Crystal Palace.
Over to you, Salomon
Alan Shearer has wished new Newcastle signing Salomon Rondon good luck on Twitter.
The Venezuelan striker will wear the Newcastle legend's famous number nine shirt this season.
Arsenal keen on Dembele
Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele before the English transfer deadline on Thursday.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish side are willing to cash in on the Frenchmen.
Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his attacking options at The Emirates and Arsenal will reportedly pay Barca €10m to take the World Cup winner on loan, ahead of a potential permanent deal next summer.
Dembele was pictured with a number of Arsenal players in a social media post last week, including Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
United bid £35m for Mina
The Yerry Mina to Manchester United transfer could happen today, according to the latest gossip.
The Reds have reportedly put in a £35m bid for the 23-year-old Colombian after failing to land both Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire.
They have apparently demanded Barcelona make a decision today if they want to sell the defender or not.
If the deal falls through, Mina could still play in the Premier league, with Everton also interested.
Adam Elliot: I think the chances of Mauricio Pochettino getting quality signings are slim. Lose some players...perhaps. We have an established squad, sure - but how well will Spurs do without any depth?
Jack Magen: Thibaut Courtois is disloyal. We got rid of our greatest goalkeeper of all time who is far superior to keep him and now he holds the club to ransom! Hes a good shot-stopper but very error prone, which Real will find out. Will be glad to see him go.
Ray: I think Mick from Newcastle is forgetting that Paul Pogba also walked out on Sir Alex Ferguson when he left to join Juventus.
Bury Beckham attracting interest?
Now. What about the Bury Beckham. Well we mean Kieran Trippier of course.
As far as the Daily Mail are concerned his stunning World Cup form for England has put Europe's elite clubs on alert.
Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid are all interested in the 27-year-old, as are Manchester United apparently.
No show Thibaut
Now according to The Sun Chelsea have ordered Thibaut Courtois to attend a disciplinary meeting this week after he failed to show for training for a second day.
Courtois, 26, has opted not to report back for pre-season training after the World Cup as he attempts to force through his dream move to Real Madrid.
Hopefully more to follow on this coming from BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
Sevilla lead race to sign Batshuayi
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be on his way to Spain on loan, with Sevilla leading the pack, while Valencia and Atletico Madrid also said to be interested.
Goal reports that the 24-year-old is keen to move after Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata pledged their future to the Blues.
Sarri also has further attacking options with Tammy Abraham.