Premier League news and transfer latest

Jose Mourinho reckons Manchester United face a "difficult season" unless they strengthen their squad before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Red Devils ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat at German champions Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Javi Martinez headed home a second-half winner to give Bayern victory in a match they dominated.

"My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens," Mourinho said on MUTV.

"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.

"If we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us."