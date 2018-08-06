Premier League news and transfer latest
Everton reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign Colombia defender Yerry Mina, plus more gossip here
Summary
- Manchester City beat Chelsea to win Community Shield
- Burnley sign defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough
- Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal joins Leicester
- Courtois and Hazard linked with moves away from Chelsea
By Denise Evans
Main transfer talking points today
Mourinho predicts 'difficult season'
Jose Mourinho reckons Manchester United face a "difficult season" unless they strengthen their squad before Thursday's transfer deadline.
The Red Devils ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat at German champions Bayern Munich on Sunday.
Javi Martinez headed home a second-half winner to give Bayern victory in a match they dominated.
"My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens," Mourinho said on MUTV.
"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.
"If we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us."
Ross Lowe: Is it just me that thinks Mourinho is only interested in players his team is about to play. Boateng at Bayern, Maguire at Leicester. Is Lewis Dunk next?
Dave Strover: Why is all the conversation about who is going to win the title when it's at best a three horse race? No one talks about the relegation battle which always seems to go down the wire, This time I think my club Saints will slip into the Championship.
Fekir to Liverpool deal revived?
The Reds are reportedly back in for Nabil Fekir, with Lyon ready to sell the Frenchman.
With the English transfer window closing on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp has little time to decide if he needs to bring the midfielder to Anfield.
The Mirror reports the World Cup winner (pictured below, left, with Kylian Mbappe) came within hours of sealing a deal to Liverpool, but the club pulled out of the switch due to concerns about Fekir's medical.
James Campbell: Just on the same plane back from Barcelona with Pablo Zabaleta - late holiday or itchy feet?
Ashwin Kumar: Happy that #MUFC pulled out of Mina deal. We should sign Alderweireld for 60m and keep Martial.
Boateng quizzed about Man United link
With Yerry Mina now thought to be joining Everton, United's interests could now turn to bagging Jerome Boateng from German champions Bayern Munich.
Boateng was asked about his link to Manchester United following his side's 1-0 friendly win last night, reports German publication Bild.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho hinted he was interested in signing the 29-year-old defender prior to the Reds' defeat in Munich. (Metro)
Steve Howes: City have again bought the title giving charmed Pep another easy year, United will implode with miserable Jose, Spurs need to buy, Liverpool will bottle it despite a great squad as will Arsenal and Chelsea will not buy and so will not challenge for anything.
Please remember to pop your name on texts. Maybe this Chelsea fan may have been distracted by their pre-season nerves to include theirs.
Rebic flattered by Mourinho interest
Ante Rebic was another Croat player to star at the World Cup and he has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe as a result.
The winger has said he is glad Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing him to Manchester United, reports Goal.
The 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player admitted he has had 'concrete' offers from several clubs.
He said: "I had a great World Cup and an even better club season with Eintracht. Yes, I know there are concrete offers, I keep in regular contact with my agent.
"I'm glad I proved that everyone can count on me, but as I said there is enough time left until transfer window closes."
So, Everton's Silva knows what he wants.
Who would you like to see come in to your club or are you happy with the squad as it is?
Is the squad still short of defenders or do you feel a pacey winger could be the difference this season?
The English transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, so the clock is ticking for clubs to decide if their squad needs tweaking.
Inter wait on Modric deal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Inter Milan expect to find out later this week if they have any chance of signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid.
Contact has been made and Inter have been given enough encouragement to pursue a deal for the highly-rated 32-year-old, who won the Golden Ball at Russia 2018 as Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history.
Modric supported Inter as a youngster and the club believe the presence of fellow countrymen Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and new signing Sime Vrsaljko is a further attraction.
The former Tottenham midfielder joined Real for £30m in 2012.
He has been an integral part of the side that has won four Champions League trophies in the past five years, including three on the trot.
Modric is due to return to training this week and will have discussions about his future with Real president Florentino Perez.
Post update
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Silva wants defenders
Marco Silva has said new central defenders have been a priority since his first day as Everton manager and it is essential one arrives before Thursday’s transfer deadline, reports the Guardian.
Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles has been targeted all summer by Everton, who have retained their interest despite being told the 24-year-old is not for sale. The club also enquired about Barcelona’s Colombia international Yerry Mina.
“It is not the best thing to do to wait until the last days but the market is really difficult,” said Silva.
Kyle: If Liverpool find that bit of consistency they could challenge and ultimately win the league. It's a very hard title to win twice in a row and City have never done that. Liverpool have a top keeper and have improved their defence. This can be the Reds' year.
Sam Dyson: I genuinely think that Man City will do an invincibles this season. After all they have the 100 points, so Pep will want to get the other massive achievement in English football.
Neil Crick: People keep banging on about City's 25pt gap, but don't they realise that they don't get to carry it over? It all goes back to zero you know. Neil C.
Pep 'so happy' with City victory
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Derek Kennington: Don't want Mina, we're his third choice, he's hardly going to play heart and soul for a team he didn't really want to go to in the first place.
Beaten Chelsea 'looked tired'
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Predict the final table
Here's some Monday morning commute fodder to help set up your week right.
Will the three promoted clubs be safe come May and will Manchester City be the first team in 10 years to retain their title?
Make your predictions for the final Premier League Table with our handy tool.
Matthew B: I don't think anyone has improved enough to touch city, yes Liverpool have improved and they beat city but City's core is strong and the talents there for everyone to see so I think city will regain the title.
DJ: Seeing that Chelsea have gone though most of the best managers around over the last few years I think the appeal of playing for them has gone for most players now. Not that I could see what the appeal was in the first place..
Do you agree with Matthew, will City be untouchable again this season?