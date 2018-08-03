Community Shield news conferences & Premier League transfer news
- Six days to go until transfer window shuts
- Real Madrid 'want £670m for Modric'
- Start of Football League season
- Man City and Chelsea news conferences before Sunday's Community Shield
By Michael Friis
Pep speaks
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
That was a long Pep Guardiola press conference, which lasted for half an hour including an embargoed section.
As usual, it was interesting to hear his thoughts on the game and in particular in fondness for new Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and they meal he had with him - and legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi - earlier this summer.
What a fascinating discussion that would have been.
'Tough to improve'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola took a rare step backwards when I asked him if was possible to improve on last season, when Manchester City reached a record 100 points and scored 106 goals.
His reply: "In terms of results, in the Permier League, I cannot overcome the results and numbers of last season, but in the way we play, yes. If I felt it was done and we cannot improve I would not be here. But to get more than 100 points - no."
'We were close to Jorginho'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola was also asked about midfielder Jorginho, who joined Chelsea after looking set to switch to Manchester City earlier in the summer.
"Yes, we were close but in the end Jorginho decided to stay with Sarri," Guardiola said.
"I want players who want to come here. He didn't want that. Maybe it was a bit late to announce that but if you don't want to come, don't come.
"The blow would be to come here when he prefers Chelsea. Nobody put it in his head to come. We were so close, we believed it was done, but at the last turn he decided on Chelsea, like Alexis with United."
'Sarri perfect for English football'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola says he is "happy" with the arrival of Sarri, with whom he and former Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi shared dinner earlier in the Summer (Guardiola says Sacchi paid)...
"I am happy that a manager of that level is in the Premier League. I feel that I am going to improve a lot around his ideas in England. The team already in a short time plays like he wants and they need more time to get everything but the ideas are there.
"He will be perfect for English football."
'I admire Hart's commitment'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Manchester City
With the transfer window shutting in six days, Guardiola says he will not make signings for the sake of doing so.
"We will see. If we decide to bring another one in, it is because he is a special player. We won’t bring someone in just to have another number.
"We are satisfied with the squad we have. We have to see what we can do to maintain the level of last season."
The Spaniard gave no update on the future of out-of-favour goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has spent the last two seasons out on loan.
"I admire his commitment in every single training session. We are trying to help him," said Guardiola.
'Mahrez will play'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Manchester City
City boss Guardiola says that Riyad Mahrez will play in the Community Shield, despite suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.
However, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will not rejoin the squad until next week following their World Cup exploits.
"Mahrez is much better, he is training and I think he is going to play on Sunday," said Guardiola.
"De Bruyne and Sterling have not come back yet. I would prefer them to be here but for Sarri it is the same.
"We are going to play the guys who are in better condition."
'Jesus is a gem'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has congratulated Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus after the 21-year old was handed a five-year contract.
"Gabriel Jesus is a gem. His courage and his fight to give every effort for the team is incredible. He's able to improve and always think about what he can do better.
"I never met a striker that fights like he does for the team. Congratulations to him."
Fabregas injury not major
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Both Chelsea and Manchester City will have a number of players missing who are on holiday because of the World Cup.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said: "City's problems are near to our problems. I think they had 15 players in the World Cup. But the difference is the past work. They have had two years so it's different with our situation.
Asked what the squad would be for Sunday, Sarri replied: 'I don't know. I want to see the last training. The starting 11 may be near the last match, but maybe something different can happen."
He added that midfielder Cesc Fabregas's injury was not a major one.
'Pep the best in the world'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri comes up against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola again, after the two faced each other in last season's Champions League while Sarri was at Napoli.
Sarri said: "We went together to see (former AC Milan and Italy manager) Arrigo Sacchi. Guardiola is a friend and I think he is the best coach in the world now."
'We have to improve'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Italian manager Maurizio Sarri will take charge of his first competitive game for FA Cup winners Chelsea in Sunday's Community Shield match against Premier League champions Manchester City.
"First of all, I am looking forward to play at Wembley. It's my first time," said Sarri. "The match will be very difficult for us. I want to win. It's very important to have immediately a trophy.
"At this moment it's very important to have a performance. We have to improve."
'I hope Courtois stays'
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Another whose future at Chelsea is in question is that of number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgium international's contract at Stamford Bridge ends next summer and he has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid.
Boss Maurizio Sarri said: "At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea. I don't know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."
Will Willian remain at Chelsea?
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Chelsea winger Willian has returned to training after missing the first session because of a reported passport issue.
There has been speculation about Brazil international's future at Stamford Bridge having been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.
Manager Maurizio Sarri said: "I spoke to him yesterday about (being late). It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is not a Willian problem."
Sarri also said he was "very confident" that Willian will remain a Chelsea player.
Sarri in situ
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00 BST)
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in place speaking before Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City.
What's Pep got to say
Chelsea v Man City (Sun, 15:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of Manchester City's Community Shield encounter with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
It is the first time Guardiola has spoken since the pre-season game against Bayern Munich in Miami when record signing Riyad Mahrez got injured.
City have won the Shield four times but never at Wembley.
Their first three were before the game was switched to the national stadium. Their fourth was in 2012, when they played Chelsea at Villa Park as Wembley was in use for the Olympic Games.
Europa League results
Elsewhere in the Europa League, Steven Gerrard's Rangers edged past Croatian side Osijek, whilst Hibernian defeated Asteras Tripolis 4-3 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Greece.
Hibs will play Molde in the third round of qualifying, whilst Rangers will face Slovenian side Maribor.
The winners of those ties will progress to the Europa League group stages.
Lads on tour
In a confusing post-match interview, Burnley manager Sean Dyche seemed to suggest that Burnley fans might look forward to their upcoming trip to AEK Athens more than they looked forward to Pittodrie.
"With all due respect, the idea of going on a European tour probably wasn't to Aberdeen," Dyche said.
No idea where he's coming from there...
Full quotes here.
Burnley see off Aberdeen
Before that, let's look at some of the football that was played last night on a busy evening of Europa League qualifiers.
In the main event- dubbed the 'Battle of Britain' by some- Burnley needed extra-time to see off the spirited challenge of Aberdeen.
You can read the match report here.
In the next hour...
Chelsea v Manchester City (Sun, 15:00 GMT)
We'll look to bring you some quotes from Chelsea and Man City managers Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday's Community Shield.