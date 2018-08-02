Premier League transfer news & football latest
Summary
- Countdown as Premier League transfer window shuts in seven days
- Man Utd 'set to bid for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina'
- Tottenham 'lining up bid for Bournemouth's Lewis Cook'
- Chelsea 'want Aston Villa's Jack Grealish'
Premier League clubs spend £217m on injured players
Every club has a crocked player from time to time but these figures are staggering.
Premier League clubs paid out £217m in wages to injured players in the 2017-18 season, with Manchester United's £23.3m the highest by a single club.
Not quite the table manager Jose Mourinho wanted to top last term.
Read the full story here.
Felipe Anderson looks like he's settling in at West Ham very nicely with a little help from Javier Hernandez.
Looks like he's sorted for boots as well.
It seems Paul Poba isn't the only Manchester United player enjoying life. Eric Bailly has taken to Instagram to say how much he is enjoying his day off.
To be honest Eric it looks a little dull where you are, even if that shirt isn't.
Ever wondered what a football medical encompasses?
Basically some sensors, a few wires and a few tests with the physio and doctor by the looks of things.
Pogba's summer of fun continues
Paul Pogba is having a nice summer, isn't he? First he wins a World Cup, then he goes on a nice little island holiday and has some fun with his mates.
Wonder if he's looking forward to going back to Manchester?
Now before we go. How do you spend your summer as a French World Cup winner? Over to you Mr. Pogba.
'Top draw' Januzaj strike
For those that had forgotten what Adnan Janzaj can do - this is especially for you.
Januzaj to return to Premier League?
The Daily Mail are reporting that Leicester City have enquired about bringing former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj back to the Premier League.
Januzaj currently plays for Real Sociedad, who finished 12th in La Liga last season.
The Belgian reminded England of his talents during the World Cup, of course...
Swap season? Martial to Munich?
What have we here? According to the Sun Manchester United are set to demand 29-year-old forward Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, as part of any deal for Anthony Martial.
That's the same Polish international that Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted would be staying in Bavaria yesterday.
The German giants have been keeping tabs on United’s 22-year-old French winger, and are keen on landing him this summer.
Talking of the Clarets. I think this programme front cover is well worthy of a tip of the hat.
Simple but very effective.
It's the Battle of Britain (part two) tonight in case you've forgotten with Aberdeen heading to Lancashire in the second qualifying round for the Europa League (19:45 BST).
Burnley to finally get Clucas?
Burnley
Now I told you earlier that the Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been getting a little tetchy over a failure to bring in any new recruits this summer.
However, that may well be set to change, with the Sun reporting that the Clarets have had an £8m for Sam Clucas accepted by Swansea.
It's fair to say that Dyche is a long term admirer of the 27-year-old midfielder - he tried to sign him last summer but missed out.
Caldara arrives at AC Milan
In amongst the transfer dealings that have seen Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci swap clubs, it may have escaped your notice that defender Mattia Caldara has followed Higuain's move from Turin to Milan.
The Rossoneri have welcomed the 24-year old to the San Siro in true modern style.
'No managerial discussions'
Now I'm sure I read somewhere that Thierry Henry was about to become Aston Villa manager recently...
Well the former Arsenal forward, with a proclivity for scoring outstanding goals (albeit back in the day) and now an assistant coach with Belgium, has come out shooting from the hip.
It seems speculation linking him to managerial posts is most unwelcome.
City seeing sense?
Now some words from the Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge which may or may not go down well in parts of Manchester.
He says that Manchester City have finally seen sense in the transfer market after accusing the Premier League champions of being one of two clubs responsible for the current spending “madness”.
“He [Pep Guardiola] said they originally planned to buy a few more players but decided against it because they no longer want to be part of the madness,” Rummenigge told Merkur.
“I was a bit surprised to hear this at first, but then I thought it would indeed be wonderful if this statement were to be true until the English window closes.
“City, PSG - they’ve always been the global inflaters. Not Real [Madrid], who have spent next to nothing in the past years, which is proof you don’t have to join the madness to win the Champions League."
Bournemouth striker Defoe went on to say that he remains focused on the job at hand at the Vitality.
"I've played with Steven Gerrard and we've got the same agent.
"But I always try to focus on the club you're at. You've got a job to do, you're here, you're happy, and that's it.”
The 36-year old, who has two years left on his Bournemouth contract, also hinted that he'd like to play on until he's 40...
'Been there, done that'
Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe is adamant that he is no longer interested in deadline-day dashes after being linked to Steven Gerrard's Rangers, saying he has "been there and done that".
He has, to be fair. The striker beat the deadline by minutes to join Tottenham from West Ham in 2004, and then secured a late move away from the Lane to sign for Portsmouth four years later.
When asked about the Rangers rumour, Defoe said: "I'm just like everyone else, you see things on Twitter and in the papers, but that's it really."
It probably helps when you're a self-proclaimed philosopher though.
Managerial survival guide?
Now what about the transition from player to manager.
It used to be a fairly well-trodden path but it doesn't strike me as being that easy when you're suddenly calling all the shots.
Good cop or bad cop, organising training every day, team selection, developing a playing philosophy and getting the buy-in of your troops - are just a few considerations that need to be made.
Something ex-England midfielders Frank Lampard and Joey Barton will taste at the sharp end when the new football season kicks off this weekend.
Just have a read of this.