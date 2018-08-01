Premier League transfer news & football latest
Summary
- Countdown as Premier League transfer window shuts in nine days
- Everton sign full-back Digne from Barca for reported £18m
- Man Utd 'want Zinedine Zidane if Jose Mourinho leaves'
- Inter Milan 'interested in Real Madrid's Luka Modric'
- Chelsea 'hope to beat Real Madrid to Lewandowski signing'
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
The Burnley manager has also said that winger Robbie Brady had a slight "niggle" in his hamstring and midfielder Steven Defour has a slight calf issue which is "settling down".
'Not concerned about transfers'
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
As I was saying before, Burnley are yet to make a signing this summer and here's what manager Sean Dyche has had to say about it.
"I’m not concerned about transfers, I’m aware how tough it is," he said.
"The finance has to be there to do deals and the numbers are enormous. It’s a sellers market."
Another keeper on the way?
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
The Burnley manager Sean Dyche also suggests that the club is looking at bringing another goalkeeper in and have applied for a UEFA dispensation to bring in a goalkeeper, due to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton's absence.
"We need to get the right ones in, we bring people in to affect the group," he says.
No timescale on Pope return
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
Not good news if you're a Burnley fan I'm afraid. The Clarets boss Sean Dyche is up and he confirms that Nick Pope will miss tomorrow evening’s match and Tom Heaton is a doubt.
Pope has undergone an operation on his dislocated shoulder and no timescale has been put on his return.
“He’s had the op. So far its pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy," says Dyche who adds that the game against Aberdeen is also probably "too soon" for Heaton.
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
Burnley are of course yet to make a signing this summer. That's despite trying to get deals over the line for West Brom duo Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson and Swansea defender Alfie Mawson.
Equally important is the goalkeeping situation at Turf Moor and hopefully there'll be an update about the fitness of Nick Pope and Tom Heaton this afternoon.
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
Forget glitz, forget glamour, European football brings...well er..a full press conference.
I hope they've treated them with some chicken and chorizo soup. Then again wonder if they've had time to cook up a special from the Granite City.
And here comes the Burnley full-back Matt Lowton.
It's been building year on year
While we're waiting from updates from Burnley ahead of their first European fixture at Turf Moor for 51 years, it's probably worth mentioning that Matt Lowton, who is on media duties today, has penned a 12-month extension to his contract at the club.
He said: "The lads have been fantastic - the manager and the staff have all been brilliant - and it's gone from strength to strength every year.
"Winning the Championship was one of the best days of my life and then staying up and qualifying for Europe, it's just been building year on year.
"The manager said towards the end of last season when we had a meeting that we would talk over the summer and hopefully sort out a new deal. He has stuck to his word and I'm very happy to have signed.
Sporting want serious money
While we are on the theme of European football this piece might just interest one or two who have been keeping their eye on the situation at Sporting Lisbon - including fans of Wolves.
The Portuguese club want compensation of up to 197m euros (£175m) for three players who terminated their contracts and have since joined other clubs.
Among the players is Rui Patricio,who joined Premier League newcomers Wolves.
Sporting want 57m euros (£50m) for the Portugal goalkeeper, 100m euros (£89m) for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins, and 30-40m euros (£27m-£36m) for Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence.
Read more here.
Battle of Britain part two....
Burnley v Aberdeen (Thursday 2 August, 19:45 BST)
Right so about now it's time to turn our attention to European football. Yep that's right.
It's only 1 August but the 'Battle of Britain' (part two) is back tomorrow evening when Burnley face Aberdeen at Turf Moor in the Europa League. Well in second round qualifier - not that I'm downplaying it.
And Burnley manager Sean Dyche and full-back Matt Lowton are expected on media duties anytime.
Championship predictor
Slightly remiss of me to not get this in earlier I know, but the Championship kicks-off on Friday when Reading face Frank Lampard's Derby County team (20:00 BST).
And given that it's a league that's notoriously hard to win how about having a go at our Championship table predictor here.
Premier League clubs to spend 'significant' amounts
Now you may remember I referenced a piece from Marca earlier about Premier League spending.
Well Premier League clubs are expected to spend "significant" amounts in the remaining days of the summer transfer window, needing another £530m worth of purchases to break last year's record of £1.4bn for a single window.
Don't take my word for it - that's the Gospel from football finance experts Deloitte.
Read more here.
Lazio have completed the double signing of midfielders Joaquin Correa and Milan Badelj.
Croatia international Badelj was a free agent after leaving Fiorentina, while Correa joins from Sevilla in deal that is reportedly under the £20m mark.
Badelj, has signed a four-year deal while Correa has agreed a five-year contract.
Now for some news from Rome from earlier today...
Just touching on Juventus again for a second. This is my sort of pre-season training drill.
Who wants to run up and down sand dunes or do countless laps round a track...? Though in fairness I am a bit biased, as I've unfortunately got previous with both.
Cool as you like
Pre-season. A time for endless running and of course dinking the ball against the crossbar and using your shoulder to score from the rebound.
Stop it Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lewandowski update
There's also a Robert Lewandowski update from the Bayern Munich chief executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, though not one to enthuse any of his potential suitors.
"I predict today Lewandowski will play a super season and surpass his goal record of 30 goals at Bayern Munich. He'll accelerate like never before."
Well that's his future sorted then obviously.
Changes at Bayern?
Well maybe as far as central defender Jerome Boateng is concerned according to German newspaper Bild, who have been talking to the Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
"If a serious offer comes, we are ready to deal with it," he said, while appearing to rule out a move for France's World Cup winning right-back Benjamin Pavard who has been linked with a move away from Stuttgart.
He added: "Could Benjamin Pavard replace Boateng in Bayern? No. We have Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Javi Martinez who can play in central defence, David Alaba and two young players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards. There are many qualities."