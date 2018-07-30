Transfer news & football latest

SMS Message: Premier League predictions 18/19 - 1 Man City, 2 Man Utd, 3 Liverpool, 4 Chelsea. Spurs have not capitalised (by winning a trophy) on their significant improvements over the last few seasons and think they can’t assume a top four place now. Surely Chelsea will be better this season too. Liverpool should continue to impress but still probably don't have the depth of squad to be as consistent as required to challenge for the title. Jose Mourinho should work some magic this season and narrow the gap to the champions-elect Man City. from Liam, London
PSG boss Tuchel surprised by Cavani to Real Madrid reports
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Thomas Tuchel said it was his "biggest wish" for Edinson Cavani to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after reports linking the Uruguay striker to Real Madrid.
Tuchel appeared surprised by Real's interest in Cavani, as reported by Spanish media, when he heard about it after a 3-2 friendly win over Atletico Madrid in Singapore.
"This is my feeling and my biggest wish and I have not heard such a thing," Tuchel said, when asked if he would like to keep Cavani at PSG.
"I talked to Edinson some days ago, he didn't mention anything. He said he was looking forward to coming back, he said he's looking forward to joining us to achieve all his goals with us and our team.
"He's a key player for us and there's no thought about giving him away."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
David Melton: 1) Liverpool, 2) Man
City, 3) Tottenham, 4) Arsenal. I can't see any bottling by this year. It’s
been steady progress under Jurgen Klopp and he's finally addressed the goalkeeper
issue.
Liverpool to run away in first position for the first half of the season and a Manchester City to come up swiftly from the rear. Chelsea and Manchester United to have the worst seasons on record? from Elliot
Newcastle keen on Ajax's Tagliafico?
Newcastle United
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Newcastle are keen on Ajax
left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, with manager Rafael Benítez known to be
seeking cover for Paul Dummet.
It is reported the defender, who played in all of Argentina’s
games at the World Cup, will cost around £8m.
Louis Van Gaal was an improvement on David Moyes, Jose Mourinho is an improvement on Van Gaal. It's a gradual process, get behind your team. Such an air of negativity in English support some times. from Tom, Manchester
Louis Van Gaal was an improvement on David Moyes, Jose Mourinho is an improvement on Van Gaal. It's a gradual process, get behind your team. Such an air of negativity in English support some times.
Duncan: 1) Man Utd 2)
Chelsea 3) Man City. Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal to bottle it again like they
have done for the last decade.
Jamie Savin: 1) Man City 2) Liverpool 3) Tottenham.
Arsenal to finish fourth, with Jose Mourhino sacked by end of October and Manchester
United finish sixth.
Spurs keen on Valencia’s Kondogbia?
Tottenham Hotspur
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Valencia’s Geoffrey
Kondogbia, according to reports.
Kondogbia only signed a permanent deal with the La Liga side
earlier this summer following a successful season-long loan deal from Inter
Milan.
The reports suggest he is now valued at £72m.
Top three will be - 1. Man City.2. Arsenal.3. Man Utd. Liverpool always spend big and never win the Premier League. from Paul K
Top three will be - 1. Man City.2. Arsenal.3. Man Utd. Liverpool always spend big and never win the Premier League.
Top 3 - 1. Man City; 2. Liverpool; 3. Chelsea. I think 92 points will be enough for City to retain the title this season. from A.Gibbon, Cheshire
Top 3 - 1. Man City; 2. Liverpool; 3. Chelsea. I think 92 points will be enough for City to retain the title this season.
Rovers sign Chelsea winger Palmer
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Blackburn have signed Chelsea winger Kasey Palmer on a
season-long loan.
Palmer was also linked with a move to Newcastle.
“I think once you are
told of the interest you just want to get it done and get to the club straight
away. I’ve just wanted to get out there and get training with the team," he said.
“I’m happy to be here
and want to be a part of something exciting in the Championship next season.
Moving forward I want to achieve something special here.
“As soon as I spoke to
the manager and heard what he wanted to do here, the way he likes to play and
having watched a couple of games last season, I felt it is a club heading in
the right direction."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Himanshu Singh: Jose Mourinho needs to understand - times
have changed. Players crave to play attractive football and not the kind of
negativism Mourinho builds.
Gareth Jones: Although I had immense respect for Jose Mourinho
before he signed, I never wanted him as Manchester United manager, however my
support for United is unconditional and that means supporting Mourinho. We have
improved significantly under Jose, be patient, back the players and back Jose.
Sven-Goran Eriksson was linked to the vacant job as national team coach of Iraq.
"After spending 72 hours, Sven-Goran Eriksson left Yaoundé on Saturday 28 July 2018.
"The Swedish manager was invited to Cameroon for a discussion in connection with the recruitment of a head coach for the senior national side - the Indomitable Lions.
"After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team."
Cameroon have confirmed discussions with former England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson to take over as coach of the Indomitable Lions.
The Swede, 70, held positive talks with Cameroon Football
Federation officials in Yaounde last week, as they seek to fill the vacant post
following the exit of Hugo Broos.
I'm a massive Liverpool fan, but I can see us bottling it again and coming fourth! from Tom Haley
I'm a massive Liverpool fan, but I can see us bottling it again and coming fourth!
Top three next season: 1. Man City 2. Arsenal 3. Man United. Liverpool will flop. from Chris
Top three next season: 1. Man City 2. Arsenal 3. Man United. Liverpool will flop.
Top three: 1. Liverpool 2. Man City 3. Tottenham. from Gareth Moored
Top three: 1. Liverpool 2. Man City 3. Tottenham.
Middlesbrough reject Wolves' Traore bid?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wolves are still keen on boosting their squad ahead of their
Premier League return, but reports suggest Middlesbrough
have rejected a bid for forward Adama Traore.
The
22-year-old is believed to have an £18m release clause.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United have to start playing 4-3-3 formation this season. They should have started testing new formations and styles when the title race was over. Not prepared at all for another season. Sign David Alaba, and an experienced centre back to partner Eric Bailly, and we will win the Premier League. from Harry, Somerset
Manchester United have to start playing 4-3-3 formation this season. They should have started testing new formations and styles when the title race was over. Not prepared at all for another season. Sign David Alaba, and an experienced centre back to partner Eric Bailly, and we will win the Premier League.
Stekelenburg pens new Everton deal
Everton
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton goalkeeper
Maarten Stekelenburg has agreed a new two-year contract.
The 35-year-old, who
is understudy to England international Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park, is now
tied to the Toffees until the end of June 2020.
"I understand my
role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get
better as well,” said Stekelenburg.
Kieran: Top
three next season: 1. Man City 2. Liverpool 3. Chelsea/Man Utd depending on how
Maurizio Sarri plays out.
Simon Garrett: 1. Liverpool 2. Man City 3. Someone a very
long way behind.
Geoff Naylor: Top three will be Liverpool, Man City and
Chelsea. Fourth place probably going to Tottenham. Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery
leave before Christmas.
Only Henderson, Lovren & Mignolet missing for Reds
Liverpool
Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet are the only
major absentees from Liverpool's 29-man squad training in France this week
after their World Cup exploits.
Alisson, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip
are included ahead of the friendly against Napoli in Dublin on Saturday, report
our colleagues at BBC Merseyside Sport.
Liverpool squad for
France trip: Kelleher, Grabara, Alisson, Karius, Van Dijk, Klavan,
Moreno, Robertson, Phillips, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Clyne, Matip, Milner,
Keita, Fabinho, Grujic, Lallana, Camacho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Sturridge, Ings,
Origi, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Solanke.
