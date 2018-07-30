Transfer news & football latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel said it was his "biggest wish" for Edinson Cavani to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after reports linking the Uruguay striker to Real Madrid.

Tuchel appeared surprised by Real's interest in Cavani, as reported by Spanish media, when he heard about it after a 3-2 friendly win over Atletico Madrid in Singapore.

"This is my feeling and my biggest wish and I have not heard such a thing," Tuchel said, when asked if he would like to keep Cavani at PSG.

"I talked to Edinson some days ago, he didn't mention anything. He said he was looking forward to coming back, he said he's looking forward to joining us to achieve all his goals with us and our team. "He's a key player for us and there's no thought about giving him away."