Scottish League Cup - Three all-Premiership ties in last 16

That was a bit of a statement from Hearts today. An emphatic win and an impressive showing from a team that this time last year was being dumped out of the competition at this stage.

Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith grabbed two goals apiece and were exceptional, but the likes of Oli Lee and Ben Garuccio also showed enough to suggest that Hearts will be bigger contenders this season than last.

The Jambos face Dunfermline in the last 16 but it's despair for Inverness who exit the tournament on goal difference.

