Scottish League Cup - Three all-Premiership ties in last 16
- Livingston v Motherwell, Dundee v Ayr Utd, Dunfermline v Hearts, Kilmarnock v Rangers
- Aberdeen v St Mirren, Partick Thistle v Celtic, Hibs v Ross County, Queen of South v St Johnstone
- Hearts win group and qualify for last 16
By Andy Burke
Hearts march on to last 16
FT: Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
That was a bit of a statement from Hearts today. An emphatic win and an impressive showing from a team that this time last year was being dumped out of the competition at this stage.
Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith grabbed two goals apiece and were exceptional, but the likes of Oli Lee and Ben Garuccio also showed enough to suggest that Hearts will be bigger contenders this season than last.
The Jambos face Dunfermline in the last 16 but it's despair for Inverness who exit the tournament on goal difference.
The list of last 16 fixtures can be found below. Keep across the BBC Sport Scotland page for all the reaction and analysis.
Thanks for your company today. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
'No pride in the badge'
Inverness manager John Robertson tells BBC Sportsound: “Four of Hearts’ goals come from crosses into the box. We’ve got three 6ft 3in defenders in there and they cannot deal with it.
“The annoying thing for me is that even at 4-0 we are looking at it and one goal takes us through. I’m looking around for players to be men, for players to show a pride in the badge, a pride in themselves to go get that goal and I didn’t see that."
'Dunfermline are dangerous'
Hearts manager Craig Levein speaking on BT Sport about facing Dunfermline in the last 16 of the League Cup: “Our recent experience of Dunfermline in this cup competition we drew with them here last year and they beat us on penalties so I don’t need anyone to tell me how difficult the game will be.
“I was really pleased. The last game against Cowdenbeath we played really well in the second half and the challenge was could we begin the game today in that manner? And we did.
“It looks like a very convincing scoreline but for certainly long spells in the first half I felt it was a fairly even game.
“We had a lack of strikers last year or a lot of depth throughout the squad. So the biggest challenge was to try and create competition and bring different strikers in. Today was Uche’s day.”
'Lafferty's head has been turned by Rangers'
Hearts manager Craig Levein speaking to BT Sport about Rangers £200,000 bid for Kyle Lafferty:
“We had an offer from Rangers, which is not what we are looking for and we just get on with things. Players are always for sale but certainly not at that price.
“We’ve spoken to Kyle and his head has been turned a little bit but, to his credit, he has been very professional and I was pleased with his performance when he went on."
League Cup last 16 draw
Ties to be played on 18/19 August
Livingston v Motherwell
Dundee v Ayr United
Dunfermline v Hearts
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Partick Thistle v Celtic
Hibernian v Ross County
Queen of the South v St Johnstone
'I feel for Inverness'
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
I feel for Inverness, I think they deserved to go through. It's disappointing for them, they did nothing wrong. They played well but they've come up against a really good team who have thumped them and put them out the competition when it looked like they were going through.
Key battles won by the hosts
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Last 16 draw
The draw for the last 16 is coming shortly.....
Partick Thistle qualify for the second round of the League Cup, pipping Inverness CT on goal difference as one of the four best runners up.
Hearts can be a threat to the top teams
FT: Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser
It was a very comfortable win for Hearts in the end. I think the new signings have hit the ground running. Ikpeazu looks like one who is going to be a big fans favourite. Hopefully we've got a Hearts team that are going to challenge Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic and Kilmarnock who all finished above them last season.
Five-star Hearts top table
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
FULL-TIME
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Five goals and a five-star performance from Hearts.
Inverness were making a decent fist of it until they were floored by a triple-whammy of three goals in four first-half minutes.
Uche Ikpeazu gave them the lead with a terrific volley, Ben Garuccio's stunning free-kick made it two and Ikpeazu struck again to make it 3-0 before half-time.
The superb Steven Naismith grabbed a second-half double to give the scoreline a real shine for the home side, but the winning margin means Caley Thistle go out of the League Cup, edged out by Partick Thistle due to their inferior goal difference.
CLOSE!
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Some believe this could be Kyle Lafferty's last appearance in a Hearts shirt. If that is the case he really would love to sign off with a goal.
He very nearly gets it when the ball drops to him 10 yards out but his powerful effort is well saved by Mark Ridgers.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Nathan Austin with a big chance to grab one back for Caley Thistle. He is put through on goal and clips the ball over Zdenek Zlamal but it hits the post and goes wide.
It's just not going to be their day.
Disconsolate Caley
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Caley Thistle know they need two goals in about five minutes to rescue this situation. They get a free-kick in a promising area but Liam Polworth's ball is neither a cross nor a shot and is easily claimed by Zdenek Zlamal.
They look finished.
SUBSTITUTION
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Ben Garuccio is replaced by Anthony McDonald as Hearts make their final change.
'Partick Thistle can relax'
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Allan Preston
BBC Scotland summariser
Alan Archibald and Partick can breathe a sigh of relief. They are through to the next round.
'Ruthless Hearts'
Hearts 5-0 Inverness CT
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
Every single goal has been laced with quality deliveries. And that one is no different. Hearts have been ruthless.