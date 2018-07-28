Listen: Off The Ball Saturday Supplement

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Main, Johnston & Sammon give Motherwell win over Clyde
  2. Ross County, St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Ayr, Livingston & Kilmarnock all also win groups
  3. Dundee, Queen of the South & St Mirren confirmed as among best second-placed teams

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Off The Ball's Saturday Supplement

    That's it for our League Cup coverage. It looked like we were in for a few shocks but the Premiership sides got their acts together.

    You can enjoy a second helping of Off The Ball by using the link at the top of the page.

    See you tomorrow for Hearts v Inverness CT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Congratulations to Cove Rangers

    FT: Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers

    A special mention for Highland League champions Cove Rangers, who picked up their first win of the tournament to move off bottom spot in Group C. Raith Rovers have struggled to fill their bench, not once managing a full complement of substitutes, and the season ahead could be a tough one for the Kirkcaldy side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Saints kept cool heads

    FT: Forfar 1-3 St Johnstone

    Tommy Wright

    St Johnstone manager on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: We didn't panic after falling behind. We were patient and we worked three goals of real quality. We could have had a few more too.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Real boost for Buddies

    FT: St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton

    Jim Duffy

    BBC Sportsound in Paisley

    Quote Message: The shape suited St Mirren today, with both full-backs pushing really high. They scored some great goals, although it has to be said Dumbarton were very poor
    St Mirren enjoyed their first win in the League Cup after three draws
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. All eyes on Tynecastle tomorrow

    The winner of Group C will be decided at Tynecastle tomorrow, with Inverness CT the visitors.

    The Highlanders can lose and claim the fourth best runners-up place since they have three wins from three in the competition and a healthy goal difference.

    If John Robertson does a number on his old team, then Partick Thistle will take the remaining spot for teams finishing second.

    We'll have the big game in Edinburgh covered, with radio commentary and text updates.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Ten in the hat, two to go

    Now the dust has settled, let's have a look at the 10 sides who are definitely through to the last 16.

    Group winners:

    Ross County

    St Johnstone

    Dunfermline

    Ayr United

    Livingston

    Motherwell

    Kilmarnock

    Best runners-up:

    Dundee

    Queen of the South

    St Mirren

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. FULL-TIME

    Alloa 0-2 Ross County

    That's it. The Staggies will go through to the last 16 as Group A winners.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOAL Alloa 0-2 Ross County

    Harry Paton

    Group A is done and dusted now as Harry Paton knocks in the loose ball from a swift counter-attack.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Big sweat for Thistle

    FT: Partick Thistle 0-2 Ayr United

    The Jags are currently in the fourth best runner-up spot and will now be keeping a close eye on Hearts v Inverness CT tomorrow.

    If Hearts fail to win at Tynecastle, the Jags go through.

    Alternatively, if Hearts rack up a big win then the Highlanders' would lose out on goal difference.

    Thistle are +3 and ICT are +6 going into Sunday's game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Diamonds fail to shine from the spot

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Airdrieonians

    We only had one draw today, with Accies earning the penalty shootout bonus.

    Airdrie missed with their first three attempts and the home side showed them how it's done for a 3-0 success.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Still going at Recreation Park

    Alloa 0-1 Ross County

    There's still a good bit to go in this one since we had a 17 minute delay due to a change of referee. As it stands, Ross County are going through as Group A winners.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. FULL-TIME

    GROUP A

    Alloa Athletic L-L Ross County

    Elgin City 0-4 Dundee United

    GROUP B

    East Fife 1-2 Falkirk

    Forfar Athletic 1-3 St Johnstone

    GROUP C

    Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers

    GROUP D

    Dundee 2-0 Brechin City

    Dunfermline 3-1 Stirling Albion

    GROUP E

    Greenock Morton 5-0 Albion Rovers

    Partick Thistle 0-2 Ayr United

    GROUP F

    Hamilton Academical 1-1 Airdrieonians

    Livingston 2-0 Berwick Rangers

    GROUP G

    Clyde 1-3 Motherwell

    Edinburgh City 4-2 Stranraer

    GROUP H

    Kilmarnock 2-0 Queen's Park

    St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. RED CARD Callum Tapping (Brechin City)

    Dundee 2-0 Brechin City

    The visitors will finish with 10 men as Callum Tapping is shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. GOAL Elgin City 0-4 Dundee United

    Declan Glass

    A first United goal for youngster Declan Glass. That should improve the mood at Tannadice before the Championship campaign kicks off next weekend.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GOAL Clyde 1-3 Motherwell

    Conor Sammon

    That's that. Motherwell are safe. A fine display of resilience from the Steelmen, who laboured away fruitlessly for long spells of this game.

    Conor Sammon gets his second goal in as many matches, leaping to nod home Elliott Frear's cross in stoppage time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GOAL Kilmarnock 2-0 Queen's Park

    Kris Boyd (pen)

    Kris Boyd is not be denied. The big striker picks himself up after he's brought down and tucks the spot-kick away.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Dunfermline 3-1 Stirling Albion

    Myles Hippolyte

    Andy Ryan's chip hits the bar and Myles Hippolyte heads in the rebound.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Queen's Park

    Kris Boyd rounds the keeper only to hit the post with his angled effort. The big striker has missed a few today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. MISSED PENALTY

    Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers

    The day is not getting any better for Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan's penalty hits the post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GOAL St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton

    Cammy Smith

    The Buddies are rampant as Cammy Smith lifts in a wonderful long-range effort, spotting the keeper off his line from 35 yards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top