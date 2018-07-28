Listen: Off The Ball Saturday Supplement
- Main, Johnston & Sammon give Motherwell win over Clyde
- Ross County, St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Ayr, Livingston & Kilmarnock all also win groups
- Dundee, Queen of the South & St Mirren confirmed as among best second-placed teams
Off The Ball's Saturday Supplement
That's it for our League Cup coverage. It looked like we were in for a few shocks but the Premiership sides got their acts together.
You can enjoy a second helping of Off The Ball by using the link at the top of the page.
See you tomorrow for Hearts v Inverness CT.
Congratulations to Cove Rangers
FT: Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers
A special mention for Highland League champions Cove Rangers, who picked up their first win of the tournament to move off bottom spot in Group C. Raith Rovers have struggled to fill their bench, not once managing a full complement of substitutes, and the season ahead could be a tough one for the Kirkcaldy side.
Saints kept cool heads
FT: Forfar 1-3 St Johnstone
Tommy Wright
St Johnstone manager on BBC Sportsound
Real boost for Buddies
FT: St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton
Jim Duffy
BBC Sportsound in Paisley
All eyes on Tynecastle tomorrow
The winner of Group C will be decided at Tynecastle tomorrow, with Inverness CT the visitors.
The Highlanders can lose and claim the fourth best runners-up place since they have three wins from three in the competition and a healthy goal difference.
If John Robertson does a number on his old team, then Partick Thistle will take the remaining spot for teams finishing second.
We'll have the big game in Edinburgh covered, with radio commentary and text updates.
Ten in the hat, two to go
Now the dust has settled, let's have a look at the 10 sides who are definitely through to the last 16.
Group winners:
Ross County
St Johnstone
Dunfermline
Ayr United
Livingston
Motherwell
Kilmarnock
Best runners-up:
Dundee
Queen of the South
St Mirren
FULL-TIME
Alloa 0-2 Ross County
That's it. The Staggies will go through to the last 16 as Group A winners.
GOAL Alloa 0-2 Ross County
Harry Paton
Group A is done and dusted now as Harry Paton knocks in the loose ball from a swift counter-attack.
Big sweat for Thistle
FT: Partick Thistle 0-2 Ayr United
The Jags are currently in the fourth best runner-up spot and will now be keeping a close eye on Hearts v Inverness CT tomorrow.
If Hearts fail to win at Tynecastle, the Jags go through.
Alternatively, if Hearts rack up a big win then the Highlanders' would lose out on goal difference.
Thistle are +3 and ICT are +6 going into Sunday's game.
Diamonds fail to shine from the spot
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Airdrieonians
We only had one draw today, with Accies earning the penalty shootout bonus.
Airdrie missed with their first three attempts and the home side showed them how it's done for a 3-0 success.
Still going at Recreation Park
Alloa 0-1 Ross County
There's still a good bit to go in this one since we had a 17 minute delay due to a change of referee. As it stands, Ross County are going through as Group A winners.
FULL-TIME
RED CARD Callum Tapping (Brechin City)
Dundee 2-0 Brechin City
The visitors will finish with 10 men as Callum Tapping is shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.
GOAL Elgin City 0-4 Dundee United
Declan Glass
A first United goal for youngster Declan Glass. That should improve the mood at Tannadice before the Championship campaign kicks off next weekend.
GOAL Clyde 1-3 Motherwell
Conor Sammon
That's that. Motherwell are safe. A fine display of resilience from the Steelmen, who laboured away fruitlessly for long spells of this game.
Conor Sammon gets his second goal in as many matches, leaping to nod home Elliott Frear's cross in stoppage time.
GOAL Kilmarnock 2-0 Queen's Park
Kris Boyd (pen)
Kris Boyd is not be denied. The big striker picks himself up after he's brought down and tucks the spot-kick away.
GOAL Dunfermline 3-1 Stirling Albion
Myles Hippolyte
Andy Ryan's chip hits the bar and Myles Hippolyte heads in the rebound.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Kilmarnock 1-0 Queen's Park
Kris Boyd rounds the keeper only to hit the post with his angled effort. The big striker has missed a few today.
MISSED PENALTY
Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers
The day is not getting any better for Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan's penalty hits the post.
GOAL St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton
Cammy Smith
The Buddies are rampant as Cammy Smith lifts in a wonderful long-range effort, spotting the keeper off his line from 35 yards.