Champions League qualifier - Reaction as Celtic beat Rosenborg 3-1

Quote Message: We have two young inexperienced centre-halves who are learning all the time and will only get better. We feel we can go out there, defend and then score goals. I was honest with the players at half-time. It wasn't working for us so it was a good lesson for us. I said to the players it was my fault but we will go back to a system and a rhythm we know well and we stayed calm. from Brendan Rodgers Celtic manager

