Champions League qualifier - Reaction as Celtic beat Rosenborg 3-1

Tom English's match report
Awrabest.
'We needed to change shape'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Quote Message: Their wingers were very narrow and were able to break out a bit easier than we would have liked. We made a mistake for the first goal and then we needed to change the shape. When we changed it, the fluency was better and the attacking football was outstanding. Attacking-wise it was really good and after the first 20 minutes our pressing was much better so it was a very, very pleasing result. from Brendan Rodgers Celtic manager
Their wingers were very narrow and were able to break out a bit easier than we would have liked. We made a mistake for the first goal and then we needed to change the shape. When we changed it, the fluency was better and the attacking football was outstanding. Attacking-wise it was really good and after the first 20 minutes our pressing was much better so it was a very, very pleasing result.
'It was my fault'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Quote Message: We have two young inexperienced centre-halves who are learning all the time and will only get better. We feel we can go out there, defend and then score goals. I was honest with the players at half-time. It wasn't working for us so it was a good lesson for us. I said to the players it was my fault but we will go back to a system and a rhythm we know well and we stayed calm. from Brendan Rodgers Celtic manager
We have two young inexperienced centre-halves who are learning all the time and will only get better. We feel we can go out there, defend and then score goals. I was honest with the players at half-time. It wasn't working for us so it was a good lesson for us. I said to the players it was my fault but we will go back to a system and a rhythm we know well and we stayed calm.
'A good half time for us' - Rodgers
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Quote Message: We started the okay, good rhythm, but at European level the balance when you have the ball is important. We made a mistake for the first goal. Once we changed the shape, we had more fluency. Some of our attacking play tonight was terrific. It shows you were the players are at in terms of that calmness. from Brendan Rodgers Celtic manager
We started the okay, good rhythm, but at European level the balance when you have the ball is important. We made a mistake for the first goal. Once we changed the shape, we had more fluency. Some of our attacking play tonight was terrific. It shows you were the players are at in terms of that calmness.
'We can score in Norway'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Quote Message: We ended the game in a much better position than we were last year. We played really well and know we can go there and score. It is half-time but it's a good one for us. from Brendan Rodgers Celtic manager
We ended the game in a much better position than we were last year. We played really well and know we can go there and score. It is half-time but it's a good one for us.
'Celtic have enough'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
I think Celtic have got more than enough to go and score as well [in the return leg]. Rosenborg have to come out and score and that will work in Celtic's advantage. Hopefully they can cut them open and make it a comfortable night.
Happy man?
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Is Brendan Rodgers pleased? We'll find out as soon as BBC Scotland's Chic Young collars him in the tunnel...
Dominant display
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Uefa's official stats show just how in charge of the game Celtic were...
'Celtic deserved more'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Rosenborg did not do a single thing in an attacking sense after Brendan Rodgers changed things. Celtic caused their own problems early on. They were unlucky though as they deserved more than 3-1 tonight.
'It's not easy'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
Odsonne Edouard is running at full pace [for the first goal] and to control it and finish it like that is just the cherry on top. It is not easy to do. Not at all.
'Edouard's second was Larsson-esque'
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
I know Celtic fans might get upset with me, but it was Larsson-esque. It was the cheek to try it and the brilliance to pull it off in such a big game.
All's well that ends well
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
But tonight belongs to Celtic. Ultimately, it was a mature performance from Brendan Rodgers side, burnished by three fine goals, and the manager will take satisfaction from how his side responded to a rotten start.
FULL-TIME
League Cup group stages
And in case you were wondering, here's how tonight's domestic games finished...
Group A - Arbroath 4-1 Ross County
Group B - Forfar Athletic 3-1 Montrose
Group D - Brechin City 1-7 Dunfermline, Peterhead 0-2 Dundee
Is this the moment that sealed the tie?
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Odsonne Edouard clipped in Celtic's third, but will a two-goal cushion be enough to see them through in Tronheim next Wednesday and set up a third qualifying round tie with AEK Athens?
Post update
FT: Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Liam McLeod
BBC Sport Scotland
They swatted Rosenborg aside and the only annoyance for Celtic tonight is that they only scored three goals.
FULL-TIME - Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
And that's it. Celtic will be content with three goals, maybe frustrated they didn't score more, and irritated by the early concession. Given how the game started, though, they'll be content enough.
Post update
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
But Nicklas Bendtner detonates a shot high over the crossbar.
Post update
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
One last chance for Rosenborg to clump a ball into the box...
Post update
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Looks like Celtic have closed the shop for the night. They're no longer pushing forward with any real vigour and seem happy to settle for a two-goal advantage.
'A different team'
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
It is a completely different team to the one we saw in the first half. The shape has released them. They are really able to get at this Rosenborg side now.
Tom English's match report
