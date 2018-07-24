Scottish League Cup - St Mirren only Premiership club not to win
- St Johnstone v Falkirk, Hearts v Cowdenbeath, Berwick v Hamilton
- Motherwell v Queen of Sth, Queen's Park v St Mirren, Spartans v Kilmarnock
Bye for now
We'll be back tomorrow, with coverage from Celtic Park and we'll be keeping an eye on those four League Cup encounters too.
Join us if you can.
Night, night.
What next?
Celtic begin their second round Champions League qualifying tie at home to Rosenborg in Glasgow tomorrow.
The sides met in the third round last season with Celtic drawing a blank at home but winning through after a 1-0 win in Norway.
Will it be just as tight this time round and will Brendan Rodgers' side find a way against opponents who unexpectedly fired their manager last week?
There are also four more games in the League Cup, with Dundee in a spot of bother after Sunday's home defeat to Dunfermline.
GROUP A
Arbroath v Ross County
GROUP B
Forfar Athletic v Montrose
GROUP D
Brechin City v Dunfermline
Peterhead v Dundee
Sluggish Saints on track
FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk
A lack of goals may be a worry for Saints fans, that's just two in three games, but Tommy Wright's men will be in the hat for the knockout phase as long as they don't do anything daft away to Forfar next time.
If Montrose win at Station Park tomorrow that will edge them back to the top and apply a bit of pressure on the Perth side.
Hearts still beating
FT: Hearts 5-0 Cowdenbeath
After a big win, Hearts are still in it after yesterday's points deduction ruling.
They go into Sunday's home showdown with Inverness CT three points behind the Highlanders.
John Robertson's side will travel to Edinburgh in confidence after three wins from three thanks to Daniel Mackay's late effort.
Group E goes to the wire
Ayr United and Partick Thistle both enjoyed comfortable wins this evening to each make it three wins from three.
Something will have to give at Firhill on Saturday.
In Motherwell's hands after Sammon brace
FT: Motherwell 2-0 Queen of the South
Conor Sammon scored twice in an impressive first half to put last year's beaten finalists in the box seat.
If Stephen Robinson's men win at Clyde on Saturday, they'll go through as group winners.
Queens still harbour more than reasonable hopes of being one of the four best runners-up, with three wins.
Three in a row for St Mirren
FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren (4-5 pens)
That's it. Craig Samson saves from Brendan Sharpe and that means St Mirren have drawn three and won three shootouts for a total of six points, just one behind Group H leaders Kilmarnock.
Not a bad tally but there are a few boos from the visiting fans at Hampden.
Post update
FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren
Two misses each now. Into sudden death...
Post update
FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren
One miss each from four rounds of penalties at Hampden...
Spot-kicks at Hampden
FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren
Just the one shootout tonight. We'll let you know how the teams get on at the national stadium as Chick Young informs BBC Sportsound listeners that the penalties are being taken at the end of the ground where there are no fans.
FULL-TIME
GROUP A
Elgin City 0-3 Alloa Athletic
GROUP B
St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk
GROUP C
Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Cowdenbeath
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 Raith Rovers
GROUP E
Albion Rovers 0-2 Partick Thistle
Ayr United 5-0 Stenhousemuir
GROUP F
Airdrieonians 4-1 Annan Athletic
Berwick Rangers 0-4 Hamilton Academical
GROUP G
Motherwell 2-0 Queen of the South
Stranraer 1-3 Clyde
GROUP H
Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren
Spartans 0-3 Kilmarnock
CLOSE!
Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren
The Spiders nearly snatch it right at the death as a Kurtis Roberts effort is deflected narrowly wide.
We're going to penalties at Hampden.
That's three shootouts in a row for St Mirren.
Oh, and a rather gruesome tweet from Queen's Park... Will Craig Samson have the stomach for spot-kicks after this?
GOAL Airdrieonians 4-1 Annan Athletic
Dale Carrick
Dale Carrick scores his first goal of the season with an acrobatic volley.
GOAL Berwick Rangers 0-4 Hamilton Academical
Dougie Imrie
Dougie Imrie fires in a 25-yard shot which takes a deflection on its way in. Poor old Berwick are without a point and their goal difference does not look too healthy.
GOAL Spartans 0-3 Kilmarnock
Mikael Ndjoli
It's a second of the evening from Mikael Ndjoli, who snaffles away the chance after a neat chest-down from Kris Boyd.
GOAL Airdrieonians 3-1 Annan Athletic
David Wilson
Scant consolation for Annan Athletic but David Wilson's strike is a screamer.
GOAL Inverness CT 2-1 Raith Rovers
Daniel McKay
Another teenager on target this evening as Daniel McKay keeps Inverness CT ahead of Hearts in the race to top Group C.
GOAL Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Cowdenbeath
Michael Smith
Substitute Jake Mulraney turns on the afterburners and cuts the ball back for Michael Smith to apply a cool finish.
GOAL Ayr United 5-0 Stenhousemuir
Michael Moffat
Michael Moffat grabs his second goal of the game, slotting home from a Declan McDaid pass.
Ikpeazu making his mark at Hearts
Hearts 4-0 Cowdenbeath
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland at Tynecastle
Hearts substitute Uche Ikpeazu looks as if he will soon be a big fans' favourite. He is chasing every ball and being encouraged to do so as the Cowdenbeath defiance visibly tire.
At around six foot four inches tall and with the power that goes with such a physique, there won’t be too many Premiership defenders who will fancy taking him on.