Scottish League Cup - St Mirren only Premiership club not to win

Celtic begin their second round Champions League qualifying tie at home to Rosenborg in Glasgow tomorrow.

The sides met in the third round last season with Celtic drawing a blank at home but winning through after a 1-0 win in Norway.

Will it be just as tight this time round and will Brendan Rodgers' side find a way against opponents who unexpectedly fired their manager last week?

There are also four more games in the League Cup, with Dundee in a spot of bother after Sunday's home defeat to Dunfermline.

GROUP A

Arbroath v Ross County

GROUP B

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

GROUP D

Brechin City v Dunfermline

Peterhead v Dundee