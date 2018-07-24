Motherwell are at home to Queen of the South

Scottish League Cup - St Mirren only Premiership club not to win

Summary

  1. Six Premiership teams in action
  2. St Johnstone v Falkirk, Hearts v Cowdenbeath, Berwick v Hamilton
  3. Motherwell v Queen of Sth, Queen's Park v St Mirren, Spartans v Kilmarnock
  1. Bye for now

    We'll be back tomorrow, with coverage from Celtic Park and we'll be keeping an eye on those four League Cup encounters too.

    Join us if you can.

    Night, night.

  2. What next?

    Celtic begin their second round Champions League qualifying tie at home to Rosenborg in Glasgow tomorrow.

    The sides met in the third round last season with Celtic drawing a blank at home but winning through after a 1-0 win in Norway.

    Will it be just as tight this time round and will Brendan Rodgers' side find a way against opponents who unexpectedly fired their manager last week?

    There are also four more games in the League Cup, with Dundee in a spot of bother after Sunday's home defeat to Dunfermline.

    GROUP A

    Arbroath v Ross County

    GROUP B

    Forfar Athletic v Montrose

    GROUP D

    Brechin City v Dunfermline

    Peterhead v Dundee

  3. Sluggish Saints on track

    FT: St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk

    A lack of goals may be a worry for Saints fans, that's just two in three games, but Tommy Wright's men will be in the hat for the knockout phase as long as they don't do anything daft away to Forfar next time.

    If Montrose win at Station Park tomorrow that will edge them back to the top and apply a bit of pressure on the Perth side.

  4. Hearts still beating

    FT: Hearts 5-0 Cowdenbeath

    After a big win, Hearts are still in it after yesterday's points deduction ruling.

    They go into Sunday's home showdown with Inverness CT three points behind the Highlanders.

    John Robertson's side will travel to Edinburgh in confidence after three wins from three thanks to Daniel Mackay's late effort.

  5. Group E goes to the wire

    Ayr United and Partick Thistle both enjoyed comfortable wins this evening to each make it three wins from three.

    Something will have to give at Firhill on Saturday.

  6. In Motherwell's hands after Sammon brace

    FT: Motherwell 2-0 Queen of the South

    Conor Sammon scored twice in an impressive first half to put last year's beaten finalists in the box seat.

    If Stephen Robinson's men win at Clyde on Saturday, they'll go through as group winners.

    Queens still harbour more than reasonable hopes of being one of the four best runners-up, with three wins.

    Conor Sammon is denied a hat-trick by QOTS goalkeeper Alan Martin
    Copyright: SnS
    Image caption: Conor Sammon is denied a hat-trick by QoTS goalkeeper Alan Martin
  7. Three in a row for St Mirren

    FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren (4-5 pens)

    That's it. Craig Samson saves from Brendan Sharpe and that means St Mirren have drawn three and won three shootouts for a total of six points, just one behind Group H leaders Kilmarnock.

    Not a bad tally but there are a few boos from the visiting fans at Hampden.

  8. Post update

    FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren

    Two misses each now. Into sudden death...

  9. Post update

    FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren

    One miss each from four rounds of penalties at Hampden...

  10. Spot-kicks at Hampden

    FT: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren

    Just the one shootout tonight. We'll let you know how the teams get on at the national stadium as Chick Young informs BBC Sportsound listeners that the penalties are being taken at the end of the ground where there are no fans.

  11. FULL-TIME

    GROUP A

    Elgin City 0-3 Alloa Athletic

    GROUP B

    St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk

    GROUP C

    Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Cowdenbeath

    Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 Raith Rovers

    GROUP E

    Albion Rovers 0-2 Partick Thistle

    Ayr United 5-0 Stenhousemuir

    GROUP F

    Airdrieonians 4-1 Annan Athletic

    Berwick Rangers 0-4 Hamilton Academical

    GROUP G

    Motherwell 2-0 Queen of the South

    Stranraer 1-3 Clyde

    GROUP H

    Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren

    Spartans 0-3 Kilmarnock

  12. CLOSE!

    Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren

    The Spiders nearly snatch it right at the death as a Kurtis Roberts effort is deflected narrowly wide.

    We're going to penalties at Hampden.

    That's three shootouts in a row for St Mirren.

    Oh, and a rather gruesome tweet from Queen's Park... Will Craig Samson have the stomach for spot-kicks after this?

  13. GOAL Airdrieonians 4-1 Annan Athletic

    Dale Carrick

    Dale Carrick scores his first goal of the season with an acrobatic volley.

  14. GOAL Berwick Rangers 0-4 Hamilton Academical

    Dougie Imrie

    Dougie Imrie fires in a 25-yard shot which takes a deflection on its way in. Poor old Berwick are without a point and their goal difference does not look too healthy.

  15. GOAL Spartans 0-3 Kilmarnock

    Mikael Ndjoli

    It's a second of the evening from Mikael Ndjoli, who snaffles away the chance after a neat chest-down from Kris Boyd.

    Mikael Ndjoli celebrates with strike partner Kris Boyd at Ainslie Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Mikael Ndjoli celebrates with strike partner Kris Boyd at Ainslie Park
  16. GOAL Airdrieonians 3-1 Annan Athletic

    David Wilson

    Scant consolation for Annan Athletic but David Wilson's strike is a screamer.

  17. GOAL Inverness CT 2-1 Raith Rovers

    Daniel McKay

    Another teenager on target this evening as Daniel McKay keeps Inverness CT ahead of Hearts in the race to top Group C.

  18. GOAL Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Cowdenbeath

    Michael Smith

    Substitute Jake Mulraney turns on the afterburners and cuts the ball back for Michael Smith to apply a cool finish.

  19. GOAL Ayr United 5-0 Stenhousemuir

    Michael Moffat

    Michael Moffat grabs his second goal of the game, slotting home from a Declan McDaid pass.

  20. Ikpeazu making his mark at Hearts

    Hearts 4-0 Cowdenbeath

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland at Tynecastle

    Hearts substitute Uche Ikpeazu looks as if he will soon be a big fans' favourite. He is chasing every ball and being encouraged to do so as the Cowdenbeath defiance visibly tire.

    At around six foot four inches tall and with the power that goes with such a physique, there won’t be too many Premiership defenders who will fancy taking him on.

    Uche Ikpeazu takes the applause after knocking in his first Hearts goal
    Copyright: SNS
