Listen: Off The Ball's Saturday Supplement

I'm off for a lie down after all of those goals. Use the link above to continue listening to BBC Radio Scotland as the Off The Ball team return.
Thanks for your company today and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
Grim times at Tannadice
Without a win in three outings, Dundee United cannot catch Group A leaders Ross County and finishing as one of the four best runners-up is a long, long shot now.
Hearts face nervous wait
FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts (2-4 pens)
Hearts picked up two points after their draw at Bayview, to take them to five in Group C.
But will it stay like that?
Monday's SPFL disciplinary hearing into their fielding of an ineligible player at Cove Rangers might result in a deduction - or will it be a fine and a slap on the wrist?
Livi looking good, 'Well with work to do
Livingston appear to have one foot in the knockout stage with eight points from three matches in Group F, while Queen of the South have maximum points in Group G. Motherwell might struggle to catch the Dumfries side after their setback at Stair Park today.
Next up?
Just the 33 goals this afternoon.
How many will we get on Tuesday when we have another 12 League Cup ties?
Before that, East Fife meet Forfar and Dundee take on Dunfermline tomorrow, while there another four matches in this competition on Wednesday.
Wasps wrap up shootout
FT: Dundee Utd 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Alloa Athletic "win" 4-3 on penalties at Tannadice.
Paul McMullan the villain for Dundee United...
Bonus for the Blues
FT: Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell
The shootout honours go to Stranraer at Stair Park - 3-2.
Twelve kicks and only five found the net!!
Elliott Frear, Curtis Main, Richard Tait and Andy Rose all failed to convert for the Premiership visitors.
Hearts hold their nerve
FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts
A bonus point for Hearts, with John Souttar tucking his spot-kick into the corner for a 4-2 shootout success.
Into the car park...
An incredible penalty miss from Raith Rovers' Ross Matthews, who sends his effort high over the crossbar and out of the ground.
His team-mate Kyle Benedictus has also missed, as has Hearts midfielder Olly Lee.
FULL-TIME
GROUP A
Abroath 2-0 Elgin City
Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
GROUP B
Montrose 0-1 St Johnstone
GROUP C
Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers
Raith Rovers 1-1- Hearts
GROUP D
Peterhead 0-2 Stirling Albion
GROUP E
Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United
Morton 2-0 Stenhousemuir
GROUP F
Berwick Rangers 0-3 Airdrieonians
Livingston 1-0 Annan Athletic
GROUP G
Edinburgh City 0-4 Queen of the South
Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell
GROUP H
Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock
Queen's Park 2-1 Spartans
Penalty shootouts
We have three games going to a shootout. Remember, there's a bonus point at stake...
Raith Rovers v Hearts, Stranraer v Motherwell and Dundee United v Alloa Athletic are the matches in question.
GOAL Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock
Kris Boyd (hat-trick)
A race from the halfway line leads to Kris Boyd's third goal. Andy Dowie is the defender hanging his head in shame...
DISALLOWED GOAL
Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts will feel very, very hard done by here, and rightly so.
Robbie Thomson comes out flapping at a corner, and the goalkeeper hits the deck after colliding with his own player.
Christophe Berra heads the ball home, but the goal is ruled out for an apparent foul on Thomson.
We've seen the replays, and we can't see any infringement.
CLOSE!
Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
It's all Hearts now, as Craig Levein's side pile forward in search of a late winner.
Goalscorer Michael Smith breaks into the box after a lovely flick from Anthony McDonald, but his half-volley is deflected over.
GOAL Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers
David Cox
A Blue Brazilian free-kick breaks the deadlock as summer signing David Cox finds the target.
RED CARD - Ricki Lamie - Livingston
Livingston 1-0 Alloa Athletic
A straight red. The first of the competition.
GOAL Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United
Steven Bell
Ian McCall's men are celebrating again as a Steven Bell header doubles their lead.
GOAL Arbroath 2-0 Elgin City
Thomas O'Brien
With eight minutes remaining, the hosts can breathe easier as Thomas O'Brien shoots home from a Danny Denholm delivery.
GOAL Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Alan Trouten (penalty)
The Wasps are level as Alan Trouten scores from the penalty spot. He had the cheek to point to the corner it was going in beforehand.
GOAL Dumbarton 2-3 Kilmarnock
Kris Boyd
The big man does it again. He's not match fit but Kris Boyd nods Kilmarnock ahead with his second goal since coming off the bench.
He was left completely unmarked eight yards out and wasn't going to miss.
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all folks - enjoy Off The Ball
I'm off for a lie down after all of those goals. Use the link above to continue listening to BBC Radio Scotland as the Off The Ball team return.
Thanks for your company today and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
Grim times at Tannadice
Without a win in three outings, Dundee United cannot catch Group A leaders Ross County and finishing as one of the four best runners-up is a long, long shot now.
Hearts face nervous wait
FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts (2-4 pens)
Hearts picked up two points after their draw at Bayview, to take them to five in Group C.
But will it stay like that?
Monday's SPFL disciplinary hearing into their fielding of an ineligible player at Cove Rangers might result in a deduction - or will it be a fine and a slap on the wrist?
Livi looking good, 'Well with work to do
Livingston appear to have one foot in the knockout stage with eight points from three matches in Group F, while Queen of the South have maximum points in Group G. Motherwell might struggle to catch the Dumfries side after their setback at Stair Park today.
Next up?
Just the 33 goals this afternoon.
How many will we get on Tuesday when we have another 12 League Cup ties?
Before that, East Fife meet Forfar and Dundee take on Dunfermline tomorrow, while there another four matches in this competition on Wednesday.
Wasps wrap up shootout
FT: Dundee Utd 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Alloa Athletic "win" 4-3 on penalties at Tannadice.
Paul McMullan the villain for Dundee United...
Bonus for the Blues
FT: Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell
The shootout honours go to Stranraer at Stair Park - 3-2.
Twelve kicks and only five found the net!!
Elliott Frear, Curtis Main, Richard Tait and Andy Rose all failed to convert for the Premiership visitors.
Hearts hold their nerve
FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts
A bonus point for Hearts, with John Souttar tucking his spot-kick into the corner for a 4-2 shootout success.
Into the car park...
An incredible penalty miss from Raith Rovers' Ross Matthews, who sends his effort high over the crossbar and out of the ground.
His team-mate Kyle Benedictus has also missed, as has Hearts midfielder Olly Lee.
FULL-TIME
GROUP A
Abroath 2-0 Elgin City
Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
GROUP B
Montrose 0-1 St Johnstone
GROUP C
Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers
Raith Rovers 1-1- Hearts
GROUP D
Peterhead 0-2 Stirling Albion
GROUP E
Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United
Morton 2-0 Stenhousemuir
GROUP F
Berwick Rangers 0-3 Airdrieonians
Livingston 1-0 Annan Athletic
GROUP G
Edinburgh City 0-4 Queen of the South
Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell
GROUP H
Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock
Queen's Park 2-1 Spartans
Penalty shootouts
We have three games going to a shootout. Remember, there's a bonus point at stake...
Raith Rovers v Hearts, Stranraer v Motherwell and Dundee United v Alloa Athletic are the matches in question.
GOAL Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock
Kris Boyd (hat-trick)
A race from the halfway line leads to Kris Boyd's third goal. Andy Dowie is the defender hanging his head in shame...
DISALLOWED GOAL
Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts will feel very, very hard done by here, and rightly so.
Robbie Thomson comes out flapping at a corner, and the goalkeeper hits the deck after colliding with his own player.
Christophe Berra heads the ball home, but the goal is ruled out for an apparent foul on Thomson.
We've seen the replays, and we can't see any infringement.
CLOSE!
Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
It's all Hearts now, as Craig Levein's side pile forward in search of a late winner.
Goalscorer Michael Smith breaks into the box after a lovely flick from Anthony McDonald, but his half-volley is deflected over.
GOAL Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers
David Cox
A Blue Brazilian free-kick breaks the deadlock as summer signing David Cox finds the target.
RED CARD - Ricki Lamie - Livingston
Livingston 1-0 Alloa Athletic
A straight red. The first of the competition.
GOAL Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United
Steven Bell
Ian McCall's men are celebrating again as a Steven Bell header doubles their lead.
GOAL Arbroath 2-0 Elgin City
Thomas O'Brien
With eight minutes remaining, the hosts can breathe easier as Thomas O'Brien shoots home from a Danny Denholm delivery.
GOAL Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Alan Trouten (penalty)
The Wasps are level as Alan Trouten scores from the penalty spot. He had the cheek to point to the corner it was going in beforehand.
GOAL Dumbarton 2-3 Kilmarnock
Kris Boyd
The big man does it again. He's not match fit but Kris Boyd nods Kilmarnock ahead with his second goal since coming off the bench.
He was left completely unmarked eight yards out and wasn't going to miss.
Not sure about the celebration...