Listen: Off The Ball's Saturday Supplement

Summary

  1. Chick Young & Cat Harvey sit in for Stuart & Tam on Off The Ball

By Colin Moffat

  1. That's all folks - enjoy Off The Ball

    I'm off for a lie down after all of those goals. Use the link above to continue listening to BBC Radio Scotland as the Off The Ball team return.

    Thanks for your company today and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

  2. Grim times at Tannadice

    Without a win in three outings, Dundee United cannot catch Group A leaders Ross County and finishing as one of the four best runners-up is a long, long shot now.

  3. Hearts face nervous wait

    FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts (2-4 pens)

    Hearts picked up two points after their draw at Bayview, to take them to five in Group C.

    But will it stay like that?

    Monday's SPFL disciplinary hearing into their fielding of an ineligible player at Cove Rangers might result in a deduction - or will it be a fine and a slap on the wrist?

  4. Livi looking good, 'Well with work to do

    Livingston appear to have one foot in the knockout stage with eight points from three matches in Group F, while Queen of the South have maximum points in Group G. Motherwell might struggle to catch the Dumfries side after their setback at Stair Park today.

  5. Next up?

    Just the 33 goals this afternoon.

    How many will we get on Tuesday when we have another 12 League Cup ties?

    Before that, East Fife meet Forfar and Dundee take on Dunfermline tomorrow, while there another four matches in this competition on Wednesday.

  6. Wasps wrap up shootout

    FT: Dundee Utd 1-1 Alloa Athletic

    Alloa Athletic "win" 4-3 on penalties at Tannadice.

    Paul McMullan the villain for Dundee United...

  7. Bonus for the Blues

    FT: Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell

    The shootout honours go to Stranraer at Stair Park - 3-2.

    Twelve kicks and only five found the net!!

    Elliott Frear, Curtis Main, Richard Tait and Andy Rose all failed to convert for the Premiership visitors.

    Anthony McDonald knocks in the decisive penalty for League One Stranraer
    Anthony McDonald knocks in the decisive penalty for League One Stranraer
  8. Hearts hold their nerve

    FT: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hearts

    A bonus point for Hearts, with John Souttar tucking his spot-kick into the corner for a 4-2 shootout success.

  9. Into the car park...

    An incredible penalty miss from Raith Rovers' Ross Matthews, who sends his effort high over the crossbar and out of the ground.

    His team-mate Kyle Benedictus has also missed, as has Hearts midfielder Olly Lee.

  10. FULL-TIME

    GROUP A

    Abroath 2-0 Elgin City

    Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic

    GROUP B

    Montrose 0-1 St Johnstone

    GROUP C

    Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers

    Raith Rovers 1-1- Hearts

    GROUP D

    Peterhead 0-2 Stirling Albion

    GROUP E

    Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United

    Morton 2-0 Stenhousemuir

    GROUP F

    Berwick Rangers 0-3 Airdrieonians

    Livingston 1-0 Annan Athletic

    GROUP G

    Edinburgh City 0-4 Queen of the South

    Stranraer 1-1 Motherwell

    GROUP H

    Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock

    Queen's Park 2-1 Spartans

  11. Penalty shootouts

    We have three games going to a shootout. Remember, there's a bonus point at stake...

    Raith Rovers v Hearts, Stranraer v Motherwell and Dundee United v Alloa Athletic are the matches in question.

  12. GOAL Dumbarton 2-4 Kilmarnock

    Kris Boyd (hat-trick)

    A race from the halfway line leads to Kris Boyd's third goal. Andy Dowie is the defender hanging his head in shame...

  13. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

    Hearts will feel very, very hard done by here, and rightly so.

    Robbie Thomson comes out flapping at a corner, and the goalkeeper hits the deck after colliding with his own player.

    Christophe Berra heads the ball home, but the goal is ruled out for an apparent foul on Thomson.

    We've seen the replays, and we can't see any infringement.

  14. CLOSE!

    Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

    It's all Hearts now, as Craig Levein's side pile forward in search of a late winner.

    Goalscorer Michael Smith breaks into the box after a lovely flick from Anthony McDonald, but his half-volley is deflected over.

  15. GOAL Cowdenbeath 1-0 Cove Rangers

    David Cox

    A Blue Brazilian free-kick breaks the deadlock as summer signing David Cox finds the target.

  16. RED CARD - Ricki Lamie - Livingston

    Livingston 1-0 Alloa Athletic

    A straight red. The first of the competition.

  17. GOAL Albion Rovers 0-2 Ayr United

    Steven Bell

    Ian McCall's men are celebrating again as a Steven Bell header doubles their lead.

  18. GOAL Arbroath 2-0 Elgin City

    Thomas O'Brien

    With eight minutes remaining, the hosts can breathe easier as Thomas O'Brien shoots home from a Danny Denholm delivery.

  19. GOAL Dundee United 1-1 Alloa Athletic

    Alan Trouten (penalty)

    The Wasps are level as Alan Trouten scores from the penalty spot. He had the cheek to point to the corner it was going in beforehand.

  20. GOAL Dumbarton 2-3 Kilmarnock

    Kris Boyd

    The big man does it again. He's not match fit but Kris Boyd nods Kilmarnock ahead with his second goal since coming off the bench.

    He was left completely unmarked eight yards out and wasn't going to miss.

    Not sure about the celebration...

    Kris Boyd does it again
    Copyright: SNS
