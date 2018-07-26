Watch: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps - Europa League qualifier
Summary
- Europa League qualifying second round first leg
- The New Saints' Dean Ebbe and Blaine Hudson give Welsh Premier League side advantage
- Joseph Chipolina scores for Lincoln Red Imps
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
TNS looking to keep European dream alive
The New Saints of Oswestry Town start their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday when they welcome Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps to Park Hall Stadium.
The Welsh Premier League side find themselves in the second round of Europa League qualifiers after failing to qualify for the Champions League.
Despite beating KF Shkendija 4-0 in the second leg of their first-round qualifier, TNS were unable to overturn a five-goal deficit from their first match with the Macedonian outfit and lost the tie 5-4 on aggregate.
Get inspired: How to get into Football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
As well as providing a truly extensive variety of physical exercise, football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
Despite the seemingly exponential increase in the Premier League's glitz - and profits - it is on Britain's parks and playing fields that the future of the sport is ensured.
To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.