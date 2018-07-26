The New Saints Chris Marriott and Lincoln Red Imps Falu Aranda

Watch: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps - Europa League qualifier

Summary

  1. Europa League qualifying second round first leg
  2. The New Saints' Dean Ebbe and Blaine Hudson give Welsh Premier League side advantage
  3. Joseph Chipolina scores for Lincoln Red Imps

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. TNS looking to keep European dream alive

    The New Saints of Oswestry Town start their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday when they welcome Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps to Park Hall Stadium.

    The Welsh Premier League side find themselves in the second round of Europa League qualifiers after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

    Despite beating KF Shkendija 4-0 in the second leg of their first-round qualifier, TNS were unable to overturn a five-goal deficit from their first match with the Macedonian outfit and lost the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

    Ben Cabango celebrates scoring
    Copyright: PA
