Watch: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps - Europa League qualifier

The New Saints of Oswestry Town start their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday when they welcome Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps to Park Hall Stadium.

The Welsh Premier League side find themselves in the second round of Europa League qualifiers after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite beating KF Shkendija 4-0 in the second leg of their first-round qualifier, TNS were unable to overturn a five-goal deficit from their first match with the Macedonian outfit and lost the tie 5-4 on aggregate.