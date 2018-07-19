As it happened: NSI Runavik 4-6 Hibernian
Summary
- Hibs concede twice in opening five minutes; McGinn and Stevenson level
- Hosts edge ahead, Gray & Ambrose respond
- Faroes side equalise before Mallan scores twice
- Scottish Premiership side lead 6-1 from the first leg
By Colin Moffat
FT: Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
I'll sign off after an eventful evening... Hibs scored six for the second week running but it was far from a smooth ride in the foggy Faroe Islands.
The good news is we have three Scottish sides gunning for glory in the second round of Europa League qualifying next Thursday.
McGinn on the go - or not?
FT: Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
John McGinn fired in Hibs first goal of the evening and set one up for Efe Ambrose.
Will Celtic come in with a third bid for the midfielder or will they take the huff about him now being ineligible for their Champions League qualifiers?
Hibs won't want that going on too long since they will need to plan for a replacement or two, if they do decide to sell a player who has 12 months on his contract.
Asked if McGinn will be playing next week, Neil Lennon said: "I hope so, he's a cracking player.
"He needed the 90 minutes and that will have done him the world of good.
"The discussions are not part of my remit but, for the time being, we are fully focused on him being with us."
Rangers will take on Osijek next
Just catching up with that result in Croatia, where Osijek held on to beat Petrocub 2-1 for a 3-2 aggregate success.
Rangers will be away next week, Hibs are at home.
Aberdeen are also in action next Thursday, taking on Burnley at Pittodrie.
'A bit of rust'
FT: Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
Hibs boss Neil Lennon sounds remarkably calm in his BBC Radio Scotland interview...
"I enjoyed it to a certain extent, although some of the defending was calamitous," he says.
"I said before the game that I wanted us to be professional and we were anything but in the first 10 minutes.
"We are still very much in pre-season and there's a bit of rust there, obviously."
"It was an experimental back three without (Paul) Hanlon and (Darren) McGregor. We were sloppy at times but I won't be over critical.
"We've got another week to prepare for the Greeks (Asteras Tripoli) and it's important that we get to work on the training ground."
High-scoring Hibees
FT: Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
So, in their past three matches Hibs have knocked in 17 goals and conceded 10 since they ended last season with a breathless 5-5 draw at home to Rangers.
That's entertainment.
Post update
FT: Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
A tennis score rather than a cricket score as Hibs point out via Twitter.
FULL-TIME Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
Well, well. What a game! It wasn't pretty and some of the defending was downright atrocious, but Hibs get the job done and win on the night.
Two to go...
Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
We'll get two minutes of stoppage-time. Plenty of time for a few more goals at the rate they've been flying in tonight.
Post update
Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
Jamie Gullan is on for his Hibs debut, the 19-year-old taking over from Marvin Bartley. Can the young lad get a run at the home defence in the last few minutes?
Ouch!
Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
That's going to hurt... Runavik full-back Bardar Hansen does brilliantly to slide in and divert a low cross from Vykintas Slivka behind but then crashes into the post. If he hadn't got a touch, Danny Swanson was going to tap that in.
Post update
Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
As the fog begins to roll back in, Runavik are still full of fight, winning two corners in quick succession.
Post update
Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
With a two-goal cushion, the visitors make a double change. Steven Whittaker and Oli Shaw make way for Danny Swanson and Vykintas Slivka.
GOAL Runavik 4-6 Hibernian (5-12)
Stevie Mallan
It's another peach of a strike from Stevie Mallan, who spots the keeper off his line and in some difficulty (maybe something in his eye?) and fires the ball in from distance with real dip on it.
GREAT SAVE!
Runavik 4-5 Hibernian (5-11)
Petur Knudsen scored from a free kick at Easter Road and now he nearly does it again, with Adam Bogdan at full-stretch to push it away.
Post update
Runavik 4-5 Hibernian (5-11)
The home side make a couple of changes, including the withdrawal of captain Klaemint Olsen, who has had five shots and scored a hat-trick. He gets a well deserved round of applause.
Mallan making his mark
Runavik 4-5 Hibernian (5-11)
Peter Houston
Former Scotland assistant manager on BBC Sportsound
GOAL Runavik 4-5 Hibernian (5-11)
Stevie Mallan
Florian Kamberi is floored 30 yards out and Stevie Mallan pings an absolute beauty into the top corner from the free kick.
Top drawer. A moment of real quality, not really in keeping with the high farce we've had so far.
Osijek in front
Some news for Rangers fans, Osijek are now leading at home to Petrocub. It looks like a trip to Croatia for Steven Gerrard's side.
Post update
Runavik 4-4 Hibernian (5-10)
Now John McGinn tries his luck from 25 yards but gets it all wrong as the ball skids harmlessly wide.
CLOSE!
Runavik 4-4 Hibernian (5-10)
First-leg hat-trick hero Florian Kamberi does well to take the ball down on his chest and fires an angled shot across the face of goal. It doesn't miss by much as the fog begins to lift.