Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0) as it happened
Summary
- Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (Dembele 2, Forrest)
- Jozo Simunovic red carded after 11 minutes
- Celtic won first leg 3-0 in Armenia
- Both sides unchanged from first leg
- Celtic still without World Cup players
Live Reporting
By Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Onward for Celtic - Hibs next?
So Celtic progress in Champions League qualifying as they look to reach the group stage for a third season in a row.
Our next stop tomorrow is the Faroe Islands as Hibernian look to finish off their Europa League qualifier against Runavik.
Neil Lennon's side have a healthy 6-1 lead from the first leg in Edinburgh, but the intrigue revolves around whether he will field Celtic target John McGinn and rule the Scotland midfielder out of the Champions League qualifiers should he complete his move to the Glasgow club.
Comfortable night for Celtic
FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (Agg: 6-0)
Celtic brush off an early red card to comfortably beat Alashkert and secure a place in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.Read more
Celtic wait on Dembele - Rodgers
FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his side's victory.
"It was a very good victory considering we were down to 10 men," he told BBC Radio Scotland.
"Defensively, we pressed the game very well and going forward we created opportunities.
"We got three goals and could have had a few more.
"We dominated the game with 10 men."
Rodgers was unsure how serious Moussa Dembele's injury would be.
"We'll find out in the next couple of days - he just felt a little tightness in his hamstring," he added.
Worry at the back?
FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
Double blow for Celtic?
FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
While Celtic emerge with their confidence boosted and progress to the next round, they emerge with a couple of body blows from a sometimes bruising affair against Alashkert.
Central defender Jozo Simunovic will be suspended next week against Rosenborg, while striker Moussa Dembele could be a doubt after pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury.
Celtic still not in top gear - Bonner
FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
FULL-TIME Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic book a second round of qualifying tie against Rosenborg with a swagger and stroll against Alashkert despite having Jozo Simunovic sent off after only 10 minutes.
A 3-0 win in Armenia had just about secured their Champions League progress even before kick-off.
But two goals from Moussa Dembele, the second from a questionable penalty award, and a third from James Forrest underlined their superiority and gave the 62,000 capacity crowd plenty to cheer.
Post update
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
We are already into three minutes of stoppage time...
Future bright for Celtic
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic's new floodlights are getting their first outing and they aren't doing much for climate change judging by from their strength, which seems bright enough to light up the whole of Glasgow.
Romero replaces De Jesus
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Alashkert make their final change, with Mexican striker Cesar Romero coming on for his fellow summer signing, the Brazilian Jefferson Reis de Jesus.
Celtic easing off
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound
Johnston on for Forrest
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
James Forrest, who has scored in both legs, is given an early rest and is replaced with fellow winger Mikey Johnston.
The 19-year-old has been linked with a loan move, with Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren reportedly interested.
Post update
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Liam McLeod
BBC Sportsound commentator
YELLOW CARD Kristoffer Ajer
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer is booked and it is not clear why, especially as Artak Yedigaryan ought to have been shown yellow at the very least for a crashing tackle from behind on Ryan Christie second earlier.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Ryan Christie is next to test the Alashkert goalkeeper, but Ognjen Cancarevic manages to block the midfielder's low drive.
Alashkert 'legs have gone'
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
CLOSE!
Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)
Celtic are taking on this Alashkert defence for fun.
First, James Forrest weaves to the edge of the penalty box and fires straight at goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic.
Callum McGregor follows suit seconds later and this time the Serbian keeper blocks with his legs.