Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0) as it happened

So Celtic progress in Champions League qualifying as they look to reach the group stage for a third season in a row.

Our next stop tomorrow is the Faroe Islands as Hibernian look to finish off their Europa League qualifier against Runavik.

Neil Lennon's side have a healthy 6-1 lead from the first leg in Edinburgh, but the intrigue revolves around whether he will field Celtic target John McGinn and rule the Scotland midfielder out of the Champions League qualifiers should he complete his move to the Glasgow club.