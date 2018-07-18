James Forrest

Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0) as it happened

Summary

  1. Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (Dembele 2, Forrest)
  2. Jozo Simunovic red carded after 11 minutes
  3. Celtic won first leg 3-0 in Armenia
  4. Both sides unchanged from first leg
  5. Celtic still without World Cup players
  6. Scottish League Cup: Cove Rangers 1-2 Hearts

Live Reporting

By Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Onward for Celtic - Hibs next?

    So Celtic progress in Champions League qualifying as they look to reach the group stage for a third season in a row.

    Our next stop tomorrow is the Faroe Islands as Hibernian look to finish off their Europa League qualifier against Runavik.

    Neil Lennon's side have a healthy 6-1 lead from the first leg in Edinburgh, but the intrigue revolves around whether he will field Celtic target John McGinn and rule the Scotland midfielder out of the Champions League qualifiers should he complete his move to the Glasgow club.

    Celtic celebrate against Alashkert
    Copyright: SNS
  2. Comfortable night for Celtic

    FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    You can now read Thomas Duncan's match report from the Champions League game at Celtic Park.

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (Agg: 6-0)

    Celtic winger James Forrest

    Celtic brush off an early red card to comfortably beat Alashkert and secure a place in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

    Read more
    next
  3. Celtic wait on Dembele - Rodgers

    FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his side's victory.

    "It was a very good victory considering we were down to 10 men," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

    "Defensively, we pressed the game very well and going forward we created opportunities.

    "We got three goals and could have had a few more.

    "We dominated the game with 10 men."

    Rodgers was unsure how serious Moussa Dembele's injury would be.

    "We'll find out in the next couple of days - he just felt a little tightness in his hamstring," he added.

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
    Copyright: SNS
  4. Worry at the back?

    FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Scott McDonald

    Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Celtic higher up the pitch look a lot sharper this season. It just kind of worries me when there were a few gaps appeared between Hendry and Ajer at the back and it is not going to be a foregone conclusion against Rosenborg
  5. FULL-TIME Cove Rangers 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

    Debut goals from Olly Lee, in the first half, and Steven MacLean, in the second are enough to hand Hearts victory in their first competitive game of the season.

    Highland League champions Cove Rangers made their top-flight visitors work for their win, with Paul McManus scoring in the final 15 minutes.

    But Craig Levein's men open their Scottish League Cup account with three points.

    Cove, for whom it was a first competitive game at their new Balmoral Stadium, remain bottom of Group C having lost both their matches.

  6. Double blow for Celtic?

    FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    While Celtic emerge with their confidence boosted and progress to the next round, they emerge with a couple of body blows from a sometimes bruising affair against Alashkert.

    Central defender Jozo Simunovic will be suspended next week against Rosenborg, while striker Moussa Dembele could be a doubt after pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury.

    Celtic striker Moussa Dembele sits injured
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Moussa Dembele went off injured midway through the second half
  7. Celtic still not in top gear - Bonner

    FT: Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Down to 10 men and Celtic were running through this Alashkert team. They didn't pass the ball as well as they did last year, but it is early in the season and that will come
  8. FULL-TIME Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Celtic book a second round of qualifying tie against Rosenborg with a swagger and stroll against Alashkert despite having Jozo Simunovic sent off after only 10 minutes.

    A 3-0 win in Armenia had just about secured their Champions League progress even before kick-off.

    But two goals from Moussa Dembele, the second from a questionable penalty award, and a third from James Forrest underlined their superiority and gave the 62,000 capacity crowd plenty to cheer.

    Celtic celebrate against Alashkert
    Copyright: SNS
  9. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    We are already into three minutes of stoppage time...

  10. Future bright for Celtic

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Celtic's new floodlights are getting their first outing and they aren't doing much for climate change judging by from their strength, which seems bright enough to light up the whole of Glasgow.

    Celtic's new floodlights
    Copyright: SNS
  11. GOAL Cove Rangers 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

    Paul McManus

    A nervy finish for Hearts in the Highlands?

    Paul McManus has pulled a goal back for Cove.

  12. Romero replaces De Jesus

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Alashkert make their final change, with Mexican striker Cesar Romero coming on for his fellow summer signing, the Brazilian Jefferson Reis de Jesus.

  13. Celtic easing off

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Scott McDonald

    Former Celtic striker on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The game has fizzled out after Edouard and Dembele went off. There's a few young boys wanting to make an impression, but it is always difficult when half the team just want to hold the ball and see the game out
  14. Johnston on for Forrest

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    James Forrest, who has scored in both legs, is given an early rest and is replaced with fellow winger Mikey Johnston.

    The 19-year-old has been linked with a loan move, with Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren reportedly interested.

  15. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Liam McLeod

    BBC Sportsound commentator

    Quote Message: Celtic would have added four, five, six goals had it not been for Alashkert goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic.
    Celtic's Odsonne Edouard (right) in action with Alashkert's Arak Grigoryan
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic's Odsonne Edouard (right) in action with Alashkert's Arak Grigoryan
  16. YELLOW CARD Kristoffer Ajer

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer is booked and it is not clear why, especially as Artak Yedigaryan ought to have been shown yellow at the very least for a crashing tackle from behind on Ryan Christie second earlier.

  17. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Ryan Christie is next to test the Alashkert goalkeeper, but Ognjen Cancarevic manages to block the midfielder's low drive.

  18. Alashkert 'legs have gone'

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: They are just running through this team now aren't they? It looks like Celtic have the extra man at this point. Alashkert's legs look to have gone and it shows Celtic's fitness levels are good, which is important at this stage of the season
    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking satisfied
  19. GOAL Cove Rangers 0-2 Heart of Midlothian

    Steven MacLean

    Another debutant gets off the mark for Hearts in the Highlands.

    Striker Steven MacLean, a summer acquisition from St Johnstone, reacts quickly to Oliver Bozanic's corner to double the visitors' lead.

    Steven MacLean celebrates scoring Hearts second goal
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Steven MacLean celebrates scoring Hearts second goal
  20. CLOSE!

    Celtic 3-0 Alashkert (6-0)

    Celtic are taking on this Alashkert defence for fun.

    First, James Forrest weaves to the edge of the penalty box and fires straight at goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic.

    Callum McGregor follows suit seconds later and this time the Serbian keeper blocks with his legs.

