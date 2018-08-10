Premier League: build-up and team news
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 5 live Sport from BBC Radio 5 live
Play video Final Score from BBC Sport
Play audio Fulham v Crystal Palace from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Fulham v Crystal Palace from BBC Radio London
Play audio Sports Report from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio 606 from BBC Radio 5 live
RTL
Summary
- Four games kicking off at 15:00 BST
- Cardiff travel to Bournemouth, Fulham host Palace
- Live commentary of game at Craven Cottage on BBC Radio 5 live
- Sarri takes charge of first Chelsea PL game at Huddersfield