FT: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea - Arsenal win on penalties
Summary
- Rudiger heads home opener
- Morata has penalty saved
- Lacazette equalises with last kick
- Iwobi hits winning penalty
- PL season starts on 10 August
- Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton also play tonight
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)
Not long until Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on 12 August.
The Gunners are off to Stockholm next to meet Lazio on Saturday while Chelsea are at Wembley on Sunday to face City in the Community Shield.
Will Callum Hudson-Odoi feature? Let's hope so.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)
What terrific entertainment!
Chelsea should have been out of sight but Petr Cech's save from Alvaro Morata's early penalty proved crucial as Arsenal equalise with the last kick of normal time before winning the penalty shootout.
GOAL - Arsenal 6-5 Chelsea
Alex Iwobi
Ice cool finish to beat Bulka. It's all over. Arsenal win in Dublin.
SAVED PENALTY - Arsenal 5-5 Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Cech at full-stretch claws it away! Loftus-Cheek turns away head down.
Arsenal are on the brink...
SUDDEN DEATH
GOAL - Arsenal 5-5 Chelsea
Mesut Ozil
Bulka guessed the right way but is beaten by pace and power.
GOAL - Arsenal 4-5 Chelsea
Lucas Piazon
This could be a long night...another quality finish to beat Cech.
GOAL - Arsenal 4-4 Chelsea
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Text book finish from the spot from the youngster.
GOAL - Arsenal 3-4 Chelsea
Emerson
Down the middle after Cech commits to the dive.
GOAL - Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea
Matteo Guendouzi
Bulka goes the right way but Guendouzi sticks it in the far corner. Lovely finish.
GOAL - Arsenal 2-3 Chelsea
Victor Moses
Short run up...and comfortably beats Cech.
GOAL - Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
Reiss Nelson
Powerful finish. Great composure.
GOAL - Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
Tammy Abraham
Calm and confident to send Cech the wrong way.
GOAL - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Alexandre Lacazette
Sends Marcin Bulka the wrong way. Bulka goes down early allowing Lacazette to pick his spot.
GOAL - Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea
Danny Drinkwater
Petr Cech gets two hands to it but can't keep it out. Straight down the middle!
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Great entertainment for the 40,000 or so inside the Aviva Stadium.
Who will win the penalty shootout?
It's about to begin.
GOAL - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Alexandre Lacazette
Last kick of the game!
It's been coming and Alexandre Lacazette diverts the ball over the line inside the six yard area after a super cross by Reiss Nelson.
Lacazette didn't know much about it but it means this thoroughly entertaining game will be decided by a penalty shootout.
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea
Nine Chelsea players behind the ball. Arsenal are camped on the edge of the Blues penalty area. Three minutes additional time.
GREAT SAVE!
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea
Arsenal should be on level terms but what a stop by substitute keeper Marcin Bulka to deny Alex Iwobi who cannot believe he has not equalised. The strapping Polish stopper sticks out a strong hand to deflect Iwobi's first time attempt away. The Gunners are getting closer and closer to an equaliser but they are running out of time.
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea
It's coming up to man-of-the-match time. Stop the voting now and just give it to Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea kid has been terrific and he's getting a standing ovation as he is replaced in the closing minutes.