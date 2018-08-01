FT: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea - Arsenal win on penalties

Follow reaction to Celtic's Champions League win

Summary

  1. Rudiger heads home opener
  2. Morata has penalty saved
  3. Lacazette equalises with last kick
  4. Iwobi hits winning penalty
  5. PL season starts on 10 August
  6. Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton also play tonight

Live Reporting

By Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Not long until Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on 12 August.

    The Gunners are off to Stockholm next to meet Lazio on Saturday while Chelsea are at Wembley on Sunday to face City in the Community Shield.

    Will Callum Hudson-Odoi feature? Let's hope so.

    Until next time...

  2. Post update

    Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

    What terrific entertainment!

    Chelsea should have been out of sight but Petr Cech's save from Alvaro Morata's early penalty proved crucial as Arsenal equalise with the last kick of normal time before winning the penalty shootout.

  3. GOAL - Arsenal 6-5 Chelsea

    Alex Iwobi

    Ice cool finish to beat Bulka. It's all over. Arsenal win in Dublin.

    .
    Copyright: Reuters
  4. SAVED PENALTY - Arsenal 5-5 Chelsea

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    Cech at full-stretch claws it away! Loftus-Cheek turns away head down.

    Arsenal are on the brink...

  5. Post update

    SUDDEN DEATH

  6. GOAL - Arsenal 5-5 Chelsea

    Mesut Ozil

    Bulka guessed the right way but is beaten by pace and power.

  7. GOAL - Arsenal 4-5 Chelsea

    Lucas Piazon

    This could be a long night...another quality finish to beat Cech.

  8. GOAL - Arsenal 4-4 Chelsea

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles

    Text book finish from the spot from the youngster.

  9. GOAL - Arsenal 3-4 Chelsea

    Emerson

    Down the middle after Cech commits to the dive.

  10. GOAL - Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea

    Matteo Guendouzi

    Bulka goes the right way but Guendouzi sticks it in the far corner. Lovely finish.

  11. GOAL - Arsenal 2-3 Chelsea

    Victor Moses

    Short run up...and comfortably beats Cech.

  12. GOAL - Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

    Reiss Nelson

    Powerful finish. Great composure.

  13. GOAL - Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

    Tammy Abraham

    Calm and confident to send Cech the wrong way.

  14. GOAL - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

    Alexandre Lacazette

    Sends Marcin Bulka the wrong way. Bulka goes down early allowing Lacazette to pick his spot.

  15. GOAL - Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea

    Danny Drinkwater

    Petr Cech gets two hands to it but can't keep it out. Straight down the middle!

  16. Post update

    Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

    Great entertainment for the 40,000 or so inside the Aviva Stadium.

    Who will win the penalty shootout?

    It's about to begin.

  17. GOAL - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

    Alexandre Lacazette

    Last kick of the game!

    It's been coming and Alexandre Lacazette diverts the ball over the line inside the six yard area after a super cross by Reiss Nelson.

    Lacazette didn't know much about it but it means this thoroughly entertaining game will be decided by a penalty shootout.

    .
    Copyright: Reuters
  18. Post update

    Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea

    Nine Chelsea players behind the ball. Arsenal are camped on the edge of the Blues penalty area. Three minutes additional time.

  19. GREAT SAVE!

    Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea

    Arsenal should be on level terms but what a stop by substitute keeper Marcin Bulka to deny Alex Iwobi who cannot believe he has not equalised. The strapping Polish stopper sticks out a strong hand to deflect Iwobi's first time attempt away. The Gunners are getting closer and closer to an equaliser but they are running out of time.

  20. Post update

    Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea

    It's coming up to man-of-the-match time. Stop the voting now and just give it to Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea kid has been terrific and he's getting a standing ovation as he is replaced in the closing minutes.

