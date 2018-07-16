France celebrate winning the World Cup

French joy at World Cup win & your England team for 2022

Summary

  1. France beat Croatia to win World Cup
  2. Pundits give their reaction to France win
  3. Reaction from France and Croatia
  4. Tell us your favourite 2018 World Cup moment
  5. What will England's team look like in 2022?
  6. Get involved using #bbcfootball or on text via 81111

Live Reporting

By Mandeep Sanghera

All times stated are UK

    Marcus Kendall: 1. Favourite moment definitely has to be England beating Colombia on penalties 2. I would expect the 2022 line up to be the same as it’s young except Alexander-Arnold will be in the starting XI instead of Ashley Young, with Ryan Sessegnon and Phil Foden in the squad.

    Muhammad Richard: 1. Chadli with his 'buzzer beater' againts Japan 2. Pickford; Joe Gomez; Stones; Maguire; Trippier, Loftus Cheek, Winks, Lingard, Shaw; Kane, Rashford

    Wayne Ellis: Already getting World Cup withdrawal symptoms...

    Stay strong Wayne, the Premier League season starts on 10 August.

  2. 'A fitting finish'

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer in Moscow

    France's victory over Croatia in the World Cup final - and the manner in which this superb climax unfolded at the atmospheric Luzhniki Stadium - provided a fitting finish to a thrilling tournament.

    This last month in Russia has witnessed a showpiece underpinned by superb organisation. It has also, more significantly, provided a feast of football laced with elements of surprise that made it arguably the most exciting World Cup of the modern era.

  3. Surprise!!

    Talking about news conferences, you just can't give one without being interrupted these days but it's not a phone going off that stopped France manager Didier Deschamps chatting to the press...

    Video content

    Video caption: Surprise! Deschamps press conference interrupted by jubilant players
  4. CR7DAY

    Meanwhile, it's Cristiano Ronaldo day at Juventus today. The Italian club have signed the forward from Real Madrid and he will be giving a news conference later today.

    Now, we want to hear from you and you got two hits.

    1. Give us your moment of the 2018 World Cup.

    2. Give us your line-up of what the England team will look like at the 2022 World Cup on the basis that they qualify. Will Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho or Rhian Brewster have made the step up by then or is there someone else that will make a breakthrough?

    Let us know by tweeting us at #bbcfootball or on text via 81111.

  6. Kane v rivals

  7. Lineker v Kane

    Harry Kane graphic
  8. Kane wins Golden Boot

    Apart from the best showing at a World Cup since 1990, there is more consolation for England after striker Harry Kane won the Golden Boot for the tournament.

    Kane is the second Englishman to end as the top scorer in a World Cup after Gary Lineker scored six goals in 1986.

    The Premier League top scorer in two of the past three seasons, he also became the first Englishman since Tommy Lawton in 1939 to score in six consecutive internationals, although he did not net in England's last three matches in Russia.

    Kane's goals all came in England's first four games, with three from the penalty spot.

    Harry Kane
    Croatia were in their first ever World Cup final and midfielder Luka Modric won the player of the tournament award. Croatian newspaper Glas Istre labels their campaign as 'heroic'.

    Glas istre
    Let's spare a thought for Croatia. They put up a valiant fight, especially after three lots of extra-time and two penalty shoot-outs to get to the final.

    Croatia
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. The French papers

    Liberation

    Liberation
  13. The French papers

    La Voix Du Nord

    It's a simple 'Thank you' from La Voix Du Nord.

    La Voix Du Nord
    Copyright: .
  14. The French papers

    L'Equipe

    There have been some in France who have criticised France manager Didier Deschamps but that has all been forgotten now. L'Equipe goes with the headline of 'An eternal happiness'.

    L'Equipe
    Copyright: .
  15. Sacre bleu!!

    If you're going to celebrate you might as well go big like France's President Emmanuel Macron. Forget just shaking hands with your rival country's leader but jump out of your seat and give it large.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the World Cup final
  16. Relive the action

    By the way, if you haven't seen the final then here are the highlights. If you have seen it, it's worth another look.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia highlights
  17. The back pages

    Guardian

    Guardian
  18. The back pages

    The i

    The i
  19. The back pages

    Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
  20. The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror
