French joy at World Cup win & your England team for 2022

Now, we want to hear from you and you got two hits.

1. Give us your moment of the 2018 World Cup.

2. Give us your line-up of what the England team will look like at the 2022 World Cup on the basis that they qualify. Will Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho or Rhian Brewster have made the step up by then or is there someone else that will make a breakthrough?

Let us know by tweeting us at #bbcfootball or on text via 81111.