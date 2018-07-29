Man City fight back to beat Bayern
- Bayern Munich 2-3 Man City - Shabani, Robben; B Silva (2), Nmecha
- Mahrez taken off injured during first half
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Right, that is your lot for this evening.
Plenty of goals across tonight's International Champions Cup action.
But the real thing is getting close...
FULL-TIME
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
City hold on for the win after recovering from two goals adrift.
The headline issue for Pep Guardiola will be minor-looking injury concerns over Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden however.
Next up for City, the Community Shield and Chelsea at Wembley.
INJURY TIME
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Three minutes added on.
We would be straight to penalties - do not pass Go, do not collect half an hour extra time - if Bayern score a late leveller.
A big if though.
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Arjan Robben's deflected shot bobbles just wide with Claudio Bravo nowhere.
This ain't done just yet.
Bayern are still pressing.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
After Riyad Mahrez hobbled off with an apparent ankle knock in the first half, Pep Guardiola won't like the look of this.
Phil Foden is clutching his hamstring and Benjamin Garre is immediately on in his place.
A change for Bayern Munich as well as Franck Ribery is replaced by Marcel Zylla
CLOSE!
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Meritan Shabani- the man who scored the game's opening goal - should be scoring the last one of normal time.
But he blazes high over the top after excellent work from Franck Ribery.
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Oleksandr Zinchenko shows Arjen Robben down the outside, determined to avoid being done with the little cut-in trademark once again.
Robben takes the open invite and clips over a delicate cross with his weaker left foot.
A crucial header clear from Cameron Humphreys-Grant under the City bar.
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Arjen Robben does what he does, cutting in off the right flank to have a pop with his left peg.
Claudio Bravo is alert to push it away.
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Manchester City are squeezing the life out of this game like a constrictor with a felled gazelle.
Very impressive considering their average age and the quality of the opposition.
SUBSTITUTION
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Niko Kovac's turn to shuffle the pack.
Joshua Zirkzee and Ryan Johansson are on in place of Sandro Wagner and Paul Will.
GOAL - Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
Bernardo Silva
From two goals down, Manchester City are back in the driving seat.
They have taken the long road, but it has been a pretty picturesque route as well and that is another good goal.
Adrian Bernabe lays the ball into Bernardo Silva, who uses those snakehips to good effect, selling a defender before rifling a low shot inside Sven Ulreich's near post.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City
A twin change for City as Luke Bolton and Brahim Diaz depart with Adrian Bernabe and Jack Harrison on in their place.
Make mine a treble.
Claudio Gomes - newly signed from Paris St Germain and more usually a defensive midfielder - is on in place of Aymeric Laporte in defence as well for City.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City
Manchester City full-back Cameron Humphreys-Grant has his hands full with Kingsley Coman. No shame in that though.
The Bayern Munich winger gets to the byeline, but has his cut-back hacked away.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City
Rolls Royce attacking, superb salvage-job defending.
Franck Ribery slices the City defence like a sushi chef with a delicious slide-rule pass for Arjen Robben.
The Dutchman's cut-back looks perfect for Sandro Wagner, but Eric Garcia sneaks a toe in to jab it away from the Bayern striker.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City
Luke Bolton is a nitro-fuelled winger. Manchester City's young Englishman is looking a danger every time he picks up the ball.
What out for him, probably on loan somewhere, this season.
GOAL - Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City
Lukas Nmecha
Manchester City are level and it is the least they deserve after a bright start to the second half.
Phil Foden's shot proves too hot to handle for Sven Ulreich. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper palms the ball straight back into the danger area and Lukas Nmecha is first on the scene, slipping the ball into the net.
KICK-OFF
Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City
We are back underway at the Hard Rock Stadium.
No sign of one of a cannister of Simon Le Bon's hairspray or Slash's plectrum in a perspex case by the way at the Miami venue.
Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City
Some stats from that first half. It has been weird; pretty even overall but with periods of utter dominance for each team.
Bayern-City
Possession: 45%-55%
Corners: 3-1
Shots: 7-9
Shots on target: 4-2
Fouls: 0-5
First-half star performers
Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City
Brahim Diaz has been the best of City's young musketeers.
The 18-year-old Spaniard, who made 10 first-team appearances last season, has been hungry for the ball and effective with it.
A couple of long rangers had Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in trouble.
HALF-TIME
Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City
Oranges.