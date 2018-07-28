International Champions Cup: Arsenal 5-1 PSG

Summary

  1. Ozil strokes in opener and Lacazette nets twice for Arsenal
  2. Holding heads in fourth, Nketiah adds fifth
  3. Nkunku had levelled from the spot for PSG
Live Reporting

By Emma Sanders

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    That's all from me today.

    Only 15 days to go until the first game of the season Arsenal fans...

  2. Post update

    FT: Arsenal 5-1 PSG

    Over 50,000 supporters were in the Singapore Stadium today - most of them there to support Arsenal.

    They will be pretty pleased!

  3. FULL-TIME

    Arsenal 5-1 PSG

    That seals the deal. A good afternoon for the Gunners.

    Arsenal players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. GOAL - Arsenal 5-1 PSG

    Edward Nketiah

    And there it is. Goal number five!

    Youngster Edward Nketiah finds space down the right and his shot, which is slightly scuffed, is placed perfectly into the bottom corner.

    Arsenal's Edward Nketiah
    Copyright: Reuters
  5. Post update

    Arsenal 4-1 PSG

    Alexandre Lacazette grabbed two goals in five minutes but he wants his hat-trick. Aaron Ramsey sees his run and slips it into the box but the ball is taken off the toes just in time by a PSG defender.

  6. INJURY TIME

    Arsenal 4-1 PSG

    Four minutes to go. Another goal still to come?

  7. GOAL - Arsenal 4-1 PSG

    Rob Holding

    From the resulting corner, Rob Holding climbs up highest to meet the ball deep into the box and his looping header is out of reach for keeper Sebastien Cibois.

    The Arsenal defender will have liked that.

    Arsenal's Rob Holding
    Copyright: Reuters
  8. GREAT SAVE!

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Emile Smith-Rowe picks the ball up in the wide area and intelligently picks out Aaron Ramsey.

    Ramsey then plays it inside to Alexandre Lacazette, who unselfishly plays it to Edward Nketiah.

    His shot is well saved by the PSG keeper and Arsenal win a corner.

  9. Post update

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Arsenal have had 12 shots to PSG's 13 in this game. And just 54% of the possession. But they have been more clinical and it's made all the difference today.

    Still time to add some more goals.

  10. Post update

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    The PSG youngsters haven't given up just yet though. They pass it swiftly forward, creating one-twos and running into space before it's eventually taken off them by Calum Chambers.

  11. Post update

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Joseph Willock has seen Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith-Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi really impress during pre-season.

    Can he grab a goal today?

  12. CLOSE!

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Great bit of pace and skill by Joseph Willock to create an opening. He darts inside off the left wing and curls an effort towards goal. It's palmed away by the keeper but he has another chance from distance which sails over the bar.

  13. SUBSTITUTIONS

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    That was Timothy Weah's last action as he's substituted alongside Lassana Diarra.

    Kevin Trapp is now the only player not to come on for PSG.

  14. Post update

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Hector Bellerin misjudges the flight of the ball, misses his header and almost gifts Timothy Weah a chance.

    But the full-back recovers to get a block in just as Weah unleashes his strike.

  15. Post update

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Hector Bellerin gives the ball away outside his own area but Arthur Zagre's heavy touch pushes him out wide.

    The substitute keeps it in and PSG recycle the attack before Arsenal eventually get it clear.

  16. SUBSTITUTIONS

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi follow for Arsenal.

    It's Joseph Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles who come on.

  17. SUBSTITUTIONS

    Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Thomas Tuchel makes a few changes for PSG.

    Gianluigi Buffon is one of those to go off. Sebastien Cibois is the keeper to come on though - not regular number one Kevin Trapp.

  18. GOAL - Arsenal 3-1 PSG

    Alexandre Lacazette

    Sead Kolasinac sprays a ball into the box and it's headed back into the middle by Rob Holding. Gianluigi Buffon doesn't grab it and it's bundled over the line by Alexandre Lacazette.

    Reiss Nelson is on the line to nod it in just in case but the Frenchman is claiming this one.

    Alexandre Lacazette.
    Copyright: Reuters
  19. CLOSE!

    Arsenal 2-1 PSG

    Aaron Ramsey is halted at close range by Gianluigi Buffon. He makes a great run through the middle but can't poke it past the keeper in time.

  20. Post update

    Arsenal 2-1 PSG

    Here's those changes in full:

    On: Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Emile Smith-Rowe, Edward Nketiah, Reiss Nelson.

    Off: Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Aubamayeng, Ozil, Mkhitaryan.

