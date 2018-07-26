Rob Holding

Arsenal lose on shootout to Atletico

Summary

  1. Match played in Singapore
  2. Vietto heads Atleti ahead against run of play; Smith-Rowe scores stunner
  3. No Godin, Costa, Griezmann or Saul for Atleti
  4. Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ramsey start in strong Arsenal team

Live Reporting

By Emma Sanders

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    That's it - it's a wrap. Arsenal don't get the victory but there were some very promising performances from the youngsters.

    Catch you next time!

  2. Post update

    Atletico Madrid took the lead in normal time and again in the shootout and eventually come away with a win.

    Thoughts Arsenal fans?

    Atletico Madrid
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. GOAL - Atletico 3-1 Arsenal

    Antonio Adan

    The goalkeeper is a jack of all trades! Antonio Adan scores the best penalty of the lot - smashing it against the post and the underside of the crossbar.

    Atletico win the penalty shootout.

    Antonio Adan and Petr Ceh
    Copyright: Reuters
  4. MISS - Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal

    Edward Nketiah

    Terrific save from Antonio Adan to deny Edward Nketiah's low strike.

  5. GOAL - Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal

    Victor Mollejo

    Another lovely chip to the right. That gives Atletico a crucial lead.

  6. GOAL - Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles

    Lovely penalty! The youngster chips it down the middle.

  7. MISS - Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal

    Borja Garces

    Great save from Petr Cech low to his right.

  8. MISS - Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal

    Joe Willock

    He never looked comfortable and Joe Willock's effort is saved low to the left.

  9. GOAL - Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal

    Rodrigo Hernandez

    He shoots into the top of the net and finally gets the shootout off with a goal. Easy as you like.

  10. MISS - Atletico Madrid 0-0 Arsenal

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    His shot is saved low in the right corner. He hit that with some pace too!

  11. MISS - Atletico Madrid 0-0 Arsenal

    Angel Correa

    Hits the post!

  12. Post update

    Here we go...

  13. Post update

    Flashbacks of England's World Cup penalty shootout against Colombia incoming...

    Well, it's not quite on the same level.

    But has anyone actually enjoyed watching a shootout when their team is involved? Do the players even like it? I'd guess not.

    Jordon Pickford
    Copyright: Getty Images
  14. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    So good performance from Arsenal? Or still lots of work to do? Did you expect more from that starting XI?

    I want to know what you're thinking before the shootout starts.

  15. PENALTY SHOOTOUT

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    That's it. No winner. 1-1. Penalty shootout timeeeeeeeeeee.

    Petr Cech
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Post update

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Arsenal are giving it one last push. They have increased the intensity and are piling players forward. Still no opportunity created yet though.

  17. INJURY TIME

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Four minutes to go.

  18. Post update

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on the pitch by the way. But he's barely been involved since coming on. He'll take a penalty though won't he?

    Or will he score before it gets to that?

  19. Post update

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Diego Simeone is pretty active on the Atletico Madrid bench. He wants this game wrapped up within 90 minutes.

    Diego Simeone
    Copyright: Getty Images
  20. Post update

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

    Lucas Perez tries to make something happen down the left. His cross hits a defender and flies out for a corner.

    That's Arsenal's eighth of the match so far.

