Europa League - Reaction: Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley, plus Rangers & Hibs win

Aberdeen and Burnley will do battle again a week today at Turf Moor with the tie beautifully poised at 1-1. The English Premier League side may just have the edge now but the Dons showed enough tonight to suggest they will give it one almighty crack at making the third round of Europa League qualifying.
It was mayhem at Easter Road as Hibs rallied from 2-0 down to beat Asteras Tripolis 3-2, Florian Kamberi notching the winner in second-half stoppage time.
And a hugely encouraging night for Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who won 1-0 in Croatia to claim the initiative in their tie against Osijek.
Let's do it all again next Thursday, shall we?
Thanks for your company and contributions.
Goodnight.
'We treated Aberdeen with respect'
FT: Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Radio Scotland: "“Scottish football has its own value. I don’t know what the
true difference is in the leagues.
"All I know is we came up here seriously,
prepared properly and made it absolutely clear to the players they would have
to be ready to come into this stadium and win a football match. And I think we
were.
"The mentality was good, the energy, some of the quality. I certainly felt
we deserved a draw."
'We know we can score away'
FT: Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes speaking to BBC Radio Scotland: "To progress in Europe we’ve normally had to score that away
goal.
"I thought we created enough tonight, we had enough good moments in the
game, to suggest we can do that again.
“The players will take confidence, but they will also be
that bit sharper and stronger through the legs for that game.”
Former Scotland and Burnley striker on BBC Sportsound
It’s encouraging that Aberdeen were so dangerous on the
counter-attack tonight. The problem for Aberdeen in the second leg is that the
onus is not on Burnley to attack like they did here in the second half.
There is a lot good about Scottish football. I do a lot of my work up here. The game is on the rise. People are turning up, they are smiling and enjoying Scottish football. It is not all about money. England and Scotland both have good leagues and lots going for them. Why can't we just respect that and get on with things?
Robbie Devenney: Love a last minute winner to make it 3-2 us!
'Not looking good for Pope'
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Burnley have two of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League but it is not looking good for them for the start of the season.
Sean Dyche was scratching his head before the game, thinking 'who should I pick?' and now he has the awful scenario of not being able to pick either of them. Nick Pope did not look good.
Chris Wood is big and strong but he is not as effective as Sam Vokes. You could argue, despite it only being a cameo at the end, that Voakes was Burnley's best player of the night.
'Good advert for football'
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Burnley would fancy themselves at home. They deserved the equaliser and showed a very good response in the second half. Sam Vokes was a great substitution and deserved his goal.
It was brilliant to see the Pittodrie Stadium full to the brim. What a good advert for the game. And what a good display of British football. Aberdeen did Scotland proud tonight.
FULL-TIME Osijek 0-1 Rangers
Terrific result for Rangers in Croatia against a very capable Osijek side.
The home side had their chances but it was Alfredo Morelos who proved the difference, the Colombian's 18th minute goal giving Rangers a crucial advantage heading into the second leg in Glasgow.
Still some way to go but three clean sheets in three European matches so far this season will encourage manager Steven Gerrard greatly.
'Game on at Turf Moor'
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
There has been enough from them. They have defended strongly but Aberdeen have had their own chances. It is very much game on at Turf Moor.
FULL-TIME Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
The Battle of Britain certainly lived up to its billing. Fast, furious and certainly no shortage of chances.
The Dons took the lead courtesy of a controversial first-half penalty, Gary Mackay-Steven converting from the spot, but it was no more than the home side deserved for their display in the opening period.
Burnley upped the tempo after the break and Sam Vokes' goal 10 minutes from time made the scoreline a fair reflection of the 90 minutes.
Can Aberdeen match the Premier League side again in the second leg at Turf Moor? It will be intriguing to find out.
FULL-TIME Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis
What a night at Easter Road.
The Hibees looked sunk in the first half as Georgios Kyriakopoulos struck twice to put Asteras Tripolis 2-0 up.
However, Efe Ambrose's goal sparked a stunning second-half revival. David Gray fired home the equaliser and Florian Kamberi completed the comeback with the winner in stoppage time.
I have been so impressed with Aberdeen tonight. Football is a funny game. It is not always who has the best players or who pays the biggest wages. It is who wants it the most and they have shown that tonight.
Rangers manning the barricades
Osijek 0-1 Rangers
It's tense for the away side in the closing moments, as Osijek push forward looking for an equlaiser. Rangers have stood firm so far, with a third clean sheet in three games under Steven Gerrard within their grasp
All to play for
FT: Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
FT: Osijek 0-1 Rangers
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
FT: Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
Robbie Devenney: Love a last minute winner to make it 3-2 us!
Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley
