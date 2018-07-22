San Jose v Man Utd after Liverpool lose to Dortmund

Summary

  1. Man Utd face San Jose Earthquakes
  2. Alexis Sanchez plays 65 minutes after visa issues
  3. Liverpool lose 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund in ICC competition

Live Reporting

By Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodnight

    Alright, I'm going to sign off for the night now.

    Have a read of the Liverpool report from earlier on here.

    You'll find the United one on our football index in a bit.

  2. Post update

    The things I'll remember from that game are San Jose making 15 subs and bringing on a guy born in 2002.

  3. FULL-TIME

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    It's all over. I wouldn't rush out and buy the DVD of this.

  4. INJURY TIME

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    We're into injury time, not sure how much. The fourth official's arms are probably too tired to lift up the number after all the substitutions.

  5. SUBSTITUTION

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Never seen anything like this - San Jose make a 15th sub!!! Jacob Akanyirige replaces Tommy Thompson.

  6. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Vako Qazaishvili gets greedy and goes alone, shooting wide, instead of picking out a team-mate.

  7. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or 81111 on text (UK only)

    Tom: Dont know how we are still drawing against an American side that are doing rubbish in MLS.

  8. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Corner to Manchester United now, this game has come to life just as it's about to end.

  9. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Chris Wondolowski almost wins it for San Jose but his curler from the corner of the box is held by Lee Grant.

  10. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Matteo Darmian crosses but it's over everyone. Two and a half minutes to go.

  11. Post update

    2002!

  12. SUBSTITUTION

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    This is the most substitutions I've ever seen by one team in a game - 14.

    Gilbert Fuentes - who was born in 2002!! - replaces Magnus Eriksson.

  13. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Good play by Georgia international Vako Qazaishvili to win a corner for the Quakes.

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    United make a change in midfield as 17-year-old Angel Gomes replaces Andreas Pereira.

  15. HITS THE WOODWORK

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    San Jose Earthquakes almost score a winner as Chris Wondolowski heads the ball off the crossbar. It made a satisfying clonk sound.

  16. SUBSTITUTION

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    We are up to 13 changes for San Jose in this game. Two of their half-time subs are replaced.

    View more on twitter
  17. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Ten minutes to go. I won't be sad to see this game finish.

  18. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Scott McTominay, who has never scored a senior goal, heads the ball straight into the goalkeeper's arms from Mason Greenwood's cross. He should have scored really.

  19. Post update

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Drinks break.

  20. SUBSTITUTION

    San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd

    Manchester United bring on England Under-20 defender Demetri Mitchell for Luke Shaw. Mitchell spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.

