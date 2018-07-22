San Jose v Man Utd after Liverpool lose to Dortmund

Alright, I'm going to sign off for the night now. Have a read of the Liverpool report from earlier on here. You'll find the United one on our football index in a bit.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
Alright, I'm going to sign off for the night now.
Have a read of the Liverpool report from earlier on here.
You'll find the United one on our football index in a bit.
Post update
The things I'll remember from that game are San Jose making 15 subs and bringing on a guy born in 2002.
FULL-TIME
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
It's all over. I wouldn't rush out and buy the DVD of this.
INJURY TIME
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
We're into injury time, not sure how much. The fourth official's arms are probably too tired to lift up the number after all the substitutions.
SUBSTITUTION
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Never seen anything like this - San Jose make a 15th sub!!! Jacob Akanyirige replaces Tommy Thompson.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Vako Qazaishvili gets greedy and goes alone, shooting wide, instead of picking out a team-mate.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text (UK only)
Tom: Dont know how we are still drawing against an American side that are doing rubbish in MLS.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Corner to Manchester United now, this game has come to life just as it's about to end.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Chris Wondolowski almost wins it for San Jose but his curler from the corner of the box is held by Lee Grant.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Matteo Darmian crosses but it's over everyone. Two and a half minutes to go.
Post update
2002!
SUBSTITUTION
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
This is the most substitutions I've ever seen by one team in a game - 14.
Gilbert Fuentes - who was born in 2002!! - replaces Magnus Eriksson.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Good play by Georgia international Vako Qazaishvili to win a corner for the Quakes.
SUBSTITUTION
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
United make a change in midfield as 17-year-old Angel Gomes replaces Andreas Pereira.
HITS THE WOODWORK
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
San Jose Earthquakes almost score a winner as Chris Wondolowski heads the ball off the crossbar. It made a satisfying clonk sound.
SUBSTITUTION
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
We are up to 13 changes for San Jose in this game. Two of their half-time subs are replaced.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Ten minutes to go. I won't be sad to see this game finish.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Scott McTominay, who has never scored a senior goal, heads the ball straight into the goalkeeper's arms from Mason Greenwood's cross. He should have scored really.
Post update
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Drinks break.
SUBSTITUTION
San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Man Utd
Manchester United bring on England Under-20 defender Demetri Mitchell for Luke Shaw. Mitchell spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.