Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pen) as it happened
- First game of Scottish football's domestic season
- Scottish League Cup starts in eight groups of five teams
- St Mirren win penalty shoot-out to take extra point
- Kilmarnock finished fifth in Premiership last season
- St Mirren won the Championship title and promotion
- Alan Stubbs' first competitive game as Buddies boss
- Dumbarton, Queen's Park and Spartans also in Group H
By Clive Lindsay
15 more League Cup ties tomorrow
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
So St Mirren go top of Scottish League Cup Group H with two points to Kilmarnock's one following their victory in the penalty shoot-out.
With League One outfit Dumbarton, League Two's Queen's Park and Lowland League Spartans the other sides in the section, the Buddies will fancy their chances of going through as group leaders with Killie scrambling for one of the best runners-up spots.
Join us tomorrow for coverage of 15 more group games.
No Mulumbu return to Ayrshire
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
Kilmarnock looked to be sadly missing the influence of DR Congo midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu tonight, but manager Steve Clarke ruled out a return for the 31-year-old.
The former West Bromwich Albion man was a standout performer after joining Killie in November as he looked for a new club after being released by Norwich City.
But Clarke stressed that Mulumbu, who was only a short-term contract, was in negotiations with clubs who could offer a more lucrative deal.
Stubbs praise for Boro's Coulson
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
On-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulsen was the stand-out performer for St Mirren and manager Alan Stubbs was full of praise for the 20-year-old.
"I like to think I have an eye for a player," he told BBC Radio Scotland.
"He was someone who excited me before I got him and I would like to thank Middlesbrough and Tony Pulis for allowing him to come here and give him a platform on which he can do really well."
Pressure on Killie - Clarke
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was reasonably happy - apart from the penalty shoot-out.
"Good game, quite open, a good workout for us," he told BBC Radio Scotland.
"They had moments when they had control. We had moments when we looked like we were in control.
"Similar amount of chances and I think a draw was a fair result.
"The penalties we practised yesterday and, to be honest, they were even worse yesterday.
"St Mirren taking the extra point means they are favourites to top the group and that puts a bit of pressure on us to make sure we qualify."
Stubbs looking for 'marquee signings'
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs was delighted with his new side's showing.
"It wasn't a boring 0-0," he told BBC Radio Scotland. "I thought we approached the game well and caused them some problems.
"For our first competitive game, I have to be pleased with some aspects of the game.
"Speaking to some of them they said that, when they played Premiership teams, they got a bit of a doing and there did not look a gulf between them.
"They had to take belief that they belong at this level.
"The most important thing from tonight was that we managed the game from a fitness point of view and we managed to get an extra point."
Stubbs indicated that he is looking to add a goal threat having concentrated on working on his defence.
"Over the next three weeks, we will look to work on that," he said.
"At times we didn't reward ourselves for some of our good play.
"It is an area of the pitch where we have good payers, but I hope to add to that and make a few marquee signings."
Buddies worthy of bonus point
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
St Mirren get what they deserved with that extra point following the penalty shoot-out.
If you didn't know which of these sides finished fifth last season in the top flight and which were promoted to the top flight, you would have guessed that Alan Stubbs side were the ones with Premiership experience.
'Impressive Buddies'
FT: Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pens)
Gordon Smith
Former SFA chief executive
ST MIRREN WIN PENALTY SHOOT-OUT
Kilmarnock 2-3 St Mirren
Lee Erwin's penalty is saved by St Mirren's Craig Samson.
Steve McGinn's penalty is saved by Jamie MacDonald.
Gary Dicker balloons his kick over.
Paul McGinn is the first to score to put St Mirren ahead.
Chris Burke squeezes his penalty beyond Craig Samson.
Jeff King's shot is saved by Jamie MacDonald's foot.
Kirk Broadfoot's penalty is palmed away by Craig Samson.
Hayden Coulson scores for St Mirren.
Ross Millen equalises for Killie.
Danny Mullen fires the winner for St Mirren.
FULL-TIME
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
It is all over at Rugby Park and Kilmarnock can count themselves a little lucky not to suffer a surprise defeat despite their late flurry of chances.
The youthful St Mirren side belied the fact that they fielded so many new signings to dominate for much of the game.-
Don't go away, a penalty shoot-out is to come to decide who gets an extra point.
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
A couple of Cole Kpekawa clearances are needed to deny Killie after a fine Chris Burke cross causes some panic.
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
We are three minutes of stoppage time away from a penalty shoot-out.
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Lee Erwin's looping header lands on the roof of the St Mirren goal as Kilmarnock try to finish with a flourish.
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
The chances are coming thick and fast and only a superb clearance from Cole Kpekawa prevents Killie taking the lead after Lee Erwin heads into the six yard box.
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Hayden Coulson continues to impress and the on-loan Middlesbrough left-back weaves into the penalty box before firing straight at goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.
Burke on for Jones
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Veteran former Scotland winger Chris Burke comes for Kilmarnock to replace Jordan Jones.
CLOSE!
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Mikael Ndjoli almost makes St Mirren pay for a mix-up in defence, but the on-loan Bournemouth striker's low drive from 20 yards goes just wide.
Cooke replaces Smith
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Yet another change - and yet another debutant - for St Mirren as Cody Cooke replaces Cammy Smith up front.
Buddies keep Killie under the cosh
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Gordon Smith
Former SFA chief executive
Kellermann on for Flynn
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Former Aldershot midfielder Jim Kellermann comes on to replace Ryan Flynn as St Mirren look for the breakthrough.
Wasteful Buddies in the ascendancy
Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound