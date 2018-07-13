Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren (2-3pen) as it happened

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs was delighted with his new side's showing.

"It wasn't a boring 0-0," he told BBC Radio Scotland. "I thought we approached the game well and caused them some problems.

"For our first competitive game, I have to be pleased with some aspects of the game.

"Speaking to some of them they said that, when they played Premiership teams, they got a bit of a doing and there did not look a gulf between them.

"They had to take belief that they belong at this level.

"The most important thing from tonight was that we managed the game from a fitness point of view and we managed to get an extra point."

SNS Copyright: SNS Danny Mullen scored St Mirren's winning penalty Image caption: Danny Mullen scored St Mirren's winning penalty

Stubbs indicated that he is looking to add a goal threat having concentrated on working on his defence.

"Over the next three weeks, we will look to work on that," he said.

"At times we didn't reward ourselves for some of our good play.

"It is an area of the pitch where we have good payers, but I hope to add to that and make a few marquee signings."