EFL: West Brom trail on opening Saturday - text & Radio 5 live updates

Summary

  1. First Saturday of 2018-19 English Football League season
  2. EFL updates on BBC Radio 5 live
  3. FT: Sunderland 2-1 Charlton in League One
  4. Sheffield United host relegated Swansea (17:30 BST)
  5. Get involved #bbcefl

Live Reporting

By Adam Williams and Katie Whyatt

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL

    Wigan 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

    They're flying in here!

    Gavin Massey's teasing cross falls to Michael Jacobs, who helps himself to his second of the afternoon.

    Could he be on for a hat-trick within the first half an hour?

  2. Post update

    League One and League Two update

    MK Dons are now 2-0 up against Oldham in the battle of two of the newly-relegated teams in League Two - Ryan Harley tapped home with ease for the Dons' second.

    Accrington Stanley are a goal down on their first ever game in League One, with Brandon Hanlan sliding in to give Gillingham the lead.

    Rochdale are now 2-0 up as Bradden Inman helps himself to a second against Burton, for whom life in League One couldn't have got off to a worse start.

    Barnsley, meanwhile, have begun their League One campaign in better fettle, Mamadou Thiam giving them the lead against Oxford.

  3. GOAL: Ipswich 1-2 Blackburn

    Bradley Dack (29 mins)

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcefl

    Matt Collins: Everyone keeps saying Boro are one of their favourites. Without Adama Traore that team looks pretty average and very low on creativity to me.

    Boro trail at Millwall without their pacey winger, who is out with a dislocated shoulder and has been strongly linked with an £18m move to Wolves.

    Adama Traore
    Copyright: Rex Features
  5. Post update

    West Brom 0-1 Bolton

    All action at The Hawthorns since Bolton's opener.

    The Trotters could have had a second when Mark Beevers headed Josh Vela's corner inches wide.

    Allan Nyom then nearly levelled it for the Baggies but his driving shot after venturing forward from right-back went just wide of goal.

  6. GOAL: Wigan 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

    Atdhe Nuhiu (20 mins)

    The Owls pull level as Atdhe Nuhiu jabs home from close range.

    His first shot was blocked but he was poised and ready to go for the rebound - and he wasted no time in slotting it over the line.

  7. Post update

    League One and League Two update

    Michael Collins
    Copyright: PA

    Alex Nicholls doubles Crewe's lead against Morecambe.

    There's been a bad start for newly-relegated Burton in League One, and they are behind at home to Rochdale after Brad Inman slotted one in off the post.

    Portsmouth are 1-0 up at home to Luton, with Jamal Lowe the difference there.

    Bradford's new boss Michael Collins - the youngest in the EFL - has the first goal of his reign, Jack Payne bringing the Bantams ahead against Shrewsbury.

    Mansfield have the breakthrough against Newport County in League Two thanks to Tyler Walker.

    Exeter, who lost in the League Two play-off final last season, lead against Carlisle thanks to Jonathan Forte.

  8. GOAL: Ipswich 1-1 Blackburn

    Danny Graham (20 mins)

    Leveller at Portman Road and Blackburn are back on terms thanks to Danny Graham.

    A floated free-kick in by skipper Charlie Mulgrew, Bartosz Bialkowski doesn't hold on to the first effort and Graham is on hand to pounce and tuck it away.

  9. GOAL: West Brom 0-1 Bolton

    Josh Magennis (18 mins)

    Bolton with a shock lead at West Brom!

    New signing Josh Magennis has it and it's come from Sammy Ameobi's ball in which Magennis heads home ahead of Sam Johnstone.

    Josh Magennis
    Copyright: Getty Images
  10. Post update

    Bristol City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Forest almost concede a second goal at Ashton Gate but Ben Osborn clears Marlon Pack's effort off the line.

  11. Post update

    West Brom 0-0 Bolton

    No breakthrough yet at The Hawthorns and Sammy Ameobi has a moment to make his eyes water in a collision with Kieran Gibbs.

    The Bolton winger is back on his feet as Matty Phillips has a tame shot at the other end.

  12. Quick out of the blocks

    Peterborough 1-0 Bristol Rovers

    Peterborough's new signing wasted little time to announce himself to his new supporters...

    View more on twitter
  13. GOAL: Wigan 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

    Michael Jacobs (11 mins)

    Antonee Robinson - whose Twitter handle is, well, I'll leave you to look for it - streams up the pitch from left back and crosses to Michael Jacobs for an easy finish.

    The League One champions lead on their Championship return.

    Wigan celebrate
    Copyright: Rex Features
  14. GOAL: Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Aiden O'Brien (12 mins)

    And just like that, Millwall have the lead. That man Aiden O'Brien in the action again to put Neil Harris' side ahead.

    Lee Gregory is the provider with a lovely square pass on to O'Brien's run into the area for the opener.

  15. Post update

    Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough

    No goals in the opening 10 minutes at The Den where the hosts have started the brighter.

    Aiden O'Brien almost gets on the end of a searching ball from George Saville but Ryan Shotton is there to head behind. Darren Randolph clings on to the resulting corner.

  16. Post update

    League One and League Two update

    Ludicrously early, Peterborough take the lead against Bristol Rovers in League One with just a minute gone, Matt Godden heading home at the back post.

    Crewe are also ahead against Morecembe, with Charlie Kirk scoring the first League Two goal of the season.

    On their first game in League Two following relegation last season, MK Dons lead at Oldham thanks to a Kieran Agard penalty.

  18. GOAL: Brentford 1-0 Rotherham

    Neal Maupay (4 mins)

    Newly-promoted Rotherham are behind early on at Brentford. Neal Maupay follows up after a Marek Rodak save to put the Bees ahead.

  19. GOAL: Bristol City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Andreas Weimann (5 mins)

    Bristol City score
    Copyright: Rex Features

    What a start for new signing Andreas Weimann at Bristol City!

    Weimann heads in from close range to put the Robins in front.

  20. GOAL: Ipswich 1-0 Blackburn

    Gwion Edwards (5 mins)

    What a start for new Ipswich boss Paul Hurst and Ipswich Town!

    One of his new signings Gwion Edwards heads them in front against Blackburn just five minutes in.

    Beautiful floated cross from Freddie Sears from the left and former Peterborough man Edwards was there to meet it at pace and head home.

