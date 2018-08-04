EFL: West Brom trail on opening Saturday - text & Radio 5 live updates

MK Dons are now 2-0 up against Oldham in the battle of two of the newly-relegated teams in League Two - Ryan Harley tapped home with ease for the Dons' second.

Accrington Stanley are a goal down on their first ever game in League One, with Brandon Hanlan sliding in to give Gillingham the lead.

Rochdale are now 2-0 up as Bradden Inman helps himself to a second against Burton, for whom life in League One couldn't have got off to a worse start.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have begun their League One campaign in better fettle, Mamadou Thiam giving them the lead against Oxford.