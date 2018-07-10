Champions League qualifying: Alashkert v Celtic
Summary
- Celtic captain Scott Brown passed fit to play
- Alashkert field three summer signings
- First of four qualifying rounds if Celtic are to reach group stage
- Temperature in Yerevan forecast to be over 30C
- Alashkert won last three Armenian titles
Live Reporting
By Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
GOAL Alashkert 0-1 Celtic
Odsonne Edouard
GREAT SAVE!
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Odsonne Edouard's fine pass sends fellow French striker Moussa Dembele flying into the Alashkert penalty box, but goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic is swiftly off his line to block the low shot with his chest.
Alashkert alter their tactics
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
"Artak Yedigaryan has pushed forward almost to a wing-back position now, that has allowed Dashyan to come on the inside a little bit more and get them an extra body in the middle of the pitch. He made a run and created an opportunity through the middle of Celtic's midfield. They've changed their formation a little bit."
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Artur Yedigaryan flashes a drive a few yards over the crossbar as Celtic go through a shaky spell at the back.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Alashkert threaten with a quick break and, when Artak Dashyan finds Uros Nenadovic inside the Celtic penalty box, it needs a well-timed block from Jozo Simunovic to prevent the Serbian striker's shot threatening Craig Gordon's goal.
CLOSE!
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
The ball breaks to Callum McGregor inside the Alashkert penalty box, but the Scotland midfielder's low drive flashes just wide of the far post from 16 yards.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
New Alashkert signing Jefferson Reis lies prone on the turf like a grounded aeroplane after a tackle from James Forrest.
But the Brazilian soon recovers.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
James Forrest flashes a drive high and wide from 20 yards, but the Celtic winger is looking threatening again after a fine season last term.
It signals a much-needed water break in the intense heat of Yerevan.
GREAT SAVE!
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Fancy French play produces a good effort from Celtic as Olivier Ntcham's clever pass finds Moussa Dembele inside the penalty box and the striker's curling drive is turned away superbly by the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic.
Alashkert threaten
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
"The first incident was when Dashyan got away from Simunovic - I thought he should've cut the ball back and it was a really tight angle to try and beat Craig Gordon. I think Craig Gordon was delighted he tried the shot. The second one, a player cutting in on his left foot and bending it in over the top of you - if it had been on target, Craig Gordon would have had no chance."
GREAT SAVE!
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Artak Dashyan skins Jozo Simunovic after the defender dives in wide on Celtic's left and the midfielder's thunderous drive is beaten away by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
He might have been better finding a team mate as it was a difficult angle.
From the rebound, Dashyan misses the target with Gordon looking exposed.
Alashkert pressing Celtic high
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
"They're keeping Jefferson, on the left, Nenadovic, up front, and Dashyan, on the right, up high against Celtic's three defenders and it's forcing Tierney to come back into a full-back position. That means the right full-back Artak Yedigaryan can push up further for Alashkert."
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Kieran Tierney shows why Everton were willing to pay £25m in a failed attempt to sign the Scotland left-back as he sweeps past Artak Yedigaryan for a third time already in this match.
His cross only just evades the outstretched leg of Moussa Dembele in front of goal.
Post update
Alashkert v Celtic (17:00)
A cross whipped into the Celtic penalty box finds Uros Nenadovic at the back post, but the Serbian striker is unable to direct his header on goal.
Worrying moment for Celtic though.
Celtic 'should go forward quickly'
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
"With the two up front, Edouard and Dembele, Celtic need to get the ball up to them quicker.
"If they can hold it up, that's a real option for them in this heat, rather than putting the ball back through midfield."
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Celtic have the first shot on goal, but Callum McGregor's low drive from just inside the penalty area is straight into the arms of goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic after a neat step inside his marker.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Celtic have made a nervous start with a few misplaced passes and Alashkert have them pinned back in their own half.
Scott Brown goes down after a heavy challenge from Danilo Sekulic. Hearts are in mouths because of the Celtic captain's injury worries ahead of kick-off, but the midfielder is able to continue.
KICK-OFF
Alashkert 0-0 Celtic
Alashkert get the game under way in their normal yellow tops and black shorts.
Celtic are also in their traditional green and white hoops.
Almost there...
Alashkert v Celtic (17:00)
The teams are on the pitch and Celtic are in their huddle.
Here we go...
Making it hot for Celtic
Alashkert v Celtic (17:00)
While the heatwave that Scotland has enjoyed will have acclimatized Celtic somewhat, former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner thinks even higher temperatures in Armenia will still be a challenge.
"This is a very tricky and risky tie for them so early in the season, with the distance they have travelled and the heat here," he told BBC Radio Scotland.
"It is so difficult in this heat. It was 32C at 8pm last night and it has been over 40C during the day here. It is oppressive.
"They won't be able to press this team because of the heat, so they have got to keep the ball very well."