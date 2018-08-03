Championship: Lampard wins first competitive game thanks to late Lawrence goal against Reading
Summary
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST
- Jon Dadi Bodvarsson gives hosts the lead but Mason Mount quickly levels
- Tom Lawrence wins it for Derby in stoppage time
- Frank Lampard's first competitive game as Derby manager
- Both teams name two debutants in their starting XI
- Opening fixture of 2018-19 English Football League season
Live Reporting
By Steve Marshall
Reading 1-2 Derby
Joy for Frank Lampard and Derby, that sinking feeling for Paul Clement and Reading.
Reading 1-2 Derby County
Derby boss Frank Lampard's desire for more urgency from his team was shown in the post-match stats.
Eight of their 11 efforts on goal came in the second half - and they might have won it earlier had it not been for Vito Mannone's stunning save from Harry Wilson.
Post-match reaction
Reading 1-2 Derby County
Derby boss Frank Lampard told Sky Sports:
"I'm fully aware of what needs to be done now but we've got a long season coming, but what a start.
"I was fortunate to have had a good career as a player but I've had some time away and you miss the bug that is football. I enjoyed it at the end because of the result.
"I also feel for Paul Clement because Reading probably didn't deserve to lose that game."
Post-match reaction
Reading 1-2 Derby County
Derby boss Frank Lampard told Sky Sports: "It's a start for us but we have to enjoy that moment.
"It was incredible character from the lads because it was a tough game.
"We were poor in the first half and Reading made it hard for us to make passes into our attacking players. We were slow in moving the ball.
"We had to find more urgency and we did that. We got back in it with a slice of luck but we made our own luck."
Reading 1-2 Derby County
For Reading, there must be contrasting emotions. They put so much into that game and deserved to be in front at the break.
But Vito Mannone's error in letting Mason Mount's effort squeeze in helped turn the momentum back in Derby's direction.
Reading 1-2 Derby County
Mason Mount got Derby back on level terms following Jon Dadi Bodvarsason's opener.
But Tom Lawrence's winner sent the away end into raptures and they needed no second inviation to celebrate with boss Frank Lampard as he came to clap them after the final whistle.
What a start to his reign.
FULL-TIME Reading 1-2 Derby County
And there you have it. Out of nothing, Derby County start the new season with a victory in Frank Lampard's first game in charge.
They were second-best for long spells of the game but it's the result that matters.
GOAL Reading 1-2 Derby
Tom Lawrence
Oh my word!! What a header!!
There is nothing better than a last-minute winner and Derby County have one.
Mason Bennett does brilliantly to fizz over a cross and Tom Lawrence guides a stunning header past Vito Mannone and into the far corner from 12 yards.
Frank Lampard's fists reach for the sky before he runs to his coaching staff to celebrate. What a way to start your management career.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Both sides are still trying to find a winner but are struggling to get efforts on target.
Derby's Craig Bryson is the latest to have a go but can't get over his shot, which flies harmlessly off target.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
With time running out Reading full-back Andy Yiadom tries his luck from long range but fires high, high, high over the bar.
There will be four minutes of stoppage time.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Bradley Johnson squares up to Yakou Meite after the Reading man jumps into him.
Players from both sides pile in before the referee eventually restores order and shows Meite a yellow card.
GREAT SAVE!
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Vito Mannone might have been culpable for Derby's equaliser but he's saved his side there.
Paul McShane opts not to touch Tom Lawrence's teasing cross for fear of scoring an own goal but Harry Wilson gets on the end of it and looks certain to score until Mannone flies across his goal and palms the ball to safety.
Reading immediately try to take the sting out of the game by bringing on Leandro Bacuna for the booked David Meyler.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Well, on that evidence it won't be Bradley Johnson.
The experienced Derby midfielder lets fly from fully 30 yards but probably wishes he hadn't bothered as his shanked effort ends up closer to the corner flag than the back of the net.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Into the last 10 minutes at the Madejski Stadium. Who wants to be an opening-day hero?
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Adam Williams
BBC Sport at Madejski Stadium
Who wants this one then to go top of the league (for now at least)?
Feels like there's another goal in this if either side can just deliver a bit of quality in the final third.
Derby have most definitely grown into this match with purpose and direction, but Reading have also been more than good value for a win on the balance of chances.
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Chance for Derby after Omar Richards gifts them a corner.
Harry Wilson pings it over to the far post where an unmarked Andre Wisdom seems to get it caught under his feet.
The Rams keep the pressure on and Tom Lawrence fires narrowly wide with a shot from distance.
SUBSTITUTION
Reading 1-1 Derby County
And yet another change, this time for Reading. Off goes goalscorer Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and on comes Yakou Meite, who spent last season on loan at French side Sochaux.
SUBSTITUTION
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Another change to again disrupt the flow of this game. David Nugent has covered lots of ground for his side for little reward and comes off to be replaced by Mason Bennett.
SUBSTITUTION
Reading 1-1 Derby County
Now it's time for Derby to make a change as one experienced midfielder in Bradley Johnson replaces another in Joe Ledley.
Ledley apparently has a tight hamstring.