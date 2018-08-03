Championship: Lampard wins first competitive game thanks to late Lawrence goal against Reading

That's about all we have for you this evening - after a stunning way to start the new season.

Joy for Frank Lampard and Derby, that sinking feeling for Paul Clement and Reading.

We'll be back from 11:00 BST tomorrow to bring you all the action from the first full programme of the new EFL season, starting with Sunderland v Charlton in League One right through to Sheffield United against relegated Swansea in the Championship.

Until then, goodbye.