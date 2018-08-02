Europa League: Burnley defeat Aberdeen after extra time

Summary
- FT: Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2) - match went to extra time
- Barnes hits Clarets third from penalty spot
- Clarets play Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in next round
- FT: Rangers 1-1 NK Osijek - Rangers through 2-1 on aggregate
- FT: Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian - Hibs through 4-3 on aggregate
By Tom Rostance
'We've got to celebrate'
FT: Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian (Agg 3-4)
Here's what Neil Lennon had to say on the performance of his Hibs players this evening:
"The game changes all of a sudden, on a sending off, when really we should have full control.
"We take a negative step, we invite pressure. Even with 10 men, we couldn't get to grips.
"That’s the negatives. But there are so many positives.
"We’re very inexperienced at this level. Two years ago we were playing in the Scottish Championship, now we’ve beaten one of the best teams in Greece.
"We’ve got to celebrate. I can’t be too negative about the performance because it’s difficult away from home in Europe."
'The market has changed'
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche on BT Sport: "Aberdeen were excellent, it was a really tough game. They came to take us on, not defend, we needed a bit of luck.
"Their keeper was superb, one of his saves was world class. I thought we were probing at 1-1 but it's still pre-season and we were a bit loose.
"Chris Wood came off, we have to be careful. He had a tight hip and it's still pre-season for us. It would be very helpful for us to bring players in but it's very tough for us in the market and we are 24/7 at the moment.
"We've had a few players almost done and then they haven't gone through so there's no point talking about them until they are signed. The market has changed."
Return of the Mac?
FT: Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibernian (Agg 3-4)
More good news, Hibs fans. Neil Lennon tells BBC Scotland Jamie Maclaren is close to agreeing a return to Easter Road.
The Australian striker scored eight goals in 15 outings on loan last season.
Cork popped Aberdeen bubble
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
I don’t think it was fitness that made the difference, I really don’t. I think it was that quality from the cross in for the header from Cork and that knocked the stuffing out of Aberdeen. That camouflaged how extra-time panned out. It got to them, it drained them. It meant Burnley didn’t have to commit men forward and Aberdeen couldn’t find space on the counter attack.
You always felt there was going to be a sting in the tail. It was going too well for Scottish clubs in Europe this midweek. It’s a pity, but Aberdeen can be so proud.
'Great for the fans'
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Burnley midfielder Jack Cork on BT Sport: "It's hard not to look at the next game but these two matches have been really tough. They could have gone either way so we are really happy to get through.
"We were always in the game, we work hard, that is one of our traits. It looked like it was going to penalties so it was a really important goal. It's great for the fans to go to Istanbul and experience something different."
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
The Aberdeen fans are still making a right din in a now empty Turf Moor.
Michael Heal: Heartbreaking for Aberdeen. They’ve ran themselves into the ground. Was always going to be a difficult tie but they’ve made a right fist of it. Derek McInnes continues to make progress and this will be a yardstick to match this season
'Any other draw and I think Aberdeen would have won'
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger at Turf Moor on BBC Radio 5 live
It was fantastically tight – really close for large parts. Burnley played well for parts but Aberdeen will be pretty gutted that they’ve fallen just short against a top quality Premier League team. Any other draw and I think Aberdeen would have gone through and had a run in this competition.
A definite flight needed.
Not much time to arrange this one either - it's in Istanbul next Thursday.
BreakingFULL-TIME
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Burnley are through! Aberdeen had them rattled for a long period but in the end the Premier League side had enough to see it home in extra time.
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Istanbul Basaksehir have Emre - remember him? - Gael Clichy, Emmanuel Adebayor and Arda Turan in their ranks. That will be a real test for the Clarets.
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger at Turf Moor on BBC Radio 5 live
A few minutes ago, the announcer told people they’d have to leave right at the final whistle to get back to Manchester for the train. A few of them have legged it after Ashley Barnes’ goal.
The noise the Aberdeen fans have made tonight has been fantastic. And that has got the Burnley fans going. It's been a joy.
Burnley gave that bit extra...
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Steven Thompson
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
It’s a heart-breaking way to lose the game to a penalty like that. But you have to say when the teams had to step up in this extra-time it has been Burnley who have come to the fore and not Aberdeen.
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Conor McNamara tells us that Burnley have had bids rejected for Sam Clucas, Jay Rodriguez and Ben Gibson today so maybe this progression will help them get the deals over the line.
For Aberdeen it's now all about Rangers on Sunday...
'It's quality really'
Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger at Turf Moor on BBC Radio 5 live
He’s had quite a few of these to give. That was the clearest one. But I still think it was harsh.
Not much doubt about the score now. It’s quality really. You think back to the crossbar which was hit by Sam Vokes, the penalty appeals and a phenomenal save.
GOAL - Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg 4-2)
Ashley Barnes (Pen 114 mins)
The ball hit Scott McKenna on the arm and it;s a bit harsh but the penalty is given. Ashley Barnes makes no mistake, drilling low and accurately into the corner.
Burnley will go through.
PENALTY BURNLEY
Burnley 2-1 Aberdeen (Agg 3-2)
Ball to hand - given!
Burnley 2-1 Aberdeen (Agg 3-2)
Aberdeen get the ball into the area but no dice...